October 24, 2018

James Dennis Fiveash

James Dennis Fiveash, 75, went to be with his heavenly father Tuesday morning (Oct. 23, 2018) surrounded by his family at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was a native of Brunswick, but resided in Waycross most of his life. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1965 where he was lettered as a pitcher, and is a member of the Georgia Baseball Letterman’s Club. He retired from Delta Insurance Company and was a member of Second Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Edgar “Ted” Fiveash and Margaret Strickland Fiveash.

He will be missed so very much. He was patient, funny, kind, smart and witty.

He loved to talk about his college years at the University of Georgia, his early years of working in the insurance industry and talking about Georgia football.

He had a great passion for his family and enjoyed time spent with them above all else.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda (Everett) Fiveash, of Waycross, his four daughters, Melissa Fiveash Hood (Jerimie), of Alma, Gina NeSmith Cole (David), of Twin City, Ga., Cindy NeSmith Parham, of Kennesaw, and Sandy NeSmith Gispert (Keith), of Atlanta, and three wonderful grandchildren, Evan James and Elliott Clenton Hood, and Matthew Christian Cox.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 E. 2nd St., Tifton, Ga. 31794 (229) 388-8219, or to the Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 (912) 285-2340.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Eugene ‘Gene’ Ward

Eugene Joshua “Gene” Ward, 93, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 23, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Rev. O.J. Graham

The Rev. O.J. Graham, 82, of Blackshear, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 23, 2018) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

David E. Sapp

BRUNSWICK — David E. Sapp, 71, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 23, 2018) at the South Georgia Health Systems Brunswick campus.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Michael Mullis Sr.

Michael “Mike” Mullis Sr., 64, died Sunday night (Oct. 21, 2018) at Lake City V.A. Medical Center after an extended illness.

He was born July 11, 1954 in Jacksonville, Fla. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, and he was formerly employed as a crane operator.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Washington Mullis, his mother, Frances Bozeman Hall, son, Michael Kelly Mullis Jr., granddaughter, Shianne Roberts, and a brother, Dub Mullis.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Mullis, of Manor; five children, Scotty Roberts (Andrea), of Nashville, Ga., Hilton Mullis (Tina), of Hilliard, Fla., Brian Mullis (Lisa), of Nocatee, Fla., Lisa Jackson (Daniel), of Alapaha, and Adam Mullis (Kelsey), of Yelm, Wash.; grandchildren, Cody Roberts, Dana Roberts, Santana Snow, Kylea Roberts, Gage Webb, Cade Jackson, Ally Jackson, Elizabeth Mullis, Madison Mullis, Aria Mullis, Zack Mullis, Ethan Mullis, Brayden Mullis, Billy Adams (Allison), Julian Mullis, Sammy Mullis and Nicholas Mullis; great-grandchildren, Jordan Walls and Riley Adams; brother, Terry Mullis (Kim), of Salt Springs, Fla.; his beloved dog, Daisy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Fred Colquitt Spivey

ST. GEORGE — Fred Colquitt Spivey, 86, of St. George, passed away Monday (Oct. 22, 2018) at the Community Hospice Acosta Rue Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Wilbur Bunny Spivey and the late Alma Carter Spivey. After school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country during the Korean War. After his service, he moved back home and went to work as a quality control supervisor for the Buffalo Tank Company of Jacksonville for 31 years until his retirement in 1983.

In 1979, he moved from Jacksonville, Fla., to St. George. In his spare time, he loved to garden, fish and hunt. He was preceded in death by both parents.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy “Dot” Spivey, of St. George; six daughters, Debbie (Ricky) Crews, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sharon (Glynn) Thrift, of Nahunta, Elaine (Lonnie) Merrow, of Jacksonville, Fla., Patty (Nathan) Poppell, of Odum, Brenda Tomasetti, of Folkston, and Judy (Kenny) Sapp, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Gwen McLeod, of St. Augustine, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor the life of Fred Spivey will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home in Macclenny, Fla. The family will welcome friends for a visitation beginning at 12 p.m. (one hour before the service) at the funeral home.

His interment will be at River Road Cemetery in Nassau County.

The Rev. James Conner, pastor of New Life Church in St. George, and the Rev. Richard Crews, associate pastor of Believer’s Joy Church in Jacksonville, will officiate the service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Guerry Funeral Home of Macclenny.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.guerryfuneralhome.net

Phyllis M. Herrin

PATTERSON — Phyllis Elizabeth Mulkey Herrin, 68, of Patterson, passed away late Monday night (Oct. 22, 2018) at her residence following a courageous 20-year battle with cancer.

Born in Patterson, Aug. 1, 1950, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked at the former Julie Hat Company and was a homemaker at the time of her passing. She attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was a daughter of the late Lawrence Benjamin Mulkey and Julie Irene Johnson Mulkey Mobley. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Larry and Robert.

Survivors include her husband, Newbern Herrin, of Patterson; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Tony Allen, of Hickox; three sons, Chris Mulkey, of Patterson, Frank Foster (Loretta Tanner), of Blackshear, and Danny Herrin, of Patterson; three sisters, Fay Sims and Jackey Chapman (Preston Arrowood), of Patterson, and Robin and Sammy Thigpen, of Blackshear; a brother, Tom Mulkey, of Patterson; 10 grandchildren, Lauren Allen, Emily Allen, Benson Foster, Bryson Foster, Kyson Foster, Jalin McCall, Elli Woodard, C.J. Herrin, Daniel Herrin and Allison Herrin; a special friend, Leann Heatherly, of Patterson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Infant Lewis Cinco Moore

A graveside service for Infant Lewis Cinco Moore was held Tuesday morning in Kettle Creek Cemetery with Bishop Willie Frank Mobley Sr. officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.