October 17, 2018

Annette Crosby Oliver

Annette Crosby Oliver, 80, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away at the Warner Center for Caring on Monday (Oct. 15, 2018) with her daughter by her side.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1938, one of 10 children born to the late John Melvin Dyals and Venie Shope, in Waycross. She lived in Waycross most of her life until she moved to Fernandina in 1959 with her husband, Charles W. Crosby. There she made many dear friends, especially Barbara, Neil and Kay.

“Nana” was known by all as a classy, witty and giving person who was full of life and who was abruptly honest at times. She had a passion for life and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed manicures and shopping. Her life was full with the love of family and friends.

She had many loves in her life including her family and two husbands, Charles W. Crosby, who passed away in 1994, and James G. Oliver, who passed away in 2014. She is also predeceased by a son, Charles M. Crosby, in 2013.

She leaves behind her daughter, Tammy Crosby Stiles, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; her brothers, Quitman Todd and Walker (Marie) Dyals, both of Waycross; a twin sister, Jennette (Bill) Barrow, of Waycross, and sister Winkie Dowling, of St. Marys; her grandchildren, Charles Michael (Lauren) Crosby Jr., Ashley Crosby, Kayla (Mike) Carroll, Alissa Stiles, Rebecca Stiles; great-grandchildren, Nevin, Leyana, Julius, Liam, Sawyer, David; and her new-found loves, “Bella” (mini-flop rabbit) and “Marlee” (golden retriever).

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home with Chaplain Jackie Hayes officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oxleyheard.com

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors are serving the family.

Nancy Jeanette Altman

Nancy Jeanette Altman, 79, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 16, 2018) at Brightmoor Nursing Center in Griffin.

She was born March 26, 1939 in Brantley County to the late Cyrus Jefferson Altman and Gertie Vesta Carter Altman. She resided in Griffin since 1965 where she retired as a caregiver, restaurant worker and caterer.

She was a member of Devotie Baptist Church of Griffin and the Red Hat Society of Griffin. She also attended Cornerstone Assembly of God in Griffin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Cheshire and Wallace Pryor, two sisters, Sallie Scheer and Reecy Crawford, and four brothers, Harold, Wayne, Bennie and Ralph Altman.

Survivors include two sons, Charles Henry Cheshire Jr. (wife, Wanda) and Ronnie Dale Cheshire, both of Williamson, Ga., grandchildren, Caleb, Jonathan, Alison and Baliegh, one great-grandchild, Aubree, two sisters, Carolyn Lucas and Linda Hickox, and four brothers, Gibson Altman, Cecil Altman, Dewitt Altman and Gilbert Altman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Douglas Lee Brown Jr.

Douglas Lee Brown Jr., 65, formerly of Waycross, died Sunday (Oct. 14, 2018) in Miami, Fla., after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Deacon James and Priscilla Brown, 1007 Tupelo Drive.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

David Massey

David Massey, 71, passed away on Monday (Oct. 15, 2018) after being in Pruitt Healthcare-Valdosta for several months.

He was a graduate of Waycross High School, class of 1965.

There will be a celebration of life at Dover Bluff 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.

He was born on July 16, 1947. His parents were the late Dr. and Mrs. Clayton McDonald Massey (Doc and Winnie). He was married to Kareen Shaw Massey.

He loved life in general. He had a great love of the outdoors and was especially happy if he was saltwater fishing or hunting. His family always said he was a great salesperson and would even be able to sell you the shirt you were wearing. Dover Bluff was the perfect place for him to live because when he wasn’t working, he had the saltwater and hunting land at his fingertips.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dave Massey (Debbie), of Pine Harbor, Ga., Jeni Massey Thigpen (Bill), of Appling, Tim Williams, Waycross, Christina Arrington Lee (Jared), of Moultrie, Jamie Taylor Simmons (Melvin), Lenox, and Blake Taylor (Tiffany), Brunswick; his siblings, Paul Massey (Anna), Tifton, Mary Massey Varnell (Benjy), St. Simons Island, Martha Massey McBride (Hugh), Lumber City, and Joe Massey (Kathy), of Roswell; and five grandchildren, Doc Massey, Mac Overton, Cooper Thigpen, Jase Simmons and Jude Simmons.

Timothy Halpin

Timothy Halpin, 55, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Oct. 16, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Gloria Ann Crumbley

Gloria Ann Walker Crumbley, 79, of Brunswick, died Wednesday morning (Oct. 17, 2018) at her daughters residence in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.