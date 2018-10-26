October 26, 2018

Thelma Bacon

Thelma Bacon departed this life on Thursday (Oct. 25, 2018).

She was born March 22, 1922 in Odum, to the late Bertis Taylor and Clara Reddish Taylor. She moved to Waycross in the late 1940s, where she met and married the late Abraham Bacon, who preceded her in death.

From this union, two children were born, Jimmy Lee Bacon (Patricia), of Thomasville, and Donnell Bacon (Mildred), of Jacksonville, Fla. She also raised one daughter, Cynthia Fulmore Taiwo (Wale), of Waycross.

She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Final arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Michael Mullis Sr.

A funeral for Michael “Mike” Mullis Sr. was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Perrin officiating.

Burial followed in Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County.

Pallbearers were Billy Adams, Matt Bozeman, Junior Inman, Cade Jackson, Zack Mullis and Cody Roberts.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Navy from King’s Bay.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Leon F. Herrin Sr.

A funeral for Leon Franklin Herrin Sr. was held Thursday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wilton Banks, B.J. Lee, Norman McCarthy, Ralph Mercer, Gene Roberson and John Snyder.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lillian L. Aldridge

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Lillian Loretta Aldridge, 76, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Richard Golden and the Rev. Matt Rodgers.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Brody Cauley, Brian Cauley, Dwain Spell, Kevin Moore, Kyle Moore and Blake Cauley.

Honorary pallbearers were the Adult Women’s Sunday School Class and the Saints of Joy Group.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.