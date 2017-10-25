October 25, 2017

Edward B. Hanly Jr.

Edward Bernard “E.B.” Hanly Jr., 94, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 24, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of St. Louis, Mo., he served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He owned and operated Hanley and Son Concrete in Waycross before moving to Raleigh, N.C. In Raleigh, he and his wife, Launa, owned and operated an art and picture frame business called Paintings and Petals.

He was formerly a member of First United Methodist Church, but he was currently a member of Hickox Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Bernard Hanly Sr. and Phalbia Kathleen Rentz Hanly, his wife, Launa Lavinia Pindar Hanly, one grandson, Thomas Allen “Tag” Garrett Jr., and three sisters, Goldie Arrington, Pat Salatich and Iradell Fox.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Hanly Cooper (husband, Scott), of Waycross; two sons, Les Hanly (wife, Lois), of Bristol, and Edward B. Hanly III (wife, Arlene), of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Tammy Garrett, Laurie Garrett Rider (husband, Chris), Edward B. Hanly IV, Jeffrey Martin Hanly and MacKensey Marie Hanly; three great-grandchildren, Haylee Saccocio, Christian Rider and Jordan Hanly; one great-great-grandchild, Teagan Saccocio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Nicole Ashley Fuller

Nicole Ashley Fuller, 31, of Homerville, passed away Monday (Oct. 23, 2017) at Hospice Satilla after an extended illness.

She was born in Fort Stewart. She lived in Homerville the past 12 months.

Survivors include her mother, Susan Smith Fuller; a dear friend, Lisa Medders; her daughter, Memphis Kelis Young, of Homerville; two sisters, Hope Elizabeth Fuller, of Atlanta, and Whitney LeAnn Fletcher, of Hinesville; an uncle, Mark Smith (Yvette), of Hinesville; and two aunts, Ute Turner (Eric), of Central, S.C., and Corina Whaley (Warren), of Shelbyville, Ky.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. David Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until funeral time.

Active pallbearers will be Louie Smith, Chaves Daniels, Timothy Richardson, Jeremiah Byrd, Mark Smith and William Kelsaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Hospice Satilla of Waycross and all others in attendance.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Minnie Johns Harrison

Minnie Alene Johns Harrison, 80, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (Oct. 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health, in Waycross following a brief illness.

Born in Hoboken, she was the daughter of Robert Fulton Johns and Irene Shuman Johns. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Smith Harrison, and her brother, Russell Johns.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and worked many years in accounting for Mental Health Waycross.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, church suppers and working with Mary Street Mission.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rodney Justice (Renee), and Roger Justice, all of Waycross; five grandchildren, Angela Justice, of Berkley, Calif., Rebekah Justice, of Blackshear, Kimberly Carter, of Atlanta, Brandon Justice and Kelly Justice, of Waynesville; three great-grandchildren, Carter Rinamen, Daren Justice and Silvia Justice; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Johns (Louise), of Schlatterville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Medders, of Maine, Betty Bursey, of Washington, Ruby Fernbacher (Bob), of Peach Tree City, and the Rev. Dr. Loretta Stone (Sam), of Monroe; a sister-in-law, Virginia Johns, of Selma, N.C.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral was scheduled for this morning at 11 o’clock at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Edward Hurst officiating.

Burial is to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Cynthia Johnson

Cynthia Johnson, 59, of Homerville, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 24, 2017) in Clinch Memorial Hospital, Homerville, after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Juanita Taylor Thomas

A funeral for Juanita Taylor Thomas was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kathleen King officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Austin Ferguson, Michael Smith, Frank Wilson, James Wilson, Randy Wilson and Zach Wilson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.