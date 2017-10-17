October 17,2017

Jimmy Edward Joyce

Jimmy Edward Joyce, 85, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Oct. 16, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in Pearson to the late Ernest S. Joyce and Lucille Sirmans Joyce. Leaving Pearson at an early age, he made Waycross his home for the majority of his life.

He graduated from Waycross High School and attended Georgia Institute of Technology where he played football and baseball. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

After his tour in the Army, he returned to Waycross where he began work for Seaboard Coastline Railroad. He worked as a trainmaster for 35 years before his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After his playing career at Georgia Tech was finished, he found joy in coaching his son, Jeffrey, and many other young kids in the Waycross community in both football and baseball. He was inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

An avid reader, he would take all of the books he finished and donate them to the Waycross Public Library. He especially loved watching western movies on television as well as the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech football.

Being a cancer survivor, he was an inspiration to his family and friends. More than anything he loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Louretha Joyce, and two brothers, Morris Joyce and Shearer Joyce.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey A. Joyce (wife, Wendy), of Waycross, his daughter, Shauna L. Joyce, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., his grandchildren, Lindsay Joyce, Mackenzie Woodard, Ethan Joyce, Evin Joyce, his great-grandchildren, Zoe Raulerson, Mattox Woodard, Myles Woodard, Kasen Thomas, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Hinson

William “Bill” N. Hinson, 61, died Sunday night (Oct. 15, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A 1975 Ware County High School graduate, he was formerly employed by Wells Cargo, Union Camp and SeaGuard Marine. He was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, John M. “Pete” Hinson Sr., one sister, Baby Hinson, and one nephew, Dustin Hinson.

Survivors include one daughter, Sandy Harrell, of Waycross; one son, Will Hinson, of Waycross; two grandsons, Michael and Mason Harrell; his mother, Carol Janette Sanders Hinson, of Waycross; two brothers, John M. Hinson Jr. (Jan), of Blackshear, and Clay Hinson (Elaine), of Waycross; his children’s mother and friend, Debbie Ursrey Kirkland; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

The Ware County High School class of 1975 is asked to meet 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Natalie Lowder-Clarke

Apostle Natalie Cato Lowder-Clarke, of Miami, Fla., 69, walked away from the cares of this life into the kingdom of God and her loving Savior’s arms on Friday (Oct. 6, 2017) in Miami, Fla.

She was the last of two children born into the peaceful and loving home of the late Nathaniel and Apostle Cora Cato in Waycross. Her mother instilled in her the foundation of prayer and good wholesome, holiness living.

She began her formal education in the Waycross Public School System. She later attended Saints Academy and Junior College in Lexington, Miss., and graduated in 1965.

After her mother established the First Church of Deliverance, Apostle Lowder joined her and moved to Miami, Fla. She attended Miami Dade College where she received an associate degree and became a licensed practical nurse and worked in the private and public sectors in various cities in Florida, Texas and Georgia.

She married and had two beautiful children, Michael and Cori, and was the grandmother of 13. At age 60, Apostle Clarke returned to college and received a bachelor degree and a masters degree in educational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. After retiring from the medical field in the 90s, she became a full-time preacher, teacher and principal at the New Testament Church of the Transfiguration and Christian School where she served until her home-going.

She was known to her students and church family as an Apostle of strength. She always cared dearly for her family and the people of God, making them her top priority. Her granddaughter remembers her as “everybody’s grandma, she loved people and she helped everybody.” She was a beacon of light and encouragement to anyone that came into her presence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Apostle Cora Cato, and her sister, Apostle Blondell Reid.

Her life and memories are cherished by her beloved son, Michael Cato (Barbara); and daughter, Cori Lowder; grandchildren, Natalie, Keith, Lillian, Monae, Robert, Cyharia, Corinthina, Cyril Jr., Michael Cato Jr., Reginald (Roshanda), Candace, Ashara, Michael III; and 10 great-grandchildren; nephew, Ralph Reid; uncles, Deacon Elijah “EJ” Regulus (Myrtice), and Deacon Bill Riley Williams, of Waycross; her church family and a host of spiritual sons and daughters; nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, students and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wright and Young Funeral Home at 15332 NW 7th Ave., Miami, Fla.

The funeral in Florida will be Thursday at 11 a.m.

Interment is under the direction of Fluker Funeral Home and will be held at Hazzard Hill Cemetery in Waycross on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Robert L. McDuffie

Robert Lowell McDuffie, 78, of Broxton, passed away Saturday (Oct. 14, 2017) at Coffee Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 25, 1938 in Ocilla to the late Denver McDuffie and Floree Mixon McDuffie.

Survivors include his wife, Lurlyne Sapp McDuffie, of Broxton; daughters, Marsha and husband David Chancey, of Blackshear, and Kristie Williams, of Waycross; sons, Steven McDuffie, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Brett McDuffie, of Nahunta; step-daughters, Connie Carter, of Broxton, Annelle Stanfield, of Douglas, and Beverly Harper, of Wray; step-son, Howard and wife Deborah Carter, of Douglas; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Floree McDuffie, his father, Denver McDuffie, brother, Allison McDuffie, and first wife, Margaret Boyett McDuffie.

The funeral was to be held this morning at Broxton Church of God with the Rev. Melton Pate officiating.

Interment was scheduled in the Broxton Church of God Cemetery.

Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements