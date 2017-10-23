October 23, 2017

Ollie Mae Thrift

NAHUNTA — Ollie Mae Rooks Thrift, 86, of Nahunta, passed away late Saturday evening (Oct. 21, 2017) at Hospice of The Golden Isles in Brunswick following an extended illness.

Born in Forsyth, she was the daughter of the late Vance Robert Rooks and Daisy Bell Wynn Rooks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Matthew Thrift, a daughter, Judy Crews, and three brothers, Raymond Rooks, Delacy Rooks, and Faite “Jackson” Rooks, and a sister, Jessie Miller.

She was a secretary for Thrift Contracting before retiring and was a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. She loved going to the mountains and spending time with her family. She also loved going to the Brantley Senior Center, working in the yard, the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs, and her adult Sunday School Class, and she loved spending time with her church family.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Marcia and Don Simpson, of St. Simons, Debra and Mark Ashworth, of Nahunta, and Sandra and Chris Spell, of Trussville, Ala.; a son-in-law, Gene Crews, of Hickox; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Jeanna Crews Waddell (John), of Tifton, Jeremy Crews (Elo), of Hickox, Stacy McKinley (Burton), of Charleston, S.C., Trey Simpson, of Statesboro, Melissa Blackstock, of Nashville, Tenn., Brian Ashworth (Amanda), of Brunswick, Mandy Richards (James), of Flora Home, Fla., Kelli Beard (Jason), of Oak Leaf, Fla., and Matthew Kuechmann (Hope), of Hickox; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Florine Martin, of Eastman; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at the Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Wainright, the Rev. Whit Chapman and the Rev. Eric Dixon officiating

Burial will follow in the Riverside Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Crews, Brian Ashworth, Matthew Kuechmann, Trey Simpson, Jason Beard and Tyler Capones.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, of Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Dayton W. Dempsey

PATTERSON — Dayton Wayne Dempsey Sr., 78, of Patterson, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon (Oct. 19, 2017) doing what he loved —helping his friends.

Born in Fitzgerald, Aug. 5, 1939, he lived in Fitzgerald for many years before moving to Pierce County 30 years ago. He was retired from CSX Transportation where he had been a conductor. He was a member of Patterson Baptist Church where he had been very active and was also a Gideon.

His passion in addition to helping others was riding his motorcycle. He would love to ride for charities as well as for plain enjoyment. A man who loved the outdoors, you could always find him tinkering on cars, tractors and of course, his motorcycle. He did not have a lazy bone in his body, was always there to help and was a true to friend to everyone who knew him.

He was a son of the late Joe Brown Mathis and Velma Lou Gibbs Brown. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Dempsey, and a son, Dayton Wayne “Dwayne” Dempsey Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Barbara Hendricks Dempsey, of Patterson; his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Ellis Bulloch, of Manchester; two grandsons, David (Kristie) Cayce and Daniel Cayce; five great-grandchildren, Dayton Cayce, Brooklynn Cayce, Logan Cayce, McKinley Cayce and Caleb Cayce; siblings, Deborah Mathis Davis, of Waverly, Jonelle McGauley, Ann (Kenneth) Grantham, Dot (David) Cameron and Billy Mathis, all of Jesup, Jackie Mathis, of Crested Butte, Colo., and Pam (Foy) Harter, of Screven; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and numerous friends.

The funeral was held Sunday afternoon at Patterson Baptist Church. Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Active pallbearers were David Cayce, Daniel Cayce, Bobby Crews, Jimmy Clark, Andre’ Fleury and Freddie Stone.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the FAITH Riders for Christ motorcycle group as well as members of his Sunday school class.

Interment was in the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Raymond L. Walker

Raymond Lloyd Walker, 75, of Hutchinson Island, Fla. (formerly of Blackshear), died Friday morning (Oct. 20, 2017) at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Born Aug. 7, 1942, in Waycross, he was a son of the late Fleming Lloyd and Hazel Thomas Walker. He grew up in Blackshear where graduated from Blackshear High School with the class of 1960. After high school, he joined the military and served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

He was retired as the agency manager of the Pierce County Office of Farm Bureau Insurance. He was a former member and past president of the Blackshear Rotary Club and was a member of Blackshear First Baptist Church. After retirement, he moved to Hutchinson Island, Fla., to live the “beach life” where he enjoyed walking on the beach, laying around reading and loved the fresh “salty air.”

He loved spending time with his family and friends and always looked forward to his children and grandchildren visiting him. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His outgoing personality helped him to never meet a stranger, and over the years he proudly helped countless people who found themselves in hard times.

Survivors include his two children, Raymond L. Walker Jr. (Dana Theriault), of Richmond Hill, and Stacie Walker Jorishie (husband, Chris), of Mooresville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Caleb Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., Chase Jorishie, of Greenville, N.C., Payton Walker, of Blackshear, and Emma Grace Theriault, of Richmond Hill; his brothers and sisters, Carol Strickland (husband, Jimmy), of Lake Blackshear, Mike Walker, of Blackshear, Victoria Anderson (husband, Carroll), of Claxton, and Debbie Walker-Bonati (husband, Frank), of St. Simons Island; his former wife and mother of his children, Feldeen Walker, of Blackshear; two special aunts, Mildred Dowling and Irene Dixon, both of Blackshear; nieces and nephews, Jeannie Morris (husband, Calvin), of Baxley, Ettoria Walker, of Florence, Ala., Tom Walker, of Florence, Ala., Eric Strickland (wife, Lisa), of Richmond Hill, Dr. Brent Anderson (wife, Dr. Julia), of Nashville, Tenn., Dustin Brown (wife, Coleen), of Brunswick, Brooke Walker (husband, Jim) and Angela Smith (husband, Trek), both of St. Simons Island, and Chelsea Anderson, of Atlanta; and several great-nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A private memorial service for family and friends will take place at Hutchinson Island in a few weeks followed by a memorial service in Blackshear in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Time and date will be announced later.

The family wishes to thank David and Sue Jenkins and the Tiara Tower’s family for their friendships and helping take care of Ray over the years. “Your kindness will always be remembered.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Blackshear, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611 or at http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.pearsondial.com

pdfh1@accessatc.net

William ‘Bill’ Vest

William C. “Bill” Vest, 84, of Homerville, passed away Sunday (Oct. 22, 2017) at his residence after a lengthy illness.

He was born Dec. 21, 1932 in Morgan County, Ala., to the late William H. and Ruby E. (Wallace) Vest. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country for more than 23 years. Following his military career, he moved to Homerville and worked as the city manager for more than 22 years before retiring.

He was a member of Homerville Congregational Methodist Church, Cassia Lodge No. 224, York Rite Body, Waycross Shrine Club and Hasan Temple, Albany. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda L. Vest, sister, Jean Hensley, and brother, David W. Vest.

Survivors include children and spouses, William C. “Buddy” Vest Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, Cecil L. and Gail Vest, of Homerville, Connie and Carl Shell, of Homerville, Raylene and Mike Root, of Patrick, S.C., Linda and David Frogett, of Fairfield, Calif., Michael and Kathy Thompson, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alyene Keenum, of Hartselle, Ala., Dot and Hank Smith, of Decatur, Ala., Patsy and Charles Ritterhouse, of La Port, Texas, Sandra and James Rhoden, of Hartselle, Ala., Peggy Appleton, of Hartselle, Ala.; brother and sister-in-law, James M. and Evon Vest, of Hartselle, Ala., and a special friend, Tina Ullrich, of Homerville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Homerville Congregational Methodist Church where full military honors will be rendered.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Bethany Hospice of Valdosta, Cassia Lodge No. 224 and members of the Homerville Congregational Methodist Church are considered as honorary escorts. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33612.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com.

The Vest family is being served by the professional and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Lakeland.

‘Ginger’ N. Deloach

Marguerite Virginia “Ginger” Nimmer Deloach, 71, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 19, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Heath Center following a sudden illness.

Born in Ridgeland, S.C. April 2, 1946, she lived in Blackshear most of her life. She was a 1964 graduate of Blackshear High School. She would further her education at the University of Georgia where she received her bachelor and masters degrees in education. In 1984, she received her bachelor of science degree in pharmacy.

She went to work for the Pierce County Board of Education by teaching school at Blackshear High School of 1976-1981. After receiving her BS in pharmacy she went to work for several pharmacies in the area including Rite Aid, Bennett Pharmacy, Browning Pharmacy and Pierce Family Pharmacy.

An active member of First Baptist Church, Blackshear, she was in the Workers for Christ Sunday School Class and served on the Disaster Relief team and was on the social committee. She was also a former member of the Blackshear Rotary Club.

She lived a life full of love and laughter, friends, family and faith. She found humor in the everyday and her smile was infectious. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends and furry creatures. She never knew a stranger and never hesitated to help someone in need. She loved the outdoors, cooking for crowds and working in the yard. Her thumb was many shades of green.

She treasured time with her church and pharmacy families. She was more than a wife, mother, sister, friend or grandmother. She was an example of how everyone should live each day being kind to one another.

She was a daughter of the late Stephen Dow and Julia Reeves Nimmer Sr. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie Harris, and a brother, Stephen Dow Nimmer Jr.

Survivors include her husband, William Evan Deloach, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Shannon Sullivan and Dr. Lars H. Runquist, of Charleston, S.C., and Rebecca Lynn Sullivan, of Savannah; two step-children, Jennifer and Todd Lamott, of Ashland, Tenn., and Jeff and Shelia Deloach, of Brandon, Fla.; a brother, William Thomas “Tommy” and Ruth G. Nimmer, of Homerville; two grandchildren, Peyton Elizabaeth Runquist and Lars H. Runquist III; seven step-grandchildren, Morgan (Brandon) Rawls, Lauren Lamott, Nathan Lamott, Cameryn Lamott, Zachary Lamott, Meghann Deloach and Isabella Deloach; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service was scheduled for this morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family kindly requests that members of the Workers for Christ Sunday school class serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 this morning.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516, or to the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Juanita Taylor Thomas

Juanita Taylor Thomas, 91, died Saturday afternoon (Oct. 21, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was born in Coffee County but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was formerly employed with Ruben Brothers Shoe Factory and a homemaker. She was also a member of Waycross Holiness Baptist Church and enjoyed the Nelson Greene Senior Citizen Center.

She was a daughter of the late Jimmy Benjamin Taylor and Myrtice Davis Taylor. She was married to the late Robert L. Thomas.

She is survived by five children, Billy Robert Thomas Sr. (Laverne), of Waycross, Norman Thomas, of Blackshear, Janice Wilson (Raymond), of Waycross, B.J. Thomas (Patricia), of Waycross, and Jesse J. Thomas (Tiny), of Bristol; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Betty Ruth Johnson, of Opelika, Ala., Herbert Taylor, of Brunswick, Kathleen King, of Nicholls, and Morell Hughes, of Mobile, Ala.; a special nephew, E.D. “Dobbie” Cothern, of Telmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at Music Funeral Home of 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Albert Hill Jr.

Albert Hill Jr., 85, died Friday (Oct. 20, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Connie Marie S. Smith

Connie Marie Strickland Smith, 64, died suddenly Sunday (Oct. 22, 2017) at her residence in Bryceville, Fla.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Eleanor Parker Lee

A celebration of life for Eleanor Parker Lee took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Mayberry bringing the welcome, the Rev. Martha Grice reflecting on precious memories and the Rev. Mark Williams offering words of comfort.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.