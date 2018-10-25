October 25, 2018

Oliver J. Graham

Oliver J. “Brother O.J.” Graham, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 23, 2018) at his home.

He was born in Hazlehurst to the late John Wesley and Frances Hudson Graham.

“Brother O.J.” served the Lord for many years as an interim pastor and music minister at numerous churches in Jacksonville, Fla., and south Georgia. He began his fulltime pastoring at First Baptist Church Blackshear.

He also served at Rose Hill Baptist, Columbus, Beulah Baptist, Blackshear, Pineview Baptist in Waycross, and currently a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

His goal as he served these churches was to love the people and teach the Word. He always had a magnetic, positive personality and a wonderful musical talent playing the trombone and singing.

“Brother O.J.” always made people laugh with his quick wit and humorous jokes and stories. He loved his family intensely and was a great example of being a husband, father and Papa.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Eschol Graham, three sisters, Luvicy Clements, Myrtice Hancock and Yvonne Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Johns Graham, of Blackshear; two sons, John Graham (wife, Christine), of Ocilla, Paul Graham (wife, Michelle), of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Lauren Graham, Meagan Graham, Lillie Ownby, John Austin Graham, Gwen Gentry and Nate Gentry; a devoted sister, Johnnie Graham, of Hazlehurst, a sister, Oveda Runnells, of California; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda Webber, of Welaka, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary.

A private burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family requests the members of Pineview Baptist Church to serve as honorary pallbearers and should meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Roslyn Rouse

Roslyn Rouse, 85, of Lilburn, passed away Friday (Oct. 20, 2018) at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The daughter of the late Roscoe and Mae Ruth Marchant Rouse, she was born Aug. 6, 1933 in Waycross, where she was a teacher and principal of Gilchrist Elementary School and coordinator of the Chapter I program for the Waycross School System.

She moved to the Atlanta area in 1977 where she was a Title I Consultant for the Georgia Department of Education. She provided guidance for school systems throughout the state and was loved for her unique ability to combine professionalism with humor to get the job done.

There was never an idle moment when she was around and most people in a group would find themselves drawn to her because of her quick wit, slapstick humor, comedic faces, piercing eye contact and glorious, contagious, laughter. She relished each new project and engaged enthusiastically.

She could cook a full course meal and serve it on an eloquent formal table or salvage drift wood from the lake and make furniture for her home at Lake Burton. An art major at Valdosta State, she worked her way through school and was the founder of the first sorority on campus. She was an avid crafter who could find a creative use for any and everything that crossed her path. She could never pass a blackberry patch without jumping out to pick enough for a little jelly.

A passionate and talented gardener, her specialty was propagating house plants to share with friends. Her greenhouse was a source of great pleasure to her throughout her life. In retirement, she spent eight months each year in Long Creek, S.C. on her “farm” where she was compelled to plant a full vegetable garden each spring and spent the summer canning and preserving her harvest to share with friends and neighbors. She loved the informal atmosphere of the mountains and her lake and was nourished by their beauty.

Like her daddy, she loved to give people and things nick names such as: Twatty Sue, Bleauty, Daniel Do Do, Pearly Mae, cruddy boat, biotch boat, the barn, the farm …. She loved antiquities and salvaged the neighbor’s outhouse to provide storage for all the fishing gear. She collected interesting artifacts of nature and relished making them into fine art around the home.

Her okra wreath, grapevine baskets, pine knot birds sitting in discarded bird’s nests, her gourd creations and treasured hornet’s nests Roslyn-ize the décor of her homes. She was indeed one of a kind who etched her memory into each friend’s heart as no other could. This physical world will mourn as her light dims but heaven is rejoicing with the laughter as her presence announces that the party can begin….

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Roscoe Patrick Rouse, and two sisters, Louise Rouse Wade Markey and Mary Ruth Rouse.

Survivors include her loving companion of 33 years, Patricia O’Hara Higgins, of Liburn; two nephews, Dr. Jim Rouse Wade (wife, Kathy), of Toccoa, Tol Shannon Wade (wife, Dana), of Strongsville, Ohio; and four great-nieces and nephews, Alayna Wade, of Edwards, Colo., and Daniel Wade (wife, Carole Ann), of Gilbert, Ariz., Justin Wade (wife, Jennifer) and children, Nathan, Emma and Kyle, of Medina, Ohio, and Erin Wade, of Fairview Park, Ohio.

A private graveside service for family will be held at the Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made in her memory to the Toccoa Symphony, P.O. Box 893, Toccoa, Ga. 30577, or the Long Creek Community Club, P.O. Box 130, Long Creek, S.C. 29658, or the Trinity Organ Fund, Trinity Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

William M. Shorter

A celebration of life service for William McKinley Shorter will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Roshelle McCrae, offering words of comfort and Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, ofﬁciating.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Jacksonville, Fla., National Cemetery Monday at 11:30 a.m.

He was born Jan. 6, 1932 in Waycross to the late Arthur Shorter and Hattie Viola Leapheart Shorter Goins. His father died when he was young and he was raised by his step-father, John M. Goins. He was the oldest of four children.

He was educated in the Waycross and Detroit, Mich. school systems, and was a member of the Center High School class of 1952. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Hornet, USS Wasp and the USS Salisbury Sound. After leaving the Navy, he worked with the San Francisco School District for many years, before returning to Georgia where he worked with the Georgia State Department of Corrections and the Waycross Board of Education.

In 1989 he married Carolyn J. King, and was truly a devoted family man. He became an active member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church where he served as trustee, president of the Sons of Allen and district director of the Waycross District Sons of Allen. He was an experienced and skilled cook and devoted himself to cooking for the church. He also worked with Mt. Zion male mentoring and afterschool programs, and security ministry. In addition to his family and church life, he was a golf enthusiast and an avid fisherman.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother Charles Goins, and a sister Ozie Goins Gatewood.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of nearly 30 years, Carolyn J. King Shorter; his sons, Serge A. King (Roni), of Accokeek, Md., Kenneth White, of Rochester, N.Y., and Nathan White, of Waycross; his daughters, Jeanine N. Brown (Stephen), of Stone Mountain, and Nicole Shorter, of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Lauren Gilbert (Cameron), of Upper Marlboro, Md., Sierra Iciano, Jordan King, Cameron King, all of Accokeek, Md., McKinley White, of Rochester, N,Y., Aaron Brown and Evan Brown, both of Stone Mountain; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Shorter residence, 2187 Sylvia Lane.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Ray Gill McMonigle

Ray Gill McMonigle, 64, of Hortense, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 23, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Born to parents, Ray and Hilda McMonigle on April 3, 1954 in Middletown, Ohio, he lived in Georgia for most of his life.

He attended Glynn Academy in Brunswick, playing football for the Red Terrors from 1968 to 1972. He loved the game, whether playing offense or defense, he wanted to be in the game. His uncanny ability to break loose from tacklers earned him the nickname “Mongoose.”

His most memorable run was a 98-yard kickoff return against cross-town rival, Brunswick High. He was eventually tackled by a BHS player who actually ripped his shirt off. That play was definitely a defining moment.

Anything he tried, he mastered. In addition to playing football at Glynn Academy, he joined the chorus (to meet girls he said). He auditioned for and made Allstate Chorus. He enjoyed challenges, physical activities and the outdoors.

He spent years shrimping and crabbing the waters of Glynn County. He thrived being in charge of his destiny and made sure to take time to enjoy his journey. People were drawn to his personality. For better or worse, he was a force to be reckoned with.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother and step-father, Hilda and John Mavromat, of Brunswick; brother, Charles McMonigle, of Brunswick; sister, Dr. Reba Smith (Joel), of Waycross; half-brother, Herbert McMonigle, of Utah; half-sister, Erie McMonigle, of Indiana; special nephew, Jason Smith (Candace); special niece, Renee’ Martin (Michael); and Kaylie Cline, his personal care assistant, who he came to care for like family; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray McMonigle, and half-brothers, John “Jack” McMonigle and Ronald McMonigle.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta. A commemorative service will immediately follow with the Rev. Jim Crandall presiding.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Ryan Mitchal Dixon

Ryan Mitchal Dixon, 20, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Oct. 19, 2018) from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Waycross, July 28, 1998, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 2016 graduate of Pierce County High School and had been employed with McDonald’s. He loved learning — history was his favorite —and had aspirations of becoming a teacher. He also loved to fish, loved people and life, and dearly loved his brothers and sisters. He was everybody’s favorite cousin, had a wonderful sense of humor, was great with kids, always left saying “I love you,” and loved Jesus.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Stephanie Leigh and Jacob Ryan Brunette, of Blackshear; his father and step-mother, David and Angel Dixon, of Blackshear; two sisters, Kendra Dixon, of Paintsville, Ky., and Alyssa Carter, of Blackshear; four brothers, Dylan Dean Dixon, of Blackshear, Will Ray Morrison, of Nahunta, Gage Merryman and Colton Merryman, both of Blackshear; his maternal grandparents, Roger and Pam Murray, of Blackshear, Sandy and Eddie Cash, of Blackshear, and Kevin Parrot, of Blackshear; his paternal grandparents, Mickey and Kelly Dixon, of Blackshear; his maternal great-grandparents, Carolyn Johnson, of Blackshear, Steve and Renee Brunette, of Crescent, Okla., and Elizabeth Trowbridge, of Elko, Nev.; paternal great-grandparents, Evelyn Guy, of Blackshear, and Hildegard Amspacher, of Waycross; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

The funeral was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Greg Carter.

Active Pallbearers were Dylan Dixon, Lonnie Braddock, Austin Stokes, Javi Boyer, Cameron Cash and Terry Smith. Serving as honorary pallbearer was Randall Braddock.

Interment was in the Walkerville Cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

William Dean Brower

William Dean Brower, 90, died Wednesday morning (Oct. 24, 2018) at Coffee Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born Oct. 2, 1928 in Pontiac, Mich., and lived there most of his life before moving to Waycross in 1996. He retired from the coach division at GMC Truck in 1983 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was also a member of Deenwood Baptist Church of Waycross.

He was a son of the late Frederick W. Brower and Helen Hunsley Brower. He was married to the late Flora N. Stewart Brower and was also preceded in death by his daughter, Martha Jane Brower, a brother, Robert I. Brower, and a sister, Wilma Alice Holmes.

He is survived by his grandson, Danny Wayne Ritchie (wife, Renea), of Waycross; one great-grandson, Danny William Ritchie, of Waycross; two great-great-grandchildren, Waylon Cole Richie and Brody Michael Richie; one niece and one nephew, of Michigan.

A funeral will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening at the funeral home starting at 6 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

David Earl Sapp

BRUNSWICK — David Earl Sapp, 70, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 23, 2018) at the Southeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born in Blackshear, Dec. 6, 1947, he lived in Brantley County most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Strate Welding after 42 plus years where he was general manager.

He was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church and loved sitting on his porch rocking and visiting with friends and family. He also loved to fish in bass tournaments, to hunt and to collect HESS trucks and old fishing lures. He was a proud papa and dearly loved his grandbabies.

He was a son of the late Paul Revis and Fannie Cordia Moore Sapp. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Sapp.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Tillman Sapp, of Hoboken; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Rob Tomlinson, of Hoboken; his son, Terry Sapp, of Hoboken; three sisters, Barbara Ann (Grover) Smith and Sandra (Buddy) Thornton, all of Blackshear, and Patricia (Andy) Hickox, of Hoboken; a brother, Darrell “Buster” (Linda) Sapp, of Nahunta; three grandchildren, Crystal (Andrew) Winn, Brett (Bethany) Morgan, and R.P. Tomlinson; four great-grandchildren, Brantley Winn, Carter Winn, Brenleigh Grace “Sweetie Pie” Morgan and Tanner Tomlinson; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Hoboken City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hoboken Baptist Church Building Fund, 4714 Main St. E., Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Gail Fender

Linda Gail Fender, 65, died Wednesday (Oct. 24, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was also a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Vernie Crews and Hilda Crawford Crews. She was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Ruby Lee Crawford Steedley, a brother, Marvin Crews, and a sister, Theresa Whitaker.

She is survived by her husband, Richard R. Fender, of Waycross; an aunt, Jean Bowen (husband, John), of Blackshear; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Friday at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Cora Lee Bailey

Cora Lee Bailey, of 6398 Gardenia Drive, in Offerman, died Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 24, 2018) at UF Health (Shands) in Jacksonville, Fla.

Friends may call on the family at the residence in Offerman.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is serving the family with arrangements.