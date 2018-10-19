October 19, 2018

Justin Patrick Greer

Justin Patrick Greer, 49, of Minneapolis, Minn. and Montana, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2018 in California.

Justin was the precious son of Virginia Holtzendorf Greer, a native of Waycross, now of Paso Robles, Calif., and Jan P. Greer, of Oxford Md.

Justin was the beloved brother of Seth Greer, of Denver, Colo., Hagen Greer, of New York, N.Y., and Stephen Greer of Minneapolis, Minn.

A memorial service for Justin and family and friends will be held at the United Methodist Church in Waycross at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and Oakland Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the Olive Garden. Friends are welcome. (Please let Virginia know ahead of time if you are planning to come to the reception.)

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earle M. And Virginia B. Holtzendorf and Paul and Elizabeth Greer, of Ridgewood, N.J., and an uncle, Lt. Col. Earle B. Holtzendorf.

Joyce A. Sloan

Joyce Ann Crews Sloan, 72, of Waycross died Wednesday night (Oct. 17, 2018) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Ethridge and Hattie Jadie Stribling Crews and lived here all of her life. She was a 1964 graduate of Waycross High School, a member of Jamestown Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob Crews, Larry Crews and Billy Crews, and one sister, Linda Lee Jeffords.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Stanley Sloan, of Waycross, three children, Chris Sloan (wife, Courtney), of Cumming, Jeffrey Sloan (wife, Jill), of Blackshear, Lori Ann Rainge (husband, Derrick), of Macclenny, Fla., nine grandchildren, Jacob, Mackenzie and Harrison Sloan, Carson and Carley Sloan, Rashad, Makayla, Camille and Zoey Rainge, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Cemetery in Hortense.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va. 22102, or at act.alz.org

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Helen M. Herndon

Helen Elizabeth McCarthy Herndon, 100, died Thursday morning (Oct. 18, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County where she graduated from Waresboro School. She was formerly employed by Ware County School System as school counselor and substitute.

She was the oldest living member of Newbern Baptist Church where she attended her whole life. An extremely loving and devoted homemaker, she also enjoyed playing and watching basketball.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Sylvester McCarthy and Martha Addie Rowell McCarthy, her husband, Maron K. Herndon, and seven siblings, Odell McCarthy, Allen McCarthy, Donnie McEleven, Alice Herndon, Mary Carter, Jean Parfett and Ina.

Survivors include seven children, Kenneth Herndon (the late Garie), of Deland, Fla., Downey Herndon, of Dixie Union, Bradley Herndon (Joyce), of Waycross, Mahala Giddens, of Telmore, Susan Powell, of Telmore, Bill Herndon (Sarah), of Telmore, and Richard Herndon (Patsy), of Telmore, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Newbern Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Douglas Lee Brown

There is a dignity in dying, and Douglas L. Brown Jr. 65, experienced that dignity on Sunday (Oct. 14, 2018) on an autumnal afternoon in Miami, Fla.

“DeBo,” as he was affectionately known, was born April 16, 1953 in Waycross. He was the eldest of three sons born to the late Douglas L. Brown Sr. and Minnie Wooten Brown. He received his formal education in Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1971 where he was an outstanding athlete in both track and basketball.

He furthered his academic career by attending Savannah State University in Savannah, majoring in business administration. His occupation skills earned him employment at CSX Transportation where he worked until his retirement in Miami, Fla.

He asserted his efforts by choosing to help others, namely the elderly. His passion by embracing the elderly in his Miami neighborhood provided a panoply volunteer service to meet their needs.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Ramon Brown.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr., offering words of comfort and the Rev. Ferr-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, presiding.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Brandon Brown, of Valdosta, and Deleisha Brown, of Dallas, Texas, his brothers, Deacon James Brown (Priscilla), of Waycross, and Willie Brown (Brenda), of Pembroke Pines, Fla., a plethora of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.

Friends are being received at his brother and sister-in-law’s residence, Deacon James and Priscilla Brown, 1007 Tupelo Drive.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Alton ‘Spud’ Corbett

Alton “Spud” Corbett, 58, died Thursday morning (Oct. 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Nancy Jeanette Altman

A funeral for Nancy Jeanette Altman was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Hurst and the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Geneva Carver Prince

A funeral for Geneva Carver Prince was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phil Jordan and the Rev. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Freddie Lee, Steve Smith, Jerry Gilliard, Wayne Carver, Terry Lee and Adam Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were the Esther Sunday School Class and Dance Friends.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lavada Rouse Sears

A memorial service for Lavada Rouse Sears was held Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.