October 13, 2017

Jerry Tooke

BRUNSWICK — Jerry Tooke, 63, of Brunswick, died Thursday (Oct. 12, 2017) after a battle with Melanoma with his wife by his side.

He was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and grow his beloved daylilies. He was a mechanic with AT&T for more than 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Judy Tooke, a brother, Lamar Tooke (Heidi), two sisters, Cyd Johnson (Paul) and Carol Bear, several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gladys Tooke.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Stephen W. Hartwig

Stephen Wayne Hartwig, of Fate, Texas, passed away Sunday (Oct. 8, 2017) at the Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, Texas, following a brief illness.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of Patsy Patten of The Colony, Texas, and the late Wayne Hartwig.

He was the service advisor at Rusty Wallis Honda and was a big Georgia Bulldog fan, who loved his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Hartwig, of Fate, Texas; his son, Brett Hartwig, and the mother of his son, Teena Hartwig, both of Memphis, Tenn.; two daughters, Kallie Hartwig, of Fate, Texas, and Rhamie Hartwig, of Virginia; his mother, Patsy Patten, of The Colony, Texas; his maternal grandparents, Culbert and Mary Ethel Johns, all of Nahunta; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held today from 7 until 10 p.m. in Rockwall, Texas.

Donna Waters Joyner

BLACKSHEAR — Donna Fay Waters Joyner, 51, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (Oct. 6, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Waycross Jan. 25, 1966, she lived in Ware and Pierce counties most of her life. She was a homemaker.

She was a daughter of the late Donald Lemuel Waters. She was also preceded in death by the man who raised her, Freddie Douglas, as well as a brother, Randy Douglas.

Survivors include her fiance’, Jesse Tatum, of Blackshear; her daughter, Haley Dwyer, of Kansas; her mother, Charlene (Johnny) Tatum, of Waycross; the woman who raised her, Geneva Douglas, of Waycross; a sister, Tammy Waters Costley, of Newnan, Ga.; three brothers, Lemuel (Patricia) Waters, of Homerville, Rommie (Cindy) Douglas, of Gray, and Danny (Michelle) Douglas, of Marsha, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Cindy Smith Douglas, of Albany; four grandchildren, Chloe, Talan, Brody and Kyler Milligan; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Joey Chancey.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.