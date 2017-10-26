October 26, 2017

Cynthia Brown Wallace

Cynthia Ann Brown Wallace, 51, died Friday morning (Oct. 20, 2017) at her residence following a brief illness.

She was a native of Conway, N.C., but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was preceded in death by her father, James Debrow, her grandmother, Dorothy Parker, and a sister, Dorothy Mae Brown.

She was a member of Powerhouse of Faith and had been employed as a seamstress with local sewing factories.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Shaun Brown and Michael Brown, both of Savannah, and Dewayne Brown (wife, Cheniq), of Fort Hood, Texas; three grandchildren, Alexis Morgan Brown, Dillon Alexander Brown and Angelica Brown; her mother, Mary Brown, of Waycross; a brother, Tracy Brown Sr., of Waycross; aunts, Marion Boone and Margaret Okafor, both of Jackson, N.C.; her special friend, Henry Johnson Jr., of Waycross; her best friend, Terrie Storey, of Waycross; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Albert Hill Jr.

A celebration of life service for Albert Hill Jr., 85, will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John Moss is pastor and his brother-in-law, Senior Bishop Leonard Goode, D.D., will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Friends are being received at the Hill residence, 903 Dorothy St., and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

He was born to the late Senior Bishop Albert Hill D.D. and Mother Artelia Hill on Feb. 6, 1932 in Fairfax in Ware County. He was the third of 12 children, nine boys and three girls. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

He gave his life to the Lord at an early age. He was baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit at the church where his late father was pastor. During those early years of faithful worship, he became a musician, he played the piano and trombone with two other brothers, Johnnie Lee and McKinley. They were faithful in supporting their father’s church and were hailed as a dynamic trio. “The Hill Boys,” as they were called, were smartly dressed, well-groomed and talented young men.

He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War. While stationed in Germany, he learned their language. After getting back home, if you did not know any German, he was surely going to try to teach you the language.

His employment with the Atlanta Coastline Railroad (progressing to be known as CSX)) afforded him the ability to retire after 35 years of service in 1987.

He furthered his education by enrolling at Ware County Technical School to study for a position in welding (blacksmith). He achieved that promotion.

His greatest joy was the birth of his only child, Myra. He raised his daughter with deep love and affection. He proudly attended her graduations from high school and college. She blessed her father to have a son-in-law, Frank Chisholm, and later, the joy of having his only grandchild, Myles.

In 1996, he was joined in holy matrimony to Beverly P. Kitchen. This couple was inseparable, and devoted to one another. They loved each other. Albert and Beverly had friends from all walks of life. He enjoyed his neighbors, fishing at St. Simons Island pier and spent a great deal of his time gardening at home.

He departed this life on Friday (Oct. 20, 2017) after a brief illness at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were five brothers, Bishop Johnnie Lee Hill Sr. (Helen), Deacon McKinley Hill Sr., Bartholomew Hill (Novella), Melvin Hill and the Rev. Nathaniel Hill.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Beverly P. Hill, of Waycross; his daughter, Myra Hill Chisholm (Frank); his grandson, Myles, all of Savannah; three brothers, Samuel Hill (Goldie), Willie James Hill, both of New York, and Deacon Andrew Hill (Brenda), of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, Mary H. Shingles (Jimmie), Dr. Martha H. Goode (Senior Bishop Leonard Goode) and Dr. LaVern Hill, all of Jacksonville Fla.; sisters-in-law, Deaconess Willard Hill, of Waycross, and Reaunette Williams Hill, of Atlanta; the mother of his child, Eva Jernigan Rhem, of Blackshear; mother-in-law, Nona P. Kitchen, of Waycross; brothers and sisters-in-law on his wife’s side, a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Alene Crews Griner

NAHUNTA — Alene Crews Hickox Griner, 83, of Nahunta, passed away Wednesday morning (Oct. 25, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Charlie Crews and Laura Willis Crews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Perry Hickox, and her second husband, Raiford Griner, a daughter, Annette Chesser, three brothers, Marvin Crews, Clyde Crews and A.V. Crews.

She was a homemaker and a member of Nahunta Church of God. She enjoyed working in her flowers, spending time with her grandchildren and going with Joan to eat pizza.

Survivors include, her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara McLaughlin (John), of Salisbury, N.C.; three step-daughters and their spouses, Tammy Kasperian (Eric), of Jesup, Brenda Kent, also of Jesup, and Patricia Moon (Kenny), of Ludowici; a son-in-law, Barry Chesser, of Nahunta; three grandchildren and their spouses, Kim Gorman (Brad), of Salisbury, N.C.., Barry “Bo” Chesser Jr. (Christine), of Nahunta, and Ashlie Mudge (Chris), of Waycross; five great-grandchildren, Sam Chesser, Eli Chesser, Caleb Mudge, Blake Mudge and Amelia Anne Gorman; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Burnice Crews (Joan), of Hoboken, James Crews (Reba), of Nahunta; a sister, Mary Crosby, of Nahunta, and a special adopted sister, Joan Crews; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bo Chesser, Bradley Ray Gorman, Bobby Crews, Kyle Crews, Christopher Mudge, and Joey Crews.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Friday by 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Rev. Darrell Walker

PATTERSON — The Rev. Everett Darrell Walker, 77, of Patterson, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 26, 2017) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Willie Faye Rowell

A memorial service for Willie Faye Rowell was held Wednesday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Weathersby officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.