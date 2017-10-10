October 10, 2017

Jewell J. Worsham

FOLKSTON — Jewell Johnson Worsham, 92, of Folkston, passed away Saturday (Oct. 7, 2017) at her residence.

She was born June 5, 1925 in Folkston to the late Ralph Johnson and Julia Haddock Johnson. She was the owner and operator of Ralph’s Flower Shop.

Her family owned and operated Kozy Kabin Tourist Camp and she was a waitress in the restaurant there for 15 years.

She was a member of the Folkston United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Huberd Worsham.

She is survived by her children, Dale “Jim” Stanley and Joe (Carol) Shaffer, seven grandchildren, Leslie Shaffer, Daniel Shaffer, Lauren Rockwood, Nicole Rockwood, Jeffrey Stanley, Dale Stanley, Shawn Stanley, three great-grandchildren, Ashley Baker, Kristin James, Heather Stanley, and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pineview Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Varnell officiating.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Folkston United Methodist Church, 1463 Third St., Folkston, Ga. 31537.

Janis Evans Carter

BLACKSHEAR — Janis Evans Carter, born April 5, 1934, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 7, 2017) at her home in Blackshear at the age of 83.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell L. Carter Jr., a son, Mark Carter, and a granddaughter, Amanda Wilkinson Lowery.

She is survived by her son Michael Carter (Audrey), daughter, Darlene Carter Wilkinson (Randy), daughter-in-law, Rennie Carter, sister-in-law, Corena Dubberly, grandsons, Justin Wilkinson (Julie), Shane Carter (Ashley), Marcus Carter and Dusty Lowery, and great-grandchildren, Jeb, Jay and Jessi Wilkinson, Rhett, Luke and Kate Lowery, Raelynn and Nevaeh Carter.

She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church in Waycross.

Visitation will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. followed by a graveside funeral at 3 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Mary Alice Crocker

BLACKSHEAR — Mary Alice (Wyatt) Crocker, 80, passed away Saturday (Oct. 7, 2017) after an extended illness at her home surrounded by her loving family.

The Harlan, Ky., native lived the last 35 years of her life in Pierce County.

She was married on May 16, 1953 to the love of her life, David Earl Crocker. Together they raised six children in a loving Christian home and were married for more than 47 years until his death.

Her family remembers her best as a “mama bear.” She always put her family first in everything. To say she was “devoted and loving” are not strong enough words for the dedication she gave her family. Being a mother of six, she had precious little free time, but when she could she loved to sew and make various arts and crafts.

As a family, they loved camping and fishing together. She will leave a void in the fabric of this family that can never be filled; she will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Stella Wyatt, her husband of 47 years, David E. Crocker, a beloved toy-poodle, Molly, two brothers and three sisters.

Left to cherish precious memories are her five sons, David W Crocker, of Homerville, Richard (Mary) Crocker, Timothy Crocker, all of Blackshear, Gregory (Donna) Crocker and Stephen (Cindy) Crocker, of Smyrna; one daughter, Mary Catherine (Dan) Edenfield, of Homerville; two brothers, Ray Wyatt, of Upland, Ind., and William A Wyatt, of Garden Grove, Calif.; sister-in-law, Sandra (Earl Talmadge) Kicklighter, of Jesup; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless people she has had a positive impact on.

Visitation was scheduled for today at 10 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church and will end at funeral hour.

The funeral will follow the visitation beginning at 12 p.m. today at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Burial will be at 4 p.m. today at Glennville City Cemetery in Glennville.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the Hoboken Baptist Church Building Fund, 4714 West Main St., Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

Stacey Dean Lee

NAHUNTA — Stacey Dean Lee, 46, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday (Oct. 8, 2017) at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, following a brief illness.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of Caral Walter Lee and Hilda June Turner Groover. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ward and Lottie Turner, and his paternal grandparents, Dewey and Lula Lee.

He was of the Baptist faith and worked many years as a technician for 82 Tire and Lube. He enjoyed going to concerts and playing video games.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Stevie Lee (Michelle), of Nahunta, his sister and brother-in-law, Tina Thomas (Kirk), of Lake Park, a very special companion and her daughter, Gina Hulett and Clara Rhoden, both of Nahunta, and special cousins, Robbie Cleland (Missy) and Duane Lee, all of Nahunta, several other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating.

