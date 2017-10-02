October 2, 2017

Robert L. Hurst

Robert Latimer Hurst, 85, passed away Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Mary L. Lloyd Petty

Mary Lucille Lloyd Petty, 94, died Saturday (Sept. 30, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Waycross and 1940 graduate of Wacona School, she started her first job at the age of 16. There she met her future husband, Willie Clifton Petty, who always said, “She will be my wife!” They were married Nov. 23, 1940.

She worked for many years and eventually retired from Swisher International. From 1987 until 1997, she was the food service manager at Waycross College. She was a member of Kettle Creek Church, but she attended Central Baptist Church for many years. She accepted Jesus at the age of 14 at Kettle Creek Church and was baptized the summer of 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Clifton “W.C.” Petty, her parents, Maddison Henry Lloyd and Nora Louise Popham Lloyd, and siblings, Frances Lloyd Rhodenberry, Dorothy Jeanette Barnett Dekle, Maddison Henry “Hank” Lloyd Jr., Harold Vernon Lloyd, Ray Lebron Lloyd and William David “Pee Wee” Lloyd. She was the second child of 13 children born to Henry and Nora Lloyd.

Survivors include her children, Wendell Clifton Petty (Jean), Carol Petty Eunice (late David) and Scottie Leon Petty (Diane); five granddaughters, Sharon Lynn Petty Griffin (Earl), Cindy Eunice Stafford, Robin Anora Petty, Carla Eunice Holland (Charles) and Wendy Petty Kinnon (Paul); six great-grandchildren, Bridgett Griffin Hendrix (Luke), Elizabeth Blake Stafford (Haden), Scott Bryce Stafford, Connor David Holland, Carson Charles Holland and Clary Scott Kinnon; two great-great-grandchildren, Shelby Lynn Hendrix and Emmalyn Hendrix; six siblings, Marion Music, Joanne McQuaig, Pansy Cox, Sandra Henderson, Janice Lloyd Hendrix and Susan Hendrix; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kettle Creek Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

The Grace Sunday School Class, former Ware County Exchange Club members and the Red Hat Society are asked to meet at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Carl L. Aldridge

Carl Leslie Aldridge, 85, of Waycross, died Saturday (Sept. 30, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Brantley County to the late Rev. James Elbert and Elizabeth Highsmith Aldridge. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Aleph Marlene Lee Aldridge. He graduated from Hoboken High School and attended the Off Campus University of Georgia, Waycross Center. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS General W.A. Mann Transport Ship.

After an honorable discharge from the Navy he was the co-owner of A&A Enterprise in Waycross. He attended Second Baptist Church in Waycross.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis S. Aldridge, the Rev. Harold E. Aldridge and the Rev. Silas B. Aldridge.

Survivors include two brothers, Gilbert E. Aldridge (Carol), Henry W. Aldridge (Ann), and one sister, Carolyn A. Hutchison, all of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Care, Inc., 800 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Betty Gail B. Davis

Betty Gail Bennett Davis, 78, died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

Bradley Wade Deal

Bradley Wade Deal, 38, of Waycross died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Reba Oglesby Brown

BLACKSHEAR — Reba Oglesby Brown, 90, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Oct. 2, 2017) at the Harborview of Pierce Nursing Home in Blackshear.

Ann Farmer King

BLACKSHEAR — Ann Farmer King, 65, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (Sept. 29, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Waycross Nov. 28, 1951, she lived in Ware and Pierce counties most of her life. She was a homemaker but was also as a former cook for The Coffee Kettle, Pic-n-Save, and Baptist Village. She loved to cook and enjoyed watching The Pioneer Woman on the Food Network as well as watching Fixer Upper on HGTV.

She also loved to shop and to fish. She was a past-president of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at the Pierce County Nursing Home and was a member of the Eastern Star. Over the years, she volunteered at the local schools for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she had been very active until her health began to fail. Over the years she had been very instrumental in getting children to church by driving the van on Sunday mornings to pick them up. She was “Mema” to everyone and will be greatly missed by them all.

She was a daughter of the late Clyde Leonard Farmer and Florence Blount Farmer. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Moore, and by her brother, Clyde Farmer.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Roy H. King, of Blackshear; a daughter, Dollie Rouse, of Blackshear; a son, Silas Groover, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Heather (Ivey) Merritt, Kenny Bell and Amber Emerson; nine great-grandchildren, Austin Merritt, Colton Merritt, Madison Bell, Lexie Merritt, Lalton Merritt, Mallory Rouse, Mason Rouse, Mitchell Bell and Tristin Emerson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Patricia C. Surrency

Patricia C. Surrency, 91, of Waycross, died early Friday morning (Sept. 29, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born and raised in Screven where she was salutatorian of her graduating class. She worked as a bank officer, specializing in payroll, in Screven. She spent the majority of her life in Waycross where she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, a homemaker and worked for a period of time for Card Cove.

She will forever be remembered as a kind woman and loving mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linza Eugene Surrency, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Clark.

She is survived by her three sons, Bruce Surrency, of Waycross, Tony E. Surrency (wife, Aurora), of Lumberton, N.J., Ross E. Surrency (wife, Rachelle), of Fountain Valley, Calif.; five grandchildren, Tina Surrency, of Lumberton, N.J., Robert Surrency, of San Francisco, Calif., Madison Surrency, of Fountain Valley, Calif., Everett Surrency, of Fountain Valley, Calif., Audrey Surrency, of Fountain Valley, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Schofield, Emmett Schofield; a niece, Deleta Snyder ,of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Screven City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 at the church.

Myrtice W. Chancey

NAHUNTA — Myrtice Wilma Walker Chancey, 96, of Patterson, passed away Friday (Sept. 29, 2017) at the Bayview Nursing Home.

Born in Waycross Aug. 5, 1921, she lived in Pierce County for most of her adult life. She was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Air Corp. While in the military she was a heavy equipment test operator and a recruiter. Once she was married with a family, she devoted her time to being a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She would work right alongside her late husband and was the best farm hand he had.

Big on family history, she was the last charter member of the Huxford Genealogical Society. She loved farm life, the military, classical music, writing poems, and above all else, she loved the Lord! She was a member of Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church but had also attended Hortense Holiness Church.

She was a daughter of the late William Amazar and Mary Ann Davis Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Chancey, her sister, Thelma Chancey, and by her brother, Fred Walker.

Survivors include her three daughters, Amy Chancey, of Patterson, Linda Chancey, of Brunswick, and Kathryn Chancey, of Patterson, a grandson, Elijah Chancey, of Los Angeles, Calif., and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Chancey Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 Tuesday afternoon at the church.

Memorials may be made to Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 328 Michael Lake Road, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Honorary pallbearers will be all those who served in the U.S. military.

Vivian B. Highsmith

Vivian Vertie Lee Britt Highsmith, 91, died Saturday morning (Sept. 30, 2017) at Advent Christian Village, Good Samaritan Center in Live Oak, Fla., after an extended illness.

Born in Wilcox County, Ga., a former resident of Waycross and Tallahassee, Fla., she retired from the State of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle Department. She was a member of New Hope Advent Christian Church in Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Olis Britt and Sallie Mae Maxwell Britt, and her husband, John Edmond Highsmith.

Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Highsmith Bell (Gerald), of Tallahassee, Fla., two sons, John Wayne Highsmith (Connie), of Street, Md., and Harvey Harold Highsmith (Linda), of Vero Beach, Fla., two sisters, Ruby Cribb (Joe) and Nell Oglesby (Edward), of Waycross, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Cemetery near Waycross.

Her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Advent Christian Village, 10680 Dowling Park Drive, Live Oak, Fla. 32060.

Franki Gill Suter

Franki Clark Gill Suter, 74, of Lake Park, died Saturday evening (Sept. 30, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

A funeral will be held Saturday (Oct. 7) at 10 a.m. at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Telmore Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James Alvin Roberts

BLACKSHEAR — James Alvin Roberts, 87, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Sept. 30, 2017) at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Blackshear, Aug. 4, 1930, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He farmed for many years as well as working for the Pierce County Board of Education where he had driven a school bus for 22 years. Many people will remember him from Harrison Tractor and Dixon New Holland Tractor where he had worked for a number of years. He loved to hunt and fish but loved his church (Hoboken Baptist Church) and spending time with his grandchildren most of all.

He was a former member of Alabaha Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Just an all around likeable guy, he never met a stranger.

He was a son of the late Charlie Pleasant and Annie Brewton Roberts. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Annette Roberts Bell, a sister, Lillian Cato, and two brothers, Randall Roberts and Keller Roberts.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Anna Sue Pittman Roberts, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Susanne and Leonard Peacock, of Waycross; two sons and daughters-in-law, Lester and Sandra Roberts, of Blackshear, and Leonard and Melissa Roberts, of Hoboken; a sister, Jeantette Peacock Herndon, of Blackshear; two brothers, J.C. Roberts, of Douglas, and Claudis (Margie) Roberts, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son-in-law, David (Becky) Bell, of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Dave (Kella) Bell, Joe Bell, Anna Gail Roberts and Leela Roberts; a great-grandchild, Liza Kate Bell; his canine baby, Jack; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Alabaha Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 9 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hoboken Baptist Church Building Fund, 4714 Main St. E., Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

Mary Brookins

BRUNSWICK — Mary E. Brookins, 77, a resident of Brunswick, passed away Thursday (Sept. 28, 2017).

She was the daughter of the late Dorsey Turner and the late Lilley Rozier Turner. Born in Blackshear, May 15, 1940, she was employed by Brunswick Junior College for many years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl O. Brookins, six brothers, Clyde Fulford, Kenny Fulford, Johnny Fulford, Herbert Turner, Mackie Turner, Clinton Turner, and a sister, Cherry Turner.

Survivors include her three daughters, Brenda Griffin (Fred), Tina Browning (Chance) and Carla Boating (Greg), all of Brunswick; six grandchildren, Daniel and Erin Griffin, Brooke and Beau Clayton and Breeze and Hugh Boatright; three great-grandchildren, Abigail and Skylar Knight and Allie Clayton; four sisters-in-law; several nieces nephews; and other family members.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.

A funeral will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Daughtry officiating.

Burial will follow at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road in Brunswick. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeff Emory, Daniel Griffin, Beau Clayton, Chance Browning, Johnny Turner and Lance Griffin.

The family requests those desiring to make memorial contributions in Mary E. Brookins’ honor, may make them to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

William Jason Dowling

NAHUNTA — William “Jason” Dowling, 40, of Nahunta, passed away Friday night (Sept. 29, 2017) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after a brief illness.

Born in Waycross, his parents are Robert Earl Dowling Sr. and Linda Cleland Dowling, of Nahunta. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glynwood and Annis Mercedes “Mert” Dowling, maternal grandparents, George and Stella Cleland, and a cousin, Clyde Miller.

He was a forklift driver for the ship mill and played baseball, basketball, football and played the trumpet at Brantley County High School in his earlier years. He loved watching football, especially the Georgia Bulldogs.

Survivors include his two daughters, Mercedes Divine Dowling and Taylor Lynn O’Neal, both of Nahunta; his parents, Robert and Linda Dowling Sr., of Nahunta; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert Dowling Jr., of Jackson, and Matthew Adam and Melody Dowling, of Southport, England; a sister and brother-in-law, Alysha and Daniel Grafford, of Hortense; six nieces and nephews, Conner Ridout, Tyler Ridout, Jayden Ridout, Gaven Grafford, Addisyn Grafford, and Tanner Dowling; and several aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

A funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns, Bonnie Arnold and Wyatt Blount officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Justin Smith, Chris Miller, Darren Miller, Thomas Dowling Jr., Wyatt Blount and Joe Allen. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church today by 1:30 p.m.

The family welcomes friends at Alysha and Daniel Grafford’s residence, 150 Baker Hill Road, Hortense.

Johnnie Broome Deen

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Johnnie Sue Taylor Broome Deen, 92, was held Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Robert Wood.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Wesley I Sunday School Class.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Kay F. Walker

A memorial service for Kay F. Walker took place Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Brother Mark Bryars officiating.

