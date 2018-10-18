October 18, 2018

Timothy Carl Halpin

Timothy Carl “Tim” Halpin, 55, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Oct. 16, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Florida after a sudden illness.

He was born in Allentown, Pa., to the late Carl Luther Halpin and Margaret Ann Tilghman Howard, but made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was a member of the Ware County High School Class of 1982 and was a fan of racing. He owned Checkered Flag Raceway and was a former mechanic for Finn Brothers Brake Service. His true passion in life was his grandchildren. He was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Archie and Margaret Tilghman, his paternal grandparents, Luther H. and Mae Uhl Halpin.

He is survived by his loving wife Susie Halpin, of Waycross; a daughter, April Hall (husband, Brandon), of Waycross; two granddaughters, Karissa (Bug) and Karleigh (Rinkadink) Hall, of Waycross; a sister, Kimberly Howard Crawford (husband Michael), of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; a brother, Billy Gene Howard Jr.; aunt and uncles, Elmarie Vickers (husband, Wade), of Douglas, Danny Anderson (wife, Betty), of Douglas, Faye Vandergrift (husband, Richard), of St. Simons Island, Luther Tilghman (wife, Kay), of Waycross; numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Gloria Ann Crumbley

Gloria Ann Crumbley, 79, of Brunswick, died early Wednesday morning (Oct. 17, 2018) at her daughter’s residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Douglas to the late David Dewey Walker and Lila Hersey Walker. She made her home in Brunswick for the past 56 years. In Waycross, she worked for King Edward Cigar Factory and S.H. Kress before moving with her husband to Brunswick.

In Brunswick, she worked for JC Penney downtown and also in the Glynn Place Mall once the store was moved there. After her retirement from JC Penney, she enjoyed going to the beach, working with her ceramics and flowers, and entering her work in ceramic and floral competitions.

More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Crumbley, seven brothers, Doris Walker, Connie Walker, Curtis Walker, Wallace Walker, David Dewey Walker Jr., Dan Walker, Ed Walker and five sisters, Margaret Walker, Faye Stice, Lynn Kasper, Letha Meeks; and an infant baby sister.

She is survived by three children, Susan Lamb (husband, Billy), of Baxley, Theresa Lynn Collum (husband, Tim), of Brunswick, Bobby E. Crumbley Jr. (wife, Kimberly), of Brunswick; 10 grandchildren, Lorri Ray (husband, Ryan), Meredith Browning (fiancé, Ron Bradt), John Thomas (wife, Cassandra), Kayce Finan (husband, Justin), Travis Collum (wife, Danielle), Lex Collum (wife, Kelli), Lily Anne Crumbley, Chloe Crumbley, Will Lamb, Pearce Lamb (wife, Brittany); 13 great-grandchildren, Miranda Waldrip, Jazmine Perkins, Hannah Perkins, Christian Thomas, Adrian Thomas, Mason Thomas, Dalton Thomas, Dawson Thomas, Bryce Finan, Kiersley Finan, Kaydence Collum, Ella Kate Collum, Brody Collum; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday in Oakland Cemetery, 2410 Alice St., Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hazel Harell

Hazel Harell, 55, died suddenly early Wednesday morning (Oct. 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health at Waycross.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life in Ware County before moving to Brantley County recently. She was the daughter of the late James William Harrell and was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Allen Harrell.

She was a 1980 graduate of Ware County High School and a former member of Whitehall Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Anderson, of Waycross, and Betty Carolyn Royals Thomas (husband, William Eric), of Dupont; four grandchildren, Nathan Anderson, Christian Stephens, Chasity Stephens and Cameron Stephens; her mother, Alice Harrell, of Waycross, a sister, Jan Aspinwall (husband, Frank) of Blackshear, a brother Robert William Harrell (wife, Juanita) of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the High Bluff Cemetery near Hoboken.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lavada Rouse Sears

Lavada Rouse Sears, 75, died Tuesday evening (Oct. 16, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born Oct. 2, 1943 in Raleigh, N.C. to the late Eva William Rouse and Mattie Lou Vicie Justice Howell Rouse.

She retired from Champion International as a forklift operator. She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar Factory and the sewing factory. She was affiliated with the Baptist faith, and she especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, sewing and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sears Sr.

Survivors include four daughters, Brenda Kay Korson (Jeff), of Alapaha, Donna Marie Franken (Gregg), of Alma, Susan Fullard, of Waycross, and Peggy Sue Baxter (Scott), of Dixie Union; one son, Donald Sears Jr. (Michelle), of Dixie Union; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Murphy and Isabelle Delk, both of Waycross; two brothers, Luther Rouse and W.H. Howell, both of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held today at 6 p.m. at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 5 until 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Warren Allen Price

Warren Allen Price, 72, a native of Waycross and a 1964 graduate of Center High School, died Tuesday (Oct. 16, 2018) in San Diego, Calif., after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.