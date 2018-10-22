October 22, 2018

Ryan Mitchel Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Ryan Mitchel Dixon, 20, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Oct. 19, 2018) from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Waycross, July 28, 1998, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 2016 graduate of Pierce County High School and had been employed with McDonald’s.

He loved learning — history was his favorite — and had aspirations of becoming a teacher. He also loved to fish, loved people and life and dearly loved his brothers and sisters. He was everybody’s favorite cousin, had a wonderful sense of humor, was great with kids, always left saying “I love you” and loved Jesus.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Stephanie Leigh and Jacob Ryan Brunette, of Blackshear; his father and step-mother, David and Angel Dixon, of Blackshear; two sisters, Kendra Dixon, of Paintsville, Ky., and Alyssa Carter, of Blackshear; four brothers, Dylan Dean Dixon, of Blackshear, Will Ray Morrison, of Nahunta, Gage Merryman and Colton Merryman, both of Blackshear; his maternal grandparents, Roger and Pam Murray, of Blackshear, Sandy and Eddie Cash, of Blackshear, and Kevin Parrot, of Blackshear; his paternal grandparents, Mickey and Kelly Dixon, of Blackshear; his maternal great-grandparents, Carolyn Johnson, of Blackshear, Steve and Renee Brunette, of Crescent, Okla., and Elizabeth Trowbridge, of Elko, Nev.; paternal great-grandparents, Evelyn Guy, of Blackshear, and Hildegard Amspacher, of Waycross; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Lillian Loretta Aldridge

Lillian Loretta Aldridge, 76, of Waycross, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Oct. 21, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Glen Edward Burch Jr.

Glen Edward “Bo” Burch Jr., 47, of Waycross, passed away Friday (Oct. 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Born in Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 6, 1971, he lived in Hazlehurst for several years before moving to Pierce County in 2002. He was a 1990 graduate of Jeff Davis High School and worked as a truck driver for most of his adult life.

He was a member of the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270 and loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Edward Burch Sr., and by his step-father, Wadis Dubberly.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Waldroff Dubberly, of Blackshear, two brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles and Savina Thomley and Danny Bohannon, all of Blackshear, nieces and nephews, Landon Bohannon, Jake Thomley, Samuel Thomley, Broady Aldridge, Cynthia Thomley and Danielle Lawrence, and several other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Fla.

Visitation will be held at the graveside one hour prior to the service.

James D. Williams Jr.

James Daniel “J.D.” Williams Jr., 62, died Friday morning (Oct. 12, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was employed by TDS Telecom in St. Marys as a field service technician, and he was a member of First Baptist Church Waycross.

He was the son of the late James Daniel Williams Sr. and Mary Jean Reeder Williams.

Survivors include one sister, Beth Weeks (Jimmy), of Lawrenceville, one niece, Angela Cash (Michael), of Winder, great-nephew, Logan Cropper, and great-niece, Brooklyn Cropper.

A funeral was held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Lindsey officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Active pallbearers included Michael Cash, Logan Cropper, Bobby Scheuing, Tim Scheuing, Phillip Roark, Keith Roark and Chris Cox.

Richard D. Anderson

A memorial service for Richard D. Anderson was held Saturday afternoon at Lott Cemetery with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Helen M. Herndon

A funeral for Helen Elizabeth McCarthy Herndon took place Saturday morning at Newbern Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating.

Burial was in Telmore Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ryan Nugent, Bob Herndon, Jake Harvard, Joe Taft, Clayton Herndon and Phillip Herndon.

Alton ‘Spud’ Corbett

A funeral for Alton “Spud” Corbett took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. E.C. Crews officiating.

Burial was in Sand Hill Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Dillon Hagen, Ed Haddock, David Dixon, Ross Ferrell, Quinton Carter and Stacy Walker.

