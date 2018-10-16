October 16, 2018

Eleanor M. Shifflett

Eleanor McInturff Shifflett, 94, died Friday (Oct. 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

She was born May 30, 1924 in Orlando, Fla., but moved to McGaheyesville, Va., at the age of 3 months where she lived until she was married. Her parents were Harry Clark McInturff Sr. and Nellie Irene Saum McInturff.

She attended McGaheyesville schools and graduated in 1941. After attending Harrisonburg Business School, she married Carl O. Shifflett Jr., of Elkton, Va., on Sept. 30, 1945, and traveled with him to California while he was stationed at the Naval Base in Alameda.

She was employed at the Student Admissions Office as a secretary at the University of North Carolina during her husband’s enrollment at the university and many years later in the 1970s at the Admissions Office at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill., while Mr. Shifflett was working in Chicago for Sears, Roebuck and Company.

She worked hard to make a home in each city her family moved to as Mr. Shifflett advanced his career with Sears.

The Shiffletts moved to Waycross in 1978, where Mr. Shifflett managed the local Sears store.

She was active in the community, serving for 16 years as a “Pink Lady” at the hospital in different capacities. She was involved with various Kiwanis projects such as Head Start, tutoring, new club building and serving as First Lady of the 24th Division of Georgia Kiwanis while her husband was lieutenant governor. Although she often shied away from the spotlight, she was awarded the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award in 2000 for her hard work with the Kiwanis Club.

She loved swimming as she grew up along the Shenandoah River. She said she learned to swim when her two older brothers threw her in the river. In Waycross, Mr. and Mrs. Shifflett enjoyed gardening, exercising at the Cardiac Rehab and socializing with their friends at Shoney’s after church.

Moving to Baptist Village, life slowed down a little and she visited with friends, went to the fitness center, sat on the patio, shopped from catalogs and watched tennis, which she adored.

The Shiffletts were members of Grace Episcopal Church in Waycross and had many friends in the church community and at Baptist Village.

She was very proud of her two daughters, and often introduced them as the nurse from North Carolina and the teacher from Florida. She dearly loved her two grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to talk about them and show pictures.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Shifflett Jr., her parents and two brothers, Robert McInturff and Harry McInturff Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Cadogan (Jim) and Anna Lee Weaver (Patrick), grandchildren, Kelley Cadogan (Charity) and Kim Cadogan (Steve Lindner), one great-granddaughter, Isabella Cadogan, a niece, Patricia Lynn (Eddie), and nephews, David McInturff and Glenn McInturff (Hiltrud).

Burial will be in the family plot at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville, Va., where a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Genene C. Bennett

Genene Courson Bennett, 81, died suddenly Saturday evening (Oct. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross.

She was born in the Bickley community of northern Ware County and formerly resided in Dinsmore, Fla., Bacon County and Pierce County in Georgia. She lived most of her life in Ware County.

She was the daughter of the late Henry Newton Courson and Kizzie Estelle White Courson. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Kay Holcombe, sisters, Estelle Courson and Myrtice Wolfe, and brothers, Roscoe Courson, Quincey Courson, Quinton Courson, J.D. Courson and L.H. Courson.

She was a member of the former World Harvest Church of God.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Bennett (wife, Machell), Julie Sikes (husband, Joe), Brenda Mock (husband, Terry) and David Bennett, all of Blackshear, and Daniel Bennett (wife, Angie), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, Shanna, Jamanda, William, Brent, Justin, Matt, Terryn, Macy, Camden, Kayla, Kaleb and Brittany; 17 great-grandchildren, Bryton, Berran, Rainee, Reed, Jaydon, Jenna Grace, Jackson, Chloe, Kadyn, Collin, Addison, Paige, Andrew, Colby, Savanna, Blaize and Kinslee; three great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Hunter and Gracie; the father of her children, R.J. Bennett, of Douglas; two sisters, Laverne Taylor and Vitress Hyde, both of Waycross; a brother, Dewitt Courson, of Bickley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

R.L. Sanders Jr.

A funeral for R.L. Sanders Jr. was held Monday afternoon at Corinth Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Parnell Aldridge officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Danny Tompkins, Benji Hersey, David Smith, Daniel Tompkins, Billy Sprouse and Edward White.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.