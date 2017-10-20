October 20, 2017

Eleanor P. Lee

Mrs. Eleanor Parker Lee, 100, passed away Thursday morning (Oct. 19, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness,

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Music Funeral Home.

Erika C. Thomas

A celebration of life service for Petty Officer Erika C. Thomas, 42, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 o’clock this evening at Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

The body will be place din the church at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The cortege will assemble at 403 Union St. at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The family is receiving friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Mills, 403 Union St., Waycross.

She transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home Monday night (Oct. 16, 2017) at HarborView Nursing Home in Blackshear after an extended illness.

She was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Waycross native and a member of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

She graduated from Valdosta High School in 1995.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted mother, Diane Mills (James); her father, Frank Thomas (Diann); her step-father, Tommy J. Harris (Andrea), all of Waycross; seven sisters, Nicole Lee, Katrena Felder, Ronita Harris Taylor (Alphonso), Michele Flanagan, Nikea Thomas, Tedrean Harris, all of Waycross, and Brittany Thomas, of Valdosta; a special cousin, Travis Phillips; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Arrangements are with Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Lee Roy Cason Jr.

Lee Roy Cason Jr., 65, of Blackshear, died Wednesday (Oct. 18, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Doris Smith

Doris Smith, 90, of Waycross, formerly of Jacksonville, Fla., died Thursday night (Oct. 19, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James Ashley Inman Sr.

NAHUNTA — James Ashley Inman Sr., 71, of Nahunta, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 19, 2017) after an extended illness.

Born in Jacksonville, N.C., he was the son of James C. and Muriel Ashley Inman.

He was a carpenter and pile driver for Allen & Graham Construction and served in the United States Army. He loved animals and automotive restoration.

Survivors include his two sons and a daughter-in-law, James “Ashley” Inman Jr., of Hoboken, and Joseph “Matthew” Inman Sr. (Heather), of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Gracie Inman, Joseph Inman, Ruthie Inman and Ellie Inman; his ex-wife, Joyce Dubberly, of Waycross; a brother, Joseph Inman, of Griffin; and several other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Pastor Trey Keene and Matthew Inman Sr. officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Ginger N. Deloach

Ginger Nimmer Deloach, 71, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 19, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Janice Elaine Jenkins

Janice Elaine Jenkins departed this earthly life on Wednesday (Oct. 11, 2017) after a short illness.

She was born July 16, 1952 to the late deacon and deaconess, Frank and Lorene Jenkins.

She accepted the Lord at an early age and joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. S.T. Hagen. Upon returning to Georgia, she renewed her membership at Macedonia.

She received her early education at Pierce County Training School in Patterson. After her family moved to Waycross, she completed her education at Waycross High School.

She moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., and was employed at Merrill Lynch for 35 years until retiring and returning to Waycross. She was also employed at Walmart for 15 years, where she was affectionately known as “JJ.”

She leaves to mourn her passing one daughter, Kiaa Jenkins; two granddaughters, Amani and Fatimah Thomas; two special nephews, Gary Nails and James Jernigan, whom she referred to as her sons; a special niece, Lena Edwards; a lifetime friend, Laura Jernigan; six siblings, Cora Bailey, Anne Jenkins, Sister Constance Muhammad (Wilbert), Garrison, Leonard and Carlton Jenkins; two brothers-in-law, Charles Bailey and Louis Antoine; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Patterson beginning at noon with Pastor Johnny P. Gipson officiating.

Interment will follow at The Ridge Cemetery on Aaron’s Way in Patterson.

Visitation will be this evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at the funeral home in Blackshear.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is serving the family.

A. Lynn Confer

A memorial service for A. Lynn Confer was held Thursday afternoon at Brooks United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Miller and Billy Lee officiating.

Military rites were provided by a contingent of the United States Marines.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy Edward Joyce

A funeral for Jimmy Edward Joyce was held Thursday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Jackson Howell presiding.

Invocation by Brother Max Sweat, eulogy by Brother Charlie Moore and speakers included Brother Steve Sirmans and Brother Dale McCullers.

Benediction was given by Brother Jerry Hester.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Graveside dedicatory prayer was offered by Brother Bernard Grant.

Pallbearers were Ethan Joyce, Mattox Woodard, Myles Woodard, Greg Sirmans, Joe Harvey, Britt Adams, Jacob Adams and Stephen Hutcheson.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.