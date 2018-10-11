October 11, 2018

La’Terron T. James

La’Terron Tremaine James, 44, died Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) after a brief illness.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr., offering words of comfort.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

He was born Oct. 4, 1974 in Jacksonville, Fla., to Ovieda Collins and Harvey James Jr. As a baby, he moved to Waycross where he received his formal education from the public school system and graduated from Waycross High School in 1994. He attended Okefenokee Technical College taking architecture design classes.

“Tron,” as he was affectionately known, joined New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at an early age. He worked various jobs including Lee Meats in Alma and Diversified Lumber Company, but music was his passion.

He was known as “DJ Tron the Bear.” He shared his love for music, working in cities in southeast Georgia including in Alma, Pearson, Nahunta, Brunswick, Folkston and Ocilla, performing at graduations, weddings, family reunions, birthdays and house parties. He hosted back-to-school parties for youth in his community “The Canyon.” He also was DJ for the Special Olympics, the Reynolds Street Park Recreation Center and a street ministry.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Mary Collins, an uncle, James “Man” Paulk, and his paternal grandfather, Harvey D. James Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Ovieda Collins, of Waycross; his father, Harvey James Jr., of Memphis, Tenn.; a sister, Towanda Wall, of Memphis, Tenn.; a brother, Taurence Collins, of Waycross; aunts, Stephanie Collins, Denise Johnson (Darrell), Linda Hall (Finley) and Alfreda Bantum (Laurence), all of Waycross; uncles, Lynwood “Kenno” Collins (Vanessa), of Atlanta, and Daryl Collins (Karkeyta), of Waycross; cousins (reared as sisters and brothers), Ketha Stephenson (Herbert Jr.), D’Andre Cobb (Jessica), both of Waycross, Almeisha Bantum, of Orlando, Fla., and Winston Bantum, of Waycross; great-aunts, Elnora Kelly, of Jacksonville, Fla., Lucille Collins, of Savannah, and Cheryl Collins, of Indianapolis, Ind.; a god-brother, Samose Mays, of Statesboro; many sorrowing very close cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his uncle and aunts, Finely and Linda Hall, 1326 Long Bewick St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

R.L. Sanders Jr.

R.L. Sanders Jr., 83, of Waycross died early Wednesday morning (Oct. 10, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

June Ann Blanski

June Ann Blanski, 85, of Golden Valley, Minn., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday (Oct. 5, 2018).

Her passing was with grace and dignity, just like she lived her life.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Sally (Oenning) Billstrom, sisters, May Duerr and Barb Weidenbach, and brother-in-law, Milton Moen.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Gene, and her children, Linda (John) Zechmann, Sharon (Tim) McLaughlin, Chuck (Carol), Tom (Vilma), Tim (Lisa), Bill (Nancy) and Cathye (Brian) Edwards.

“Grammy” will also be remembered by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and numerous friends and family.

Her generosity led to a lifetime of serving. Her talent for crafting became a passion throughout her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands.

A Mass of Christian Burial and reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Margaret Mary, 2323 Zennith Ave., N. Golden Valley, Minn.

Washburn-McReavy and Robbinsdale Chapel are serving the family.

Henry Nickey Kelly

BLACKSHEAR — Henry Nickey Kelly, 69, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday morning (Oct. 10, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Waycross March 18, 1949, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a basketball standout for Patterson High School and worked as a welder prior to getting injured while on the job at the young age of 33.

After bouncing back from a near fatal injury, he went on to live a life full of love and laughter.

A true jokester at heart, he was always trying to keep people laughing. He was an amazing storyteller and loved all things science fiction.

He was a longtime member of Offerman Baptist Church. He was an overall good man with the kindest heart. He dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by them all.

He was the son of the late Simon Kelly and Erma Kate Lovett Kelly (Joseph Aaron) Richardson.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Patti Kildow Kelly, of Blackshear; two daughters, Katie Kelly (Brandon) Carlson and Brandi Peacock (Tony) Collins, all of Blackshear; three sons, Sandy Kelly and Andy Kelly, both of Brunswick, and Brian (Beth) Peacock, of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Lisa Hedgepath and Arlene Harrison, both of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, Gary (Janice) Kildow and Eddie Hedgepath, all of Waycross; 14 grandchildren, Logan, Megan, April, Krystal, Trent, Ana Claire, Livvie Kate, Ethan, Aaden, Nathan, Whitney, Andrew, Daniel and Emily; four great-grandchildren, Braden, Silas, Bella and Layton; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests that members of the Thornton/Boatright family, the Ammons family and the Odum family, as well as Joseph and Pam Boyett serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Terri Tyre Johnson

A memorial service for Terri Tyre Johnson was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ashley Corbitt officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.