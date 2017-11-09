November 9, 2017

Virgie Lee Taylor

Virgie Lee Taylor, 85, of Tifton, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Nov. 5, 2017) at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton.

She was born April 12, 1932 in Clyattville to R.B. Greggs Sr. and Lula Bruton Greggs. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized and joined New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Clyattville.

She attended Lowndes County Public Schools and graduated from Woods Chapel High School.

In 1954, she married the love of her life, C.J. Taylor. No children were born to the union; however, they did raise a nephew, Alphonse Johnson. They moved to Blackshear and this town became their home for more than 50 years. In Blackshear, she was a homemaker and very well-known for her cake baking talents.

Early in their marriage, she and her husband became members of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She was always willing to serve the Lord and she used her time and her talents at Piney Grove by faithfully becoming a doorkeeper of the church when she joined the Usher Board.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Eloise Bridges, and a brother, Jimmy Lee Williams.

She leaves a legacy of learning and love to her loving and devoted sisters, Evelyn Wyche Ingraham, Pinetta, Fla., Jimmie Ruth Kier, Valdosta, Marie Williams, Sunrise, Fla., Relda Sharp (Eugene), Tifton, Joyce Taylor, Patterson, devoted brothers, R.B. Greggs Jr. (Verlia), of Miami Gardens, Fla., and Napoleon Williams (Reatha), of Valdosta, one aunt, Emma Mae Brown, of Miami, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 2808 Piney Grove Road at 1:30 p.m. with Bishop Willie Carr, pastor of Alpha and Omega Church in Blackshear offering words of comfort.

The cortege will assemble at the Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear, at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Donna J. Williams

Donna Jenkins Williams, 49, of Waycross, departed her earthly travel early Sunday morning (Nov. 5, 2017), at home with her husband, sons and additional family members at her bedside.

She was born May 16, 1968 in Waycross to Marion Ann Hill Jenkins and the late Lester Jenkins. She grew up and flourished in Waycross along with her siblings and was a 1987 graduate of Waycross High School.

She later attended Okefenokee Technical College and received her associate degree. She worked in the dietary department for Valley Food Service at the Pierce County Jail. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating and designing. Everyone enjoyed her pecan pies and pecan crisp cookies. She was a member of Family Worship Center. Later in life, she met and married the love of her life, Anthony Williams. She enjoyed spending time with her family every chance she could.

She left to cherish her memories, a loving husband, Anthony Leon Williams Sr.; three sons, Travis Dominique White, Terell Marquise White Sr. and Anthony Leon Williams Jr.; four grandchildren, Zion White, Natilee Collins, Trevion White and Terell White Jr.; her mother, Marion A. Hill Jenkins; siblings, Timothy Jenkins, Pamela Monroe, Derick Jenkins (Erica) and Lesley Jenkins; nieces and nephews, D’ederick Jenkins, Romello Jenkins, Trevian Jenkins, Trinity Jenkins, Tyler Monroe and Derick Jenkins Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to cherish her memory.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Family Worship Center, 631 Izlar St., Waycross, with Pastor Rod Swinson offering words of comfort.

The cortege will assemble at the residence at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 401 N. Nichols St., Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Donald E. Williams

Donald Earnest Williams, 72, of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 7, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Brunswick, he was the son of the late Mathie Franklin Williams and Myrtle Harris Williams. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Robert Williams, Dan Williams, Wilbur Williams, Wallace Williams, Lonnie Williams, Roscoe Williams and Willoughby Williams, and two sisters, Delores O’Berry and Gloria Ann Williams.

He served in the United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith and worked many years as a truck driver for O’Berry Logging and River Road Logging.

Survivors include his twin brother and a sister-in-law, Ronald Williams (Brenda), of Hickox, three sisters and brothers-in-law, June Carol Snowden (Marvin), of Folkston, Rosella Pittman (Leroy), of Callahan, Fla., and Yvonnie Wainright (C.B.), of Hickox, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Wainright and Brother Gerald Thrift officiating.

Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Phil O’Berry, David Williams, Daniel Williams, Lewis Williams, Robbie O’Berry, Joe Wainright and Scott Lambert.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com