October 10, 2018

John C. Simmons Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — John Clifford Simmons Sr., 80, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (Oct. 7, 2018) at Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Born in Panama City, Fla., Nov. 9, 1937, he lived in Starke, Fla., for many years before moving to Blackshear 27 years ago. He owned and operated Working Man’s Jewelry in Starke for a number of years before opening Simmons Jewelry in Blackshear in the early ’90s.

He continued to do clock repair at Simmons Clock Service after closing the jewelry store. He was a former Mason and was also a former member of the Country Kickers and the Pogo Squares, as well as the American Legion Post 400.

He loved to go to the mountains and take cruises.

He was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church where he was always giving out “Silver Bells” candy.

He was the son of the late Jimmy Clyde “J.C.” Simmons and Millie Emma Judd Cross. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Wendy Nicole Davis, and by his sister, Barbara Romero.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Carter Simmons, of Blackshear, two daughters, Chanda Ann and Mark Griggs, of Branden, Fla., and Charline and Kenny Davis, of Blackshear, four sons, John C. and Gail Simmons Jr., of Crestview, Fla., Wayne and Gia Simmons, of Lutz, Fla., and Robert and Mary Morgan and Tommy Morgan, all of Blackshear, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Friday morning.

Memorials may be made to the Youmans Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 3497 Dean Still Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Daniell Earcell Simpson

BLACKSHEAR — Daniel Earcell Simpson, 44, of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (Oct. 8, 2018) at his residence after a courageous 9-year battle with brain cancer.

Born in Tampa, Fla., his parents are Jerry Denva Simpson and Kimberly Johnson Simpson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Simpson, maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Marna Johnson, and paternal grandparents, Earcell and Inez Simpson.

He was a lumber grader for Varn Wood Products and attended Destination Church. He loved being a dad and spending time with his kids and family.

He also enjoyed watching movies, “The Goonies” being his favorite, and traveling different places to play Pokemon.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Francesca Simpson, of Blackshear, his two sons, Zachery Tyler Simpson and William Isaac Simpson, both of Blackshear, parents, Jerry and Kimberly Simpson, of Waycross, four sisters and brothers-in-law, Marna and Chris Luke, of Nashville, Kelley and Ken Aldridge, of McDonough, Becky and Chevy Rigdon, of Blackshear, and Rachael and Michael Jeffcoat, of Jackson, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon at 4 at Destination Church in Blackshear with the Rev. Rodney Thrift and the Rev. Johnny Mitcham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeast Georgia Cancer Unit and Daniel Simpson Go Fund Me Page.

The family will receive friends at the residence, 518 Leisure Lane, Blackshear.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Winifred C. Rowland

Winifred Crawford Rowland, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (Oct. 9, 2018) at her residence following a short illness.

Born in Baxley Sept. 10, 1946, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was retired from Blackshear Industries. Over the years she worked in both the shoe and garment industries.

She loved to garden, read, cook and fish. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Lester Lloyd and Bessie Alice Turner Crawford. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Albert Rowland, two brothers, Joe Crawford and Pearlus Crawford, and by a brother-in-law, Lewis Manning.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Orville Sweat, of Blackshear; her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Carl Altman, of Blackshear; her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Julie Rowland, of Blackshear; a step-son, Orville Albert “Pedro” Sweat, of Blackshear; two sisters, Mary Alice (Eugene) Maddox, of Hilliard, Fla., and Arlene Manning, of Jesup; five brothers, Clarence Crawford, of Blackshear, Don Wayne Crawford, of Waycross, Danny (Linda) Crawford, of Jacksonville, Buddy Crawford, of Jesup, and Carroll (Pat) Crawford, of Weaverville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jacque Dean, Kelsea Dean, Jackie (Jason) Armstrong and Jamie (Morris) Thornton; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Alabaha Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeffrey Wayne Blount

A graveside service for Jeff Blount was held Tuesday morning in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ruby Jean H. Ferris

Ruby Jean Henderson Ferris, 88, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 9, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was born in Dodge County and she resided in Ware County most of her life. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was a daughter of the late George Milton Cadwell and Annie Taylor Cadwell. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Herman Henderson, and two brothers, Franklin Cadwell and Sidney Cadwell.

She is survived by five daughters, Wanda Jean Jordan (Gerald), of Waycross, Pamela Elaine McMillan (Wendell), of Waycross, Merlene Spradley (Wayne), of Blackshear, Rhonda Gail Beverley, of Argyle, and Teresa Kim Griffin (Richard), of Waycross; four sons, Danny Henderson (Marion), of Homerville, Freddie Henderson, of Homerville, Carl Henderson (Elizabeth), of Homerville, and Tim Henderson (Angela), of Waycross; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Merle Rutledge, of Savannah.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Elaine Marsh

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Shirley Marsh was held Tuesday afternoon at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Thrift, Keith Sims, Roney Peterson, Tony Lopez, Shayne Thornton and Randy Miles.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Aurelia Sue B. Martell

A funeral for Aurelia Sue Boyett Martell, 76, of Bristol, took place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Martha Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Tony Walsh officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Earl Boyett Jr., Gary Boyett Jr., Kerry Boyett Jr., Brian Boyett, Chad Lancaster and Garrett Lancaster.

Burial followed in the Martha Memorial Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.