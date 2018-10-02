October 2, 2018

Roosevelt ‘Junior’ Martin Jr.

Roosevelt “Junior” Martin Jr., 83, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (Sept. 30, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Roosevelt Martin and Ruby Cox Martin. He made Waycross his home for his entire life. He was a 1952 graduate of Waycross High School. He began delivering groceries at the age of 13 for Darden’s Grocery Store and remained in the grocery business for the rest of his life.

He served as store manager on Tebeau Street beginning in 1956 for Colonial, Big Star and Harvey’s until his retirement in 2004.

He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he currently served as a deacon. In the past he taught Sunday School, served as chairman of the deacon board, led the youth ministry and was a member of a gospel quartet.

Until his death, he was the longest living member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved fishing in the Okefenokee Swamp, attending Monday night group gospel sings and served on the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Boyd Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Martin, of Waycross; two sons, Robert “Vic” Martin (wife, Frances), of Blackshear, Ken Martin (wife, Delores), of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Clarissa Crews (husband, Darren), Cuyler Martin (wife, Misti), Kelli Martin, Korey Martin, Danny Miller (wife, Sara), Kayla Copeland (husband, Russell), Wrangler Martin (wife, Amanda), Sierra Taylor, Stephen Taylor Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren, Taylor Crews, Amelia Crews, Cuylea Martin, Brody Martin, Ansleigh Johnson, Aubrey Johnson, Marleigh Johnson, Morgan Miller, Addie Miller, Kyndall Copeland, Allie Mae Copeland, Emmilynne Grace Copeland, Dawson Alan Martin; one sister, Christine Dukes, of Waycross; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Jeffery Wayne Blount

Jeffery Wayne Blount, 60, of Waycross, died early Tuesday morning (Oct. 2, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Savannah from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

David Edwin Tarner

David Edwin Tarner, 81, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday night (Sept. 30, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Chambersburg, Pa., his parents were Ira Lester Tarner and Marie Baker Byers Tarner. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Edna Marie Altman, four brothers, Jake Tarner, Richard Tarner, Frank Tarner and Cecil Tarner, three sisters, Mary E. Jenson, Ida M. Beard and Louise Kline.

He served many years in the United States Army Special Forces and worked as a welder for the Mayport Naval Station. He was a member of the Assembly of God, and was a true believer. He was also an avid bass fisherman, hunter and loved Harley Davidson’s.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary L. Flowers Tarner, of Nahunta; his daughter, Dawn E. Tarner, of Nahunta; three grandchildren, Melissa Altman, of Nahunta, Rose A. Thrift (Kevin), of Nahunta, and Jerry Altman, of Key Largo, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, McKenzie Russell and Cody Russell; his brother and sister-in-law, Joe E. Tarner (Jean), of St. Thomas, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Bonnie F. Conner, of Nahunta; his brother-in-law and his wife, Billy Flowers (Donna), of Nahunta; and his faithful companion, Chase; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

No services will be held at this time.

Atwell Jane Raymond

HOMERVILLE — Atwell Jane Johns Raymond, 61, passed away Sunday (Sept. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, following a short illness.

She was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Homerville, to the late Levi Johns and Jacquelyn O’Berry Johns. She worked for Clinch HealthCare as CNA and was a member of the Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Eddie Mobley and Dale Raymond Jr., three brothers, Harry Johns, Ronnie Johns and Michael Johns.

Survivors are four daughters and sons-in-law, Donna Renee and Walter Courson, of Pearson, Mandy and Dukes Delk, of Stockton, Stephanie Raymond, of Vietnam, and Roxanne Raymond, of Virginia; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry Johns and Marshall and Doris Johns, both of Homerville, Tim and Elizabeth Johns, of Libertyville, Ill.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Indian Mound Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church.

Jeanette P. Herndon

Jeanette Roberts Peacock Herndon, 85, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday afternoon (Sept. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Born in Blackshear Oct. 7, 1932, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a retired LPN having worked for the former Pierce County Hospital (nursery nurse), the Pierce County Nursing Home and the Bacon County Nursing Home. She loved being a nurse and especially loved working in the nursery at the hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear and enjoyed attending the Pierce County Senior Center. Her hobbies included gathering, sharing and reporting family history and spending time with her family.

She was a daughter of the late Charlie Pleasant “Bannie” and Annie Lera Brewton Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Clyde Peacock, her second husband, George Clayton Herndon Sr., her sister, Lillian Cato, and three brothers, Randall Roberts, Keller Roberts and Alvin Roberts.

Survivors include her daughter, Bridget (Johnny) Sellers, of Brunswick; two sons, Faron Peacock and Charlie Peacock Sr., both of Blackshear; a special daughter-in-law, Jerri Peacock O’Neal, of Blackshear; two brothers, J.C. Roberts, of Douglas, and Claudis (Margie) Roberts, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Anna Sue Roberts, of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Kandi Liddon, Dana Doyle, Debby Johnson, Amanda Murray, Alise (Brooks) Hulsey, Charlie Peacock Jr., Caleb Beverly, Casey Peacock (Dabid Mendoza), Leland Douglas, Jessica Sprinkle and Austin Sprinkle; five great-grandchildren, Araceli Peacock, Hudson Hulsey, Natalie Saucedo, Alex Mendoza and Baxley Mendoza; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the Pierce County Senior Center to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Jeffery Brian Murray

A funeral for Jeffery Brian Murray was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Jeffrey Coleman and Tee Groover officiating.

Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Justin Bennett, Carey Dixon, Shaun Powell, Daniel Roberts, Michael Roberts, Scott Thomas, Darren Roberts and Tee Groover.

