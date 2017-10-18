October 18, 2017

Erika C. Thomas

Erika C. Thomas, 42, died Monday night (Oct. 16, 2017) at HarborView Nursing Home in Blackshear after an extended illness.

The family is receiving friends at 403 Union St., Waycross.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Sam Todd

Sam Todd, 72, of Folkston, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2017) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Hoboken to the late Dexter Todd and Lula Mae Walker Todd. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Maudine Medders, Doris Williams, Lou Mae Strickland, a granddaughter, Janie Drury, and a great-grandson, J.T. Rogers.

He is survived by his companion of 34 years, Carolyn Drury, five children, Samuel Todd, Sandra Meeks, Diane Edwards, Lee Drury, Susan Speelman, a brother, John Todd, three sisters, Shirley Sunberg, Martha Hendrix, Mary Lou White, 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home today from 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Patricia Irving Bond

Patricia Irving Bond, 82, of Patterson, died early Wednesday morning (Oct. 18, 2017) at her residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

David Harrison

David Harrison, 40, died Monday (Oct. 16, 2017) at Memorial Health in Savannah after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Christina L. Landrum

A funeral for Christina “Chris” Lightsey Landrum was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in Rome Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Anderson, Danny Christmas, Tony Crews, Brian Dyer, Dewey Johns and Bo Waychoff.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Billie Music Sr.

A funeral for Billie Music Sr. was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Delk officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.