October 19, 2017

Lelia Jeanette Tracy Pickren Gibson, of Folkston, 96, left this earthly life on Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2017).

She was born on Oct. 8, 1921 to Minnie Haddock and Porte Crayon Tracy in Boulogne, Fla., in the Tracy ancestral home called “Brooklyn.” The home was built by her great-grandfather, Erasmus D. Tracy and located on the banks of the St. Marys River, across from Traders Hill.

Her childhood was spent playing along the river bank with her three sisters, doing chores at home, such as soap making and learning the art of cooking and sewing. Her father taught the girls a new word every day at the dinner table.

She came of age in the 1930s during the Great Depression, learning well the lessons of frugality and conservation. During a recent conversation, she reminisced about the old days and longingly remarked that “Life was so simple back then. We always had something coming up. It didn’t take much to make people happy.”

She married Verne Johnson Pickren in 1941, and by 1952 completed her family of four children and designed a new home which was built on Kingsland Drive.

A longtime member of Folkston United Methodist Church, She was accomplished in many areas, and she was known in the Folkston community for her delicious cakes, her hand-tailored clothing and her paintings.

Her one regret in life was that she wasn’t able to go to art school, but she wouldn’t have traded her marriage and family for anything. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Porte and Minnie Tracy, her husbands, Verne Johnson Pickren Sr. and Benjamin Simon Gibson, her sisters, Agnes Tracy Davis and Ada Tracy Norris, and step-children, Marian Pickren Bell and S.L. Pickren.

She is survived by her sister, Meta Tracy Cushing, 100, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sons, Verne J. Pickren Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Folkston and Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Porter Tracy Pickren and wife, Pamela, of Lee, Fla.; daughters, Marcia Pickren Fraser and husband, John, of Franklin, Tenn., and Lisa Pickren Larson and husband, David Larson, of Atlanta; step-daughters, Jean Pickren Harrison, of St. Marys, Cathy Gibson McKenzie, of Swainsboro, and Sue Gibson Moncrief, of Auburn, Ala.; grandchildren, Verne J. Pickren III (Tracy), of Sylvania, Ga.; Mark D. Pickren and wife Audrey, of Folkston; Susannah D. Fraser and husband Scott Stecklein, of Denver, Colo., John Rory Fraser and wife, Carolyn, of Ithaca, N.Y., Ross Lovat Fraser, of Franklin, Tenn., Katherine Tracy (Kate) Larson, of Austin, Texas, and James David (Jim) Larson, of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Gage Pickren, Jamie Pickren, Colton Pickren, Jolie Kate Pickren, Ben Pickren, Oscar Stecklein and Leo Stecklein; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Special gratitude goes to her wonderful team of caregivers, Sharon Mitchell, Tosha Carter, Eleanor Jones, Linda Johns, Penny Sikes and Kara Prescott, who cared for, blessed and loved her. Grateful thanks goes to Glenda Gowen for her weekly visits and personal hair care. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Mark Pickren for his selfless, devoted and loving care to his grandmother during these past years.

Memorial donations may be made to Folkston UMC Kitchen Ministry, P.O. Box 396, Folkston, Ga. 31537.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Pineview Cemetery.

Patricia Irving Bond

Patricia Irving Bond, 82, of Patterson, died early Wednesday morning (Oct. 18, 2017) at her residence following a short illness.

Born Aug. 11, 1935 in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Harold and Sani Hanson Irving. She lived for many years in Hollywood, Fla. before moving to Patterson in 1977. She and her husband owned C&C Plumbing where she was the bookkeeper and was also a faithful housewife. She attended the Waycross Primitive Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carl Bond, a daughter, Cathy O’Brien, a son, Christopher Harold Bond, and a sister, Gertrude Hoag.

Survivors include a son, Curtis Bond, of Patterson; a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Robert Beverley Sr., of Homerville; six grandchildren, Danny Byrd (wife, Tye), of Waycross, Chris Bond (wife, Christy), of Patterson, Tricia Adams (husband, Joey), of Nichols, Jeremiah Byrd (wife, Deanna), of Homerville, Kia Bond, of Atlanta, and Diana Bond, of Patterson; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ellen Hunter (husband, Bill), of Ocala, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Waycross Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Bill Mullis officiating. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Rhonda King Bennett

A memorial service for Rhonda King Bennett will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Crossview Church of God of Prophecy, 707 Garlington Ave.

Bennett, 59, died Saturday evening (Oct. 14, 2017) at her residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was a native and resident of Waycross as well as residing in Jacksonville, Fla. and New York before returning to Waycross. She was formerly employed by BellSouth as an operator and attended Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald S. King, her husband, Tommy Earl Bennett, maternal grandparents, Mama Vernice and Daddy Cecil Prevatt, and paternal grandparents, Ina Mae Moore (Elias) and Preston “Buck” King.

Survivors include two sons, Joshua D. Strickland (Sierra) and Ronnie Dalton Bennett, both of Waycross; three grandchildren, Madison Grace Strickland, Audrina Streeter and Khloe Martinkoski; her mother, Margaret Prevatt King, of Waycross; one brother, David Cecil King (Nadra Smith), of Waycross; one sister, Ani Marie Riles, of Waycross; special uncle, R.T. Lee; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends; and extended family, M. Ashley Denton and family of Bickley.

Memorialization is by cremation.

William ‘Bill’ Hinson

A funeral for William “Bill” N. Hinson was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Aldridge and the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Cocke, Doug Cockran, Wesley Dowling, Franklin Gillis, Billy Reeves and Pat Tarrant.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Ware County High School class of 1975.

