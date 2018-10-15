October 15, 2018

Geneva Carver Prince

Geneva Carver Prince, 90, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (Oct. 13, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Broxton to the late Robert Carver Sr. and Belle Merritt Carver. She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She worked as a hostess for The Green Frog Restaurant for many years as well as Reuben Brothers Shoe Factory and Spatola’s Shoe Factory.

She was a former member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and was currently a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. She was an exceptional cook who especially loved baking coconut and chocolate cakes. More than anything she loved attending senior dances with her friends and the time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Prince, two sons, Johnny Lee, Jackie Lee, a daughter, Ann Lee, and eight brothers and sisters, Vernice Prevatt, James Carver, Robert Carver Jr., Bernadine Clark, Billy Carver, Waunelle Carver, Carolyn Carver and Betty Jo Carver.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Callan (husband, Joe), of Townsend, Jeanne Ferris (husband, Scott), of Yulee, Fla.; her step-daughter, Paula Prince Barnes (husband, Max), of Milledgeville; six grandchildren, Joey Callan (wife, Maryuri), Tonya Posey (husband, Jonathan), Michael Peavey (wife, Tanya), Lance Lee, Rusty Lee (wife, Kelly), Christie Lee; four great-grandchildren, Yazmine Callan, Joseph Callan III, Cullee Peavey, Dawson Peavey; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Nina Mae F. Leggett

Nina Mae Foster Leggett, 77, of 907 Oak St., Waycross, answered the call of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and entered her rest early Sunday morning (Oct. 7, 2018) at Waycross Health & Rehabilitation.

She was born on June 17,1941, to the late Florence Foster in Pineview.

At a young age, she moved to Waycross where she attended the public schools. She graduated from Center High School in 1959 and furthered her education at Ware Tech studying business administration.

She was the first African-American to be employed by the Waycross-Ware County Social Security Administration Office and later went on to become the first African-American head cashier for Pantry Pride Grocery Store in Waycross. She retired after many years of retail management.

In her younger years, she attended the Church of Christ Written in Heaven. As an adult, she moved her membership to St. John Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Mother Board, the Deaconess Board and the Missionary Board, serving as president of the Missionary Board from 2007-2017.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Foster, a son, Harvey Lee “Buster” Anderson Jr., and a sister, Joann Foster.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Steven Anderson, Florence Anderson, Scotty (Sara) Anderson and Jerl Anderson-Wimberly; a daughter-in-law, Renate Anderson; brother and sisters, Joe Foster Jr. (Evelyn), Jimmy Foster Sr. (Blondell), Evelyn Barnum, Allaine Foster; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children through the years and many sorrowing friends.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St., Waycross, where the Rev. Paul Bailey is pastor.

Bishop John A. Moss, pastor of the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, delivered words of comfort from II Kings 20:1 on the topic: “Are You Prepared to Die?”

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Calvin Collins, Nathan White, Andrew McPhaul, Earl McClow Sr., Joseph Taylor, Russel Johnson, Bernard Davis and Tyrone Gainer.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Clifford Simmons

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for John Clifford Simmons, 80, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Randall Gunter, the Rev. Jerry Chancey and Crista Meadows.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Joshua Griggs, Jack Griggs, Kaden Scott, Adam Ferrell, Cole Merritt, Josh Walker and Dillon Bowen.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class, Willie Wettskin, Richard Grier, Jeff Chavis, Leslie Welch and Carl Sutton.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Winifred C. Rowland

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Winifred Crawford Rowland, 72, was held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Ralph Ramey.

Interment was in the Alabaha Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Austin Griffin, Charles Rowland, Mike Palmer, Junior Altman, Toby Westberry and Tyler Crawford.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ruby Jean H. Ferris

A graveside service for Ruby Jean Henderson Ferris took place Saturday morning in Oakland Cemetery with Minister Mark Bryars officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Henry Nickey Kelly

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Henry Nickey Kelly, 69, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Dwayne Smith.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Logan Kelly, Andrew Steedley, Daniel Steedley, Ethan Carlson, Deryl Ammons and Randy Mathany.

Honorary pallbearers were the Thornton/Boatright family, the Ammons family, the Odum family, Joseph and Pam Boyett, Ellis Dennison, Joe Weeks, Tony Cason, Bobby O’Berry, Ray Gene Strickland and Bobby Strickland.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ruby Irene J. Leaphart

A homegoing celebration for Ruby Irene Jones Leaphart was held Friday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The Rev. Roshelle McCrae, pastor, delivered words of comfort from Psalm 23:4 on the topic “Unbroken Worship.”

Pallbearers were her grandsons and flower bearers were the stewardesses and Sunday School members.

Interment followed in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.