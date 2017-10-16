October 16,2017

William ‘Bill’ Hinson

William “Bill” N. Hinson, 61, died Sunday night (Oct. 15, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

A. Lynn Confer

A. Lynn Confer, 91, died early Sunday morning (Oct. 15, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was a native of Watsontown, Pa., who resided in Waycross since 1984. He served in the United States Marine Corp during World War II in the Pacific Theater, and he retired from Fleetwood Industries as a quality control administrator.

He was an associate member of Brooks United Methodist Church in Waycross, but he kept his membership at Mt. Zion Farragut U.M.C. in Farragut, Pa.

He volunteered for Brighter Days for 10 years, and he served as a 32nd Degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Confer and Daisy Arthur Confer, one son, Dana L. Confer, and three siblings, Donald L. Confer, Lois M. Ball and Faye A. Bassett.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Evelyn Herr Confer, of Waycross; one son, Timothy D. Confer (Susan); one daughter-in-law, Nancy Koser Confer; four grandchildren, Tonya Lynn Confer, Jennifer Confer Card, Monica Confer Keane and Jamie Lynn Confer; seven great-grandchildren; six siblings, June M. Green, George Confer, Carol C. Confer, Joyce Campbell, Richard Confer and Nancy Bloom; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Brooks United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Billie Music Sr.

Billie Music Sr., 87, died Saturday night (Oct. 14, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after a short illness.

A lifelong resident of Ware County, he was formerly employed by Big John’s Trailers as a welder and served in the United States Army. He possessed a true passion for hunting and fishing.

He was the son of the late Charles Thomas Music and Elizabeth Taylor Music.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Rigdon Music, of Waycross, one daughter, Lisa Welch (Wayne), of Waycross, two sons, Billie Music Jr., of Waycross, and Johnny Music (Sharon), of Jacksonville, Fla., seven grandchildren, Hunter Welch, John Rubin Sills, Joseph Sills, Alex Music, Mia Music, Devin Music and Ben Altman, and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Rhonda King Bennett

Rhonda King Bennett, 59, died Saturday evening (Oct. 14, 2017) at her residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was a native and resident of Waycross as well as residing in Jacksonville, Fla., and New York before returning to Waycross. She was formerly employed by BellSouth as an operator and attended Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald S. King, her husband, Tommy Earl Bennett, maternal grandparents, Mama Vernice and Daddy Cecil Prevatt, and paternal grandparents, Ina Mae Moore (Elias) and Preston “Buck” King.

Survivors include two sons, Joshua D. Strickland (Sierra), of Waycross, and Ronnie Dalton Bennett, both of Waycross, three grandchildren, Madison Grace Strickland, Audrina Streeter and Khloe Martinkoski, her mother, Margaret Prevatt King, of Waycross, one brother, David Cecil King (Nadra Smith), of Waycross, one sister, Ani Marie Riles, of Waycross, special uncle, R.T. Lee, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends, and extended family, M. Ashley Denton and family, of Bickley.

Memorialization is by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Christina L. Landrum

Christina “Chris” Lightsey Landrum, 38, died suddenly Friday (Oct. 13, 2017) in Griffin.

She was a native of Waycross, and she formerly worked as an LPN.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda K. Smith Lightsey.

Survivors include two daughters, Maura Lewis, of San Antonio, Texas, and Sydney Lewis, of Waycross, her father, Carroll J. Lightsey, of Blackshear, two sisters, Tracy Crews (Tony), of Brantley County, and Sandy Anderson (John), of Lebanon, Tenn., and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Wilhelmina B. Harrison

The celebration of life service for Deaconess Wilhelmina B. Harrison will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Historic Antioch Baptist Church, 615 Knight Ave., Waycross. Burial and committal services will follow.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 920 Barkley St. on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

Public viewing will be today from 3 until 7 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Deaconess Wilhelmina (Mena) B. Harrison was the first of three children born to late Willie B. Jackson and Mattie L. Miller on March 6, 1935, in Waycross. Her mother passed at an early age and she was reared with love by her Grandmother Lula Mae Miller.

She accepted Christ at a early age and joined First Antioch Baptist Church.

She was educated in Ware County System, Center High School and graduated with the class of 1954. She furthered her education with a CNA certification. She was also a member of Concerted Services Inc. for many years, the president of the Southside Community Club and the secretary of Hazzard Hill Community Club.

She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Herbert Gordon and to this union three children were born. Later years she remarried and joined in holy matrimony to the late James Andrew Harrison Sr. and to this union one child was born.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, grandmother, two children, Gregory Kenneth Gordon and James Andrew Harrison Jr., and one brother, Edgar Glover Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Lamar Gordon, of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Linda Diana Hall (Jake), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Steven Lamar Hamm Jr., of Waycross, Edward Hall (Renee), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ashley Gordon, of Houston, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Davis, of Unadilla, and Steven Lamar Taylor, of Waycross; one sister, Patricia Palmore, of Savannah; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She began her employment with the Ware Tire Company, worked also at Gold Kist Pecan Factory for 31 years and her last employment was at Developmental MR Center.

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Janice Elaine Jenkins

Janice Elaine Jenkins, 65, of 801 Naomi St., Apt. 223, Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 11, 2017), at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at their residence, 900 Reed St., in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements will be announced upon availability.

Katherine M. Taylor

A funeral for Katherine Marie Taylor was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Ronnie Musgrove presiding and prayers by Elder Wilson.

Burial followed in Enon Cemetery.

Graveside dedicatory prayer was offered by Brother Eugene Taylor.

Pallbearers were Wayne Pittman, Dylan Crosby, Matthew Taylor, Sullivan Amos, Tony Varnadore and Chris Markle.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.