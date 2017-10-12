October 12, 2017

Wilhelmina J. Harrison

Wilhelmina Beatrice Jackson Harrison passed away Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2017) after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of the late Willie B. Jackson and Mattie L. Miller. She was preceded in death by two children, Gregory K. Gordon and James A. Harrison, her grandmother who raised her, Lula Mae Miller, and one sibling, Edgar Glover.

Her survivors includes two children, Lamar Gordon, of Houston, Texas, and Linda Hall (Jake), of Waycross, three grands and two great-grands, and a host of other relatives.

The family is receiving calls at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jake Hall, 920 Barkley St., Waycross.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Historic Antioch Baptist Church, 615 Knight Ave., Waycross.

Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.