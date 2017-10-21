October 21, 2017

Eleanor Parker Lee

Eleanor Parker Lee, 100, beloved mother, grandmother and well-known retired Ware County educator, passed away after many years of infirmity on Thursday (Oct. 19, 2017) at Baptist Village in Waycross.

Born Sept. 17, 1917, Martha Eleanor Parker was the youngest and last surviving member of seven children born to the late Judge Thomas Augustus and Alice Chapman Parker of Ware County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jacob Henry Lee.

She is succeeded by their four children — Thomas Monroe Lee and his wife, Sybil, of Patterson, Sandra Lee Gupton, of Jacksonville, Fla., Rebecca Lee Standish and her husband, Dave, of Mesa, Ariz., and Jacob Henry Lee Jr., of Waycross — in addition to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her long, illustrious career in education included 16 years as a teacher, two years as a principal and 18 years as the director of instructional services for the Ware County School System. She retired in 1977 but continued to be an active advocate for children’s education in Georgia.

Her leadership was eagerly sought throughout her career at national, state and local levels and included the state legislative chairman for the Georgia Educational Association, president of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Georgia Accrediting Commission for eight years, a delegate to the White House Conference on Aging, assistant state director of the American Association of Retired Persons, a member of the International Workshop on Rural Education at Columbia University and a member of Georgia’s Silver Haired Legislature, to name a few.

She has been recognized over the years with many awards and honors for her outstanding service. In 1996, she was selected as one of Ware County’s Olympic Torch Bearers. She was awarded Kappa Delta Pi’s State Award for Excellence, the Georgia Distinguished Service Award for Supervision and the Pilot Award for Outstanding Service to Education.

She was a life-long devoted Christian and a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Waycross, the church she attended as a child and where she was baptized. She taught Sunday School classes most of her life, including her last stint as the teacher of First Baptist Church’s oldest men’s class for many years.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Doris P. Smith

Doris Powell Smith, 90, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Thursday night (Oct. 19, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

She was born in Soperton and moved to Jacksonville at an early age where she lived most of her life. She managed Duval Credit Union for 35 years and was a member of North Jacksonville Baptist Church.

After retirement, she remained on the board of directors for Duval Credit Union. In her younger years, she enjoyed needle point, cross stitching and sewing. She was very much in to gardening, a wonderful cook and was a really good interior decorator.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Serepta Thigpen Powell, her husband, William Bryan Smith, two brothers, Hugh Powell and Vernon Powell.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Smith Walton (Billy), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Kristin Smith (Darien), of Buford, Kasey Mixon (Chris), of Warner Robins, Will Walton (fiancé, Alisabeth Pritchett), of Raleigh, N.C., Joshua Walton (Phoebe) Braselton; five great-grandchildren, Bryan Smith, Kaley Mixon, Sydney Smith, Kynley Mixon and Amira Walton; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at North Jacksonville Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will receive friends Monday morning at the church beginning at 10 o’clock.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 Main St. N., Jacksonville, Fla. 32218 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Cynthia Ann Wallace

Cynthia Ann Wallace, 51, died early Friday morning (Oct. 20, 2017) at her residence following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Dayton W. Dempsey

PATTERSON — Dayton Wayne Dempsey, 78, of Patterson, passed away Thursday (Oct. 19, 2017) doing what he loved to do — helping his friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 p.m. at Patterson Baptist Church.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ginger N. Deloach

Ginger Nimmer Deloach, 71, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 19, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following a sudden illness.

A memorial service will be Monday 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.