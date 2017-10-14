October 14, 2017

Maymie ‘Jo’ Williams

Maymie Joel “Jo” Williams, 86, passed away Monday (Oct. 9, 2017) at Northside Cherokee Hospital, in Canton, Ga.

She was born Jan. 1, 1931 in Toombs County and graduated from Toombs Central, class of 1949. She attended Georgia Southern University. She resided in Jesup, Waycross, Manchester, Marietta, Douglasville and Canton, Ga., through the years.

She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Percy Williams, her parents, James S. Carter Sr. and Lizzie Youmans Carter, sisters, Eloise Carter Dees and Sarah Carter Flanders, brothers, Lawrence Carter, Carl Carter, Roy Carter, James S. Carter Jr., Ray Carter, and Jack Carter.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Joel Williams Hames and son-in-law, John Gramling Hames, of Canton, Ga., with whom she had resided for the last three years; her beloved grandsons, Steven Hames (Lis), of Canton, and Jeff Hames (Jen), of Warner Robins; her “babies,” great-grandchildren, Wesley Hames, Chase Hames, Reid Hames, Sawyer Hames and Lynley Hames; her sister, Sue Carter Dixon (Ken), of Macon; and brothers, Kenneth M. Carter (Lavonia) and Harry F. Carter (Patricia), of Cordele; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at South Canton Funeral Home in Canton.

The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be at The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Sunshine (Childhood Cancer) at www.mycampsunshine.com

South Canton Funeral Home is serving the family.

Sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.thescfh.com

Christina L. Landrum

Christina Lightsey Landrum, 38, died suddenly Friday (Oct. 13, 2017) in Griffin, Ga.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.