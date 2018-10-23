October 23, 2018

Elizabeth B. Hinson

Elizabeth Barker Hinson, 85, passed away Friday (Oct. 19, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral was to be conducted at 11 a.m. today in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Reverends Jim Crandall, Chris Winford and Paul McKenzie officiating.

Interment will be in Hoboken Cemetery with Harry Winder, Michael Martin, Bradley Barker, Josh Barker, Keith Barker, Joshua Hinson, Jayden Hinson and Jake Hinson serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be staff and retirees of the Coastal Georgia Area CAA, American Legion Post 9 and ALA Unit 9, and Love in Action Sunday School Class.

She was born Sept. 3, 1933 in Waycross to Clarence Winfield and Nettie O’Berry Barker. She was married to Elton F. Hinson Sr. on Jan. 29, 1956. She attended Wacona Elementary and High School, graduating in 1950.

While in high school, she was a member of the Future Homemakers of America, and the 4-H Club where she held several offices. As a 4-H member, she went to state with her dress making. She was also crowned Rodeo Queen and Farm Bureau Queen.

She matriculated at Berry College in Rome and graduated in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics and a minor in physical science. While at Berry, she was a member of the concert choir for four years, Dramatic Club as vice president, Melody Club and Home Economics Club. She was second vice president of the State Home Economics Association, secretary of the Young Women’s Christian Association and a member of Miss Berry College Vanity Fair for two years.

She was a faithful member of Hebardville Baptist Church in Waycross until she married and moved to Brunswick. After college she went to work for Georgia Power as a home economist.

In 1968, she joined the staff of the Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority as Home Economics director. She held many positions during her 43 years,, retiring as the director of Program Operations which included programs for the elderly, meals on wheels, transportation, housing and others.

Along with her family, she joined and faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Brunswick and was a member of the Love In Action Sunday School class.

She was also an active member of the Brunswick Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Lanier of Glynn 2354 Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Crimson Glory Chapter 8 Order of the Confederate Rose, United States Society of the War of 1812, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, National Society Southern Dames of America, Descendants of Veterans of World War I, Brunswick Women’s Club and a member of the Brunswick American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 9.

She was preceded in death by several members of her beautiful family including her husband, Elton Farrell Hinson Sr., for 55 years, her parents, one sister, Eloise Murray, and brothers, Carl, Richard, C.W. Jr., Raymond and Jack Barker, two grandchildren, Josiah and Elijah Hinson and also daughter-in-law, Linda Hinson.

She is survived by her four sons Farrell (Erica) and Steven Sr., of Brunswick, Scott (Terri), of Birmingham, Ala. and Todd (Jody), of Macon; several grandchildren, Candace Hinson, Steven Jr. (Nina), Sarah, Laura, Joshua, Zach and Hayden Josey; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gavin Hinson, and Clayton Todd; her god-son, Marque Spaulding; sisters-in-law, Betty Barker, of Waycross, and Elaine Barker, of Sun Valley, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

They received friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brunswick American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 9, Post Office Box 1651, Brunswick, Ga. 31521 to support the Veteran Activities, or to First Baptist Church of Brunswick, 1 Generation 2 Another Building Campaign, at 1311 Union St., Brunswick, Ga. 31520 or www.fbcbrunswick.com/give.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has charge of arrangements www.edomillerandsons.com

Ryan Mitchal Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Ryan Mitchal Dixon, 20, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Oct. 19, 2018) from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Waycross, July 28, 1998, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 2016 graduate of Pierce County High School and had been employed with McDonald’s.

He loved learning — history was his favorite — and had aspirations of becoming a teacher. He also loved to fish, loved people and life and dearly loved his brothers and sisters. He was everybody’s favorite cousin, had a wonderful sense of humor, was great with kids, always left saying “I love you” and loved Jesus.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Stephanie Leigh and Jacob Ryan Brunette, of Blackshear; his father and step-mother, David and Angel Dixon, of Blackshear; two sisters, Kendra Dixon, of Paintsville, Ky., and Alyssa Carter, of Blackshear; four brothers, Dylan Dean Dixon, of Blackshear, Will Ray Morrison, of Nahunta, Gage Merryman and Colton Merryman, both of Blackshear; his maternal grandparents, Roger and Pam Murray, of Blackshear, Sandy and Eddie Cash, of Blackshear, and Kevin Parrot, of Blackshear; his paternal grandparents, Mickey and Kelly Dixon, of Blackshear; his maternal great-grandparents, Carolyn Johnson, of Blackshear, Steve and Renee Brunette, of Crescent, Okla., and Elizabeth Trowbridge, of Elko, Nev.; paternal great-grandparents, Evelyn Guy, of Blackshear, and Hildegard Amspacher, of Waycross; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Walkerville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Leon F. Herrin Sr.

Leon Franklin Herrin Sr., 84, died Monday afternoon (Oct. 22, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was a native of Jesup, but he lived most of his life in Waycross. He was the owner/operator of C&M Oil Company for more than 60 years. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was also a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Titus Herrin and Pearl Strickland Herrin, one son, Leon F. “Bud” Herrin Jr., and one daughter, Carol Jane Herrin.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Jane Allen Herrin, of Waycross; one daughter, Sue Herrin Altman (James), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Talmadge J. “Tal” Altman (Ginny), of Hoboken, Chad Leon Herrin (Jessica), of Hoboken, B.J. Lee, of Millwood, and Monica Page, of Millwood; great-grandchildren, Katie Lynn Altman, Vivian Sue Ellen Altman, Lillian James, Conner Herrin, Cooper Herrin, Ian Lee and Harper Page Carter; two brothers, Pogie Herrin (Linda), of Blackshear, and Lavone Herrin (Janice), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sweat Memorial Baptist Church, 510 W. Blackshear Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lillian L. Aldridge

Lillian Loretta Aldridge, 76, of Waycross (formerly of Blackshear), passed away Sunday (Oct. 21, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Systems.

Born in Blackshear Aug. 14, 1942, she lived in Blackshear most of her life until moving to Waycross about 10 years ago. She came from a farming family and continued to do that until her health forced her to retire. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and dearly loved her church family. She also loved to read and spend time with her family.

She was a daughter of the late Isam Mannine and Rilla Barbara Crawford Aldridge. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, Reuben Isam Aldridge, Harvey Lee Aldridge, Jerry Aldridge and Margaret Jean Champion.

Survivors include five sisters, Lorine A. Higginbotham, of Yulee, Fla., Betty Jean Turner, of Baxley, Helen Rejoyce Dixon, of Vidalia, Terry Jean Francis, of Columbia, S.C., and Barbara Jo Bell, of Blackshear; two brothers, Joseph Bryant Aldridge, of Louisville, Ky., and Thomas Earl Aldridge, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the Adult Women’s Sunday school class and the Saints of Joy group to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, 217 W. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Phyllis M. Herrin

PATTERSON — Phyllis Mulkey Herrin, 68, of Patterson, passed away late Monday night (Oct. 22, 2018) at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

The funeral arrangements incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

James Dennis Fiveash

James Dennis Fiveash, 75, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 23, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will announced later by Music Funeral Home.

William M. Shorter

William McKinley Shorter, the husband of the Rev. Carolyn K. Shorter, died Saturday afternoon (Oct. 20, 2018) at St. Vincent Health Care, Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Shorter residence, 2187 Sylvia Lane.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Joyce Sloan

A funeral for Joyce Ann Crews Sloan was held Sunday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Burial followed in Twin Rivers Cemetery in Hortense.

Pallbearers were Jacob Sloan, Harrison Sloan, Carson Sloan, Steve Jeffords Jr., Bruce Callahan and Johnny Wildes.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.