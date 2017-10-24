October 24, 2017

Willie Faye Rowell

Willie Faye Rowell, 74, of Nicholls, died Saturday afternoon (Oct. 21, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late Willie O’Berry and Mary Jane Spikes O’Berry and made Ware County her home for all of her life.

She farmed for a majority of her life. Although she loved farming, the most important role in her life was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of Waycross Community Baptist Church. She loved working in her yard, whether it be cutting grass, working in her garden or tending to her flowers.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis O’Berry, Ricky O’Berry and Johnny O’Berry.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Rowell, of Nichols; four children, Benny Herrin (wife, Laura), of Waycross, Michelle Rowell, of Waycross, Sheila Rowell, of Waycross, Sherry Rowell, of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Junior O’Berry, of Waycross, Jean O’Berry, of Waycross, Tina Finch (husband, James), of Chipley, Fla., Ray O’Berry, of Waycross, Ronnie O’Berry, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond L. Walker

Raymond Lloyd Walker, 75, of Hutchinson Island, Fla. (formerly of Blackshear), died Friday morning (Oct. 20, 2017) at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Born Aug. 7, 1942, in Waycross, he was a son of the late Fleming Lloyd and Hazel Thomas Walker. He grew up in Blackshear where he graduated from Blackshear High School with the class of 1960. After high school, he joined the military and served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

He was retired as the agency manager of the Pierce County Office of Farm Bureau Insurance. He was a former member and past president of the Blackshear Rotary Club and was a member of Blackshear First Baptist Church. After retirement, he moved to Hutchinson Island, Fla., to live the “beach life” where he enjoyed walking on the beach, laying around reading and loved the fresh “salty air.”

He loved spending time with his family and friends and always looked forward to his children and grandchildren visiting him. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His outgoing personality helped him to never meet a stranger, and over the years he proudly helped countless people who found themselves in hard times.

Survivors include his two children, Raymond L. Walker Jr. (Dana Theriault), of Richmond Hill, and Stacie Walker Jorishie (husband, Chris), of Mooresville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Caleb Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., Chase Jorishie, of Greenville, N.C., Payton Walker, of Blackshear, and Emma Grace Theriault, of Richmond Hill; his brothers and sisters, Carol Strickland (husband, Jimmy), of Lake Blackshear, Mike Walker, of Blackshear, Victoria Anderson (husband, Carroll), of Claxton, and Debbie Walker-Bonati (husband, Frank), of St. Simons Island; his former wife and mother of his children, Feldeen Walker, of Blackshear; two special aunts, Mildred Dowling and Irene Dixon, both of Blackshear; nieces and nephews, Jeannie Morris (husband, Calvin), of Baxley, Ettoria Walker, of Florence, Ala., Tom Walker, of Florence, Ala., Eric Strickland (wife, Lisa), of Richmond Hill, Dr. Brent Anderson (wife, Dr. Julia), of Nashville, Tenn., Dustin Brown (wife, Coleen), of Brunswick, Brooke Walker (husband, Jim) and Angela Smith (husband, Trek), both of St. Simons Island, and Chelsea Anderson, of Atlanta; and several great-nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A private memorial service for family and friends will take place at Hutchinson Island in a few weeks followed by a memorial service in Blackshear in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Time and date will be announced later.

The family wishes to thank David and Sue Jenkins and the Tiara Tower’s family for their friendships and helping take care of Ray over the years. “Your kindness will always be remembered.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Blackshear, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611 or at http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Minnie Johns Harrison

Minnie Alene Johns Harrison, 80, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (Oct. 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

Born in Hoboken, she was the daughter of Robert Fulton Johns and Irene Shuman Johns. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Smith Harrison, and her brother, Russell Johns.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and worked many years in accounting for Mental Health Waycross. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, church suppers and working with Mary Street Missions.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rodney Justice (Renee) and Roger Justice, all of Waycross; five grandchildren, Angela Justice Berkley, of California, Rebekah Justice, of Blackshear, Kimberly Carter, of Atlanta, Brandon Justice and Kelly Justice, of Waynesville; three great-grandchildren, Carter Rinamen, Daren Justice and Silvia Justice; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Johns (Louise), of Schlatterville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Medders, of Maine, Betty Bursey, of Washington, Ruby Fernbacher (Bob), of Peach Tree City, and the Rev. Dr. Loretta Stone (Sam), of Monroe; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Edward Hurst officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Connie Marie Smith

Connie Marie Strickland Smith, 64, died suddenly Sunday (Oct. 22, 2017) at her residence in Bryceville, Fla.

She was born in Waycross to the late Herbert E. Strickland and Thelma Lucille Crews Strickland. She was formerly employed by Anheuser Busch in Jacksonville, Fla.

Survivors include three children, Angela Wells (Jim), of Hilliard, Fla., Del Smith, of St. George, and Derek Smith, of Bryceville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Austin Wells, Jay Wells, Ansley Wells and Wyatt Smith; one great-grandchild, Raylan Smith; one sister, Karon Ross (Scott), of Florahome, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

‘Ginger’ N. Deloach

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Marguerite Virginia “Ginger” Nimmer Deloach, 71, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating were Chad Nimmer and Dr. Bill Young. Also speaking were Mrs. Deloach’s daughter, Shannon Sullivan Runquist, and her nephew, Will Nimmer.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Workers for Christ Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Doris Powell Smith

A funeral for Doris Powell Smith was held Monday morning at North Jacksonville Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Coram officiating.

Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

Pallbearers were Gene Thigpen, Luther Pierce, Danny Powell, David Hendry, Scott Davis and Rodney Powell.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.