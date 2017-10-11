October 11, 2017

Katherine Marie Taylor

Katherine Marie Taylor, 75, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (Oct. 1, 2017) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born in Clearwater, Fla., to the late William Emmitt Sullivan and Mary Lou Roundtree Sullivan.

She made Waycross her home for the past 44 years. She worked as a seamstress in Waycross for Georgia Headwear.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

When her youngest daughter, Mary Louise, was born with down syndrome, she made it her life’s mission to love, care and spend every day with her daughter and nurture her in her life’s journey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Taylor Sr., two brothers, Curtis Sullivan and Emmitt Sullivan, and four sisters, Mary Brant, Mae Malone, Aggie Thompson and Myrtice Revere.

She is survived by her children, Bonita Fussell (husband, Keith), of Waycross, Ray Taylor Jr., of Blackshear, Belinda Taylor, of Waycross, Chelly Beaty, of Blackshear, Mary Louise Taylor, of Waycross; her grandchildren, Paris Crosby and (husband, Dylan), of Waycross, Penni Harris, of Waycross, Matthew Taylor, of Blackshear, Lacy Pittman, of Waycross, Tiffany Taylor, of Blackshear, Sullivan Amos, of Waycross; her great-grandchildren, Tehani Stacy, Kaylah Pittman, Marli Stacy, Addison Pittman, Natalie Pittman, Spencer Graham, Ila Jane Crosby; a sister, Ailene Thomas, of Tampa, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna Faye Joyner

BLACKSHEAR — Donna Faye Waters Joyner, 51, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (Oct. 6, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Waycross Jan. 25, 1966, she lived in Ware and Pierce counties most of her life. She was a homemaker.

She was a daughter of the late Donald Lemuel Waters. She was also preceded in death by the man who raised her, Freddie Douglas, as well as a brother, Randy Douglas.

Survivors include her fiance’, Jesse Tatum, of Blackshear; her daughter, Haley Dwyer, of Kansas; her mother, Charlene (Johnny) Tatum, of Waycross; the woman who raised her, Geneva Douglas, of Waycross; a sister, Tammy Waters Costley, of Newnan, Ga.; three brothers, Lemuel (Patricia) Waters, of Homerville, Rommie (Cindy) Douglas, of Gray, and Danny (Michelle) Douglas, of Marsha, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Cindy Smith Douglas, of Albany; four grandchildren, Chloe, Matt, Brody and Taylor Mulligan; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Daphene L. Junk

Daphene L. Junk, 94, of St. Marys, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 12, 2017) in Nashville, Ga.

She was born Feb. 4, 1923 in Waycross to the late Lois Ella McCullough Lovett and Willis Clinton Lovett. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Junk.

She had been a resident of Camden County since 1949, and was a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Junk II (Janice), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., sister, Charlotte Hudson, of Blackshear, grandsons, Raymond Junk III, of Keyston Heights, Fla., and Andrew Junk (Colleen), of Washington, D.C., great-granddaughters, Amelia and Anastasia Junk, of Keystone Heights, Fla., new great-granddaughter, Cora Lee Junk, of Washington, D.C., and beloved longtime companion, Jason “Pete” Pierce, of Kingsland.

A graveside service was held Saturday (Sept. 16) at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys at 10 a.m.

Allison Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home of St. Marys was in charge of arrangements.