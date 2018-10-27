October 27, 2018

Cora L. Jenkins Bailey

Softly and quietly on Wednesday (Oct. 24, 2018) Almighty God called Cora Lee Jenkins Bailey to come home for her eternal rest.

She was born Oct. 5, 1942 to the parentage of the late Frank and Lorene Jenkins of Pierce County. She joined Macedonia Baptist Church at a young age and served diligently as a devout and dedicated member, fulfilling the mission as a faithful woman of God until her untimely departure.

She received her elementary education at Piece County Training School and graduated from Lee Street High School in Blackshear. After completion of high school, she married the late Bobby James Bailey Sr. and to this union, three children were born, Bobby Jr., Betty Bailey and Bradford Bailey. She was employed with the Georgia Department of Human Resources Department of Family and children Service. She retired in 2004 after 27 years of faithful and dedicated service.

She and her husband chartered the first chapter of the NAACP in Pierce County. She was on the board of directors for Telamon Corp and was an advocate for rape crisis victims. She served on the board of Court Appointed Special Advocacy for Children. She also served on the board of Bud Newton Community Center, Boys-to-Men Inc and the Pierce County chapter of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. planning committee. She was the chairperson of hospitality for the Lee Street all classes reunion. She served on many other community service organizations whose mission served at-risk children and the elderly. She was an honorary member of the Brunswick study group of the Nation of Islam.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Bailey, and a son, Bobby J. Bailey Jr., nine siblings, James, Marion, Deloris, Johnnie Mae, Larry, Frankie Jean, Frances, Floyd and Janice.

She is survived by two devoted daughters, Veneta LaBette Bailey, of Offerman, and Vanessa James, of Patterson; a loving and devoted son, Bradford Keith Bailey, of Atlanta; two daughters-in-law, Amanda Graham Bailey, of Atlanta and Sheila Porter Bailey, of Byron; 10 grandchildren, Jemel Bailey, of Waycross, Lonnie Pearson, of Augusta, Sedrick Pearson, of Waycross, Veneta Pearson, of Waycross, James Jernigan, of Waycross, Rachel BAiley, of Waycross, Latoya Bailey (Terrence), of Waycross, Brenna Graham BAiley, of Atlanta, Macon Baer BAiley, of Atlanta, and Bonnie Lee Bailey, of Atlanta; 18 great-grandchildren; six siblings, sister-cousin, Helen Jean Newton-Fobi (Dr. Mal Fobi), of Indore, India, Anne Jenkins, of Waycross, Constance Muhammad (Wilbert), of Waycross; four brothers-in-law, Daniel Washington, of Offerman, Charles Bailey, of Offerman, Paul Bailey, of Jesup, and Zachary Bailey, of Jesup; four sisters-in-law, Betty Washington, of Offerman, Linda Bailey, of Offerman, Christine Bailey, of Jesup, and Debra Bailey, of Jesup; four god-daughters, Sherrie Milledge Moody, of Macon, Amy Kelly, of Macon, Crystal Hollis, of Kingsland, and Carol Jean Hollis, of Waycross; best friend, Ellen Henry, of Blackshear; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held today at the funeral home in Blackshear from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be held Sunday at Macedonia Baptist Church on Tyre Bridge Road in Patterson beginning at 2 p.m. with Brother Odis Muhammad, of Brunswick,officiating.

Burial will follow in The Ridge Cemetery on Aaron’s Way in Patterson.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Gail Fender

A graveside service for Linda Gail Fender was held Friday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Dwayne Tanner officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Oliver J. Graham

A funeral for Oliver J. Graham “Bro. O.J.” was held Friday afternoon at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Snow and the Rev. Glynn Webber officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Webber, Jay Woodard, John Jones, Michael Jones, Gerry Hancock, James Jackson, Jay Gordon and Jason Roundtree.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Pineview Baptist Church.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William Dean Brower

A funeral for William Dean Brower was held Friday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jarrod Everson officiating.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis M. Herrin

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Phyllis Elizabeth Mulkey Herrin, 68, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Helen Moody.

Interment was in the New Home Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Danny Herrin, Chris Mulkey, Frank Foster, Tony Allen, Jacob Heatherly, Preston Arrowood and Dean Horne.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Dennis Fiveash

A funeral for James Dennis Fiveash was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwin Griffin and the Rev. Phillip Everett officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Phillip Everett, Ted Everett, Keith Gispert, Jerimie Hood, Bo Lowry and Steve Sumner.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.