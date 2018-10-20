October 20, 2018

Alton ‘Spud’ Corbett

Alton “Spud” Corbett, 58, died Thursday morning (Oct. 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

He was born in Crestview, Fla., but resided in Folkston most of his life. He was employed with Callahan Timber where he was a master timber harvester. He was also a member of the St. Marys Riverkeepers.

He was a son of the late Paul Albert Corbett and Mary Sweeney Corbett Peacock.

He is survived by his wife, Karol “Pamela” Corbett, of Folkston; two children, Candice Corbett Mintier (Gary), of Brunswick, and Olivia Allison Corbett (fiancé, Jake Sorbello), of Austin, Texas; two step-children, Crystal Brophy (Patrick), of Birmingham, Ala., and Becka Hagen (Dillon), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Gary Tripp Mintier and Riley Brophy; a sister, Connie Corbett Taylor (Ricky), of Folkston; and a brother, C.J. Corbett, of Waynesville.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Race Pond.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Genene C. Bennett

A funeral for Genene Courson Bennett was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shelton B. Smith and the Rev. R.B. Gaskins officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Camden Bennett, Justin Bennett, William Bennett, Brent Holcombe, Kaleb Holcombe, Matt Holcombe, Terryn Mock and Jamie Morris.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were employees and residents of The White House.

Timothy Carl Halpin

A funeral for Timothy Carl “Tim” Halpin was held Friday morning in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Shawn Jordan, Everett Lee, Braxton Jewell, Keith Douglas, Timmy Anderson and Andy Finn.

Gloria Ann Crumbley

A graveside service for Gloria Ann Walker Crumbley was held Friday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Porky Haynes officiating.

Hazel Harrell

A funeral for Hazel Harrell was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rick Anderson, Mark Davis, Hank Royals, W.J. Royals, Scotty Sanders and Albert Sellers.

