October 1, 2018

Roosevelt ‘Junior’ Martin

Roosevelt “Junior” Martin, 84, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (Sept. 30. 2018) at his residence.

He was for many years the manager of the Harvey’s supermarket on Tebeau Street downtown and a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Martha T. Marshall

Martha Thrift Marshall, 76, of Blackshear, died early Sunday (Sept. 30, 2018) at her daughter’s residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Shirley Marsh

Shirley Marsh, 91, of Waycross died early Saturday morning (Sept. 29, 2018) at her daughter’s residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Jeffery Brian Murray

Jeffrey Brian Murray, 57, died Friday morning (Sept. 28, 2018) at his residence in Jamestown after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A 1979 Waycross High graduate, he was employed by Voith for more than 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, N.C. Murray, and one brother, Jerome Murray.

Survivors include two sons, Clint Coleman (Renee), of Waycross, and Jeremy Coleman (Heather), of Waycross; one daughter, Breana Murray, of Columbus; six grandchildren, Jaxson and Kara Coleman, Brantley and Lily Coleman, Carson Carswell and Collen Newsome; his mother, Blanche Groover Murray, of Waycross; one sister, Gloria Roberts (Rhett), of Waycross; two brothers, Tracy Murray (Carolyn), of Blackshear, and Paul Murray (Tiffany), of Jacksonville, Fla.; six nephews, Michael Roberts, Darren Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Trevor Murray, Philip Murray and Cayden Murray.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2:30 until 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

David Allen Steedley

David Allen Steedley, 57, died Saturday morning (Sept. 29, 2018) at his residence in Brantley County.

He was born June 20, 1961 in Clinch County, but he lived most of his life in Waycross. He was formerly employed by ScotBilt Manufactured Housing for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Connie Darlene Shirah Steedley, of Hoboken; two children, Misty Marie Steedley and Dustin Allen Steedley, both of Waycross; five grandchildren, Christopher Fullard, Alexis Swain, Allysa Steedley, Sierra Steedley and Cecelia Steedley; his parents, David Harmon Steedley and Bertha Mae Hall Steedley, of Waycross; five siblings, Lawanna Gamage (Frankie), Bobby Steedley (Vicki), Catherine Corbitt (David), Angela Dryden (Chris) and Carol Haselden (Henry); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Music Funeral Home.

Bonnie Renee Sapp

HOBOKEN — Bonnie Renee Sapp, 54, of Waycross, passed away early Thursday morning (Sept. 27, 2018) following several months of ill health.

Born in Waycross Dec. 1, 1963, she lived in Ware and Brantley counties all of her life. She was a 1982 graduate of Brantley County High School and had worked for Friendly Express and Flash Foods as a manager for several years before working for Dairy Queen in Waycross as an assistant manager. She was an avid crime TV show watcher, enjoyed fishing and dearly loved her boys. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Joseph Foster and Myra Crews Sapp. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, two sisters, Lawanna Buie and Vickie Moore, and by two brothers, Tommy Sapp and Little Johnny Moore.

Survivors include her two sons, Victor (Trang) Cebreros and Joseph “Joey” (Kimberly Thompson) Sapp, of Waycross; five sisters, Carol Ann (William) Rowland and Annette Glenn, all of Waycross, Peggy Beese, of Hoboken, Carolyn (Ray) Moody, of Brunswick, and Kathy Roberts, of Brookhaven, Miss.; two brothers, Jerry Sapp and Joey Sapp, both of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Lavern Buie, of Hoboken; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Kevin Vickers and Brother Freddie Newman.

Interment was in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Active pallbearers were Jessie Williams, Chase Middleton, Randall James, Kane Lee, John Miller and Bobby Thompson.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Mildred H. Medeiros

A funeral for Mildred H. Medeiros took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Dirst officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Darren Bratcher, Hunter Bratcher, Manuel Bratcher, James Dirst III, Jonathan Dirst, Matt Howell, Christopher Medeiros and Stephen Medeiros.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

J.R. ‘Robbie’ Murphy

A celebration of life for J.R. “Robbie” Murphy took place Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church with celebration of life by Frances Snyder, reflection of life by Charles Sears and words of hope by the Rev. Charles Mayberry.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.