October 12, 2018

Justin Patrick Greer

Justin Patrick Greer, 49, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Montana, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2018 in California.

Justin was the precious son of Virginia Holtzendorf Greer, native of Waycross, now of Paso Robles, Calif., and Jan P. Greer, of Oxford Md.

Justin was the beloved brother of Seth Greer, of Denver, Colo., Hagen Greer, of New York, N.Y., and Stephen Greer of Minneapolis, Minn.

A memorial service for Justin and family and friends will be held at the United Methodist Church in Waycross at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and Oakland Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the Olive Garden. Friends are welcome. Please let Virginia know ahead of time if you are planning to come to the reception.

Grandparents are the late Earle M. And Virginia M. Holtzendorf and the late Paul and Elizabeth Greer, of Ridgewood, N.J., and an uncle, the late Lt. Col. Earle B. Holtzendorf.

R.L. Sanders Jr.

R.L. Sanders Jr., 83, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Oct. 10, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Ariton, Ala., to the late R.L. Sr. and Leanna Sanders and made Waycross his home for the past five years. He served his country faithfully by enlisting in the United States Army and after his service he became a truck driver, owning S&S Trucking.

He was an exceptional diesel mechanic and a member of Corinth Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Sanders.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Iris Sanders, of Waycross; three children, Pam Smith, of Waycross, Bobby Sanders (wife, Charlotte), of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., and Joseph Sanders (wife, Melanie), of Dothan, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Eunice Wombles, of Phoenix City, Ala., Jewel Johnson (husband, Grady), of Ozark, Ala., Edna Jaramillo (husband, Richard), of Fort Collins, Colo., Zadie Conklin (husband, Tom), of White Land, Ind., Faril Griffin (husband, Bobby), of Ozark, Ala.; two brothers, Foy Sanders, of Ozark, Ala., Cecil Sanders (wife, Mary), of Ozark, Ala.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Corinth Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Corinth Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ruby J. Leaphart

Ruby J. Leaphart, 98, of 603 Dorothy St., Waycross, passed away early Thursday (Oct. 4, 2018) at home with her love ones at her bedside.

She was the eighth child of Thomas and Ethel Jones, born on Dec. 2, 1919 in Waycross. She was educated in public school in Waycross graduating from Center High in 1937 and received her BA (bachelor of arts degree) from Spelman College in Atlanta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Leaphart Sr., and a son, Bobby Glenn Leaphart.

She was a teacher in Blackshear and Waycross for 30 years and an Emeritus member of the Ware County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the Grandmothers’ Club.

She was a life-long member of Greater Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Stewardess Board, Trustee Board, treasurer for the Sunday School, president and organizer of the steering committee.

She leaves to cherish her memories three children, William Leaphart Jr., Waycross, Beverly Anne Leaphart Pitts, Hinesville, Ray Erich Leaphart (Barbara), Atlanta; 14 grandchildren, the Rev. Terence Merritt, M.D., Dana Sanders, Craig Leaphart, Andrea Hill, Bobby G. Leaphart Jr., the Rev. André Leaphart, Kareem Pitts, Monica Leaphart, Dana Gray, Shana Shinholster, Nonya Webb, Mechelle Shaw and the Rev. Norma Benson; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Dr. Wilbur T. Leaphart (Shirley), Atlanta; a sister-in-law, Barbara Leaphart Byrd; special niece, Evelyn Cone Britton, Yellow Springs Ohio; many other nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Visitation was held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc. 505 Ware Street, Blackshear.

A celebration of life will be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, with the Rev. Roshelle McCrae, pastor delivering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery, 905 Central Ave., Waycross.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to be made to Greater Mt Zion AME Church.

Nina Mae Leggett

Nina Mae Foster Leggett, 77, of 907 Oak St., Waycross, passed away early Sunday morning (Oct. 7, 2018) at Waycross Health & Rehabilitation.

She was preceded in death by a son, Harvey Lee “Buster” Anderson Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Steven Anderson, Florence Anderson, Scotty (Sarah) Anderson and Jerl Anderson-Wimberly; a daughter-in-law, Renate Anderson.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St., Waycross.

The Rev. Paul Bailey is the pastor. Bishop John A. Moss, pastor of the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

Mabel Earlene Crews

Mabel Earlene Cothran Crews, 73, of Hoboken, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 10, 2018) at Memorial University Health in Savannah following an extended illness.

Born in Greenwood, S.C., her parents were Joe Earl Cothran and Mabel Pearl Giles Cothran. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Marshall Cothran.

She was a member of Lupo Memorial Methodist Church in Greenwood, S.C. She worked many years as a para professional for Brantley County Board of Education and enjoyed shopping and reading.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Joey and Michelle Crews, of Hoboken, Stephen and Sherry Franklin, of Ninety Six, S.C., Toby and Pam Crews, of Blackshear; her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Glen Thrift, of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Dustin and Casey Crews, of Hoboken, Katrina Norton, Mallory Norton, both of Cleveland, Deanna Norton, of Hoboken, Trent Franklin, Ryan Franklin, both of South Carolina, Kristi Crews, of Hoboken, Aaron Blackstock, of Waynesville, Brady Carter and Jayden Crews, both of Blackshear; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Hiott, of St. Augustine, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Johns officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Craig Henderson, Donald Lee, Rodney Pittman, Benjy Harris, Ricky Crews and Romie Dowling. Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Crews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; alz.org; 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Joey Crews, 114 Marla St., Hoboken.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Sunday by 1:30 p.m.

