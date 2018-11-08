November 8, 2018

Florice Strickland Deen

Florice Strickland Deen, 105, of Mershon, died Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 6, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born May 12, 1913 in Mershon, she was a daughter of the late John Evan and Louvonia “Lula” Aldridge Strickland. She graduated from Blackshear High School in 1930 and attended the Bessie Thrift College in Forsyth.

She graduated from Georgia Southern University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. She was a teacher for more than 30 years, including schools in Glynn County, Ware County, Atkinson County and Jeff Davis County, but spent most of her career in Pierce County at Patterson High School, retiring in 1974.

She was a longtime, faithful member of Mershon Baptist Church where she taught the Adult Sunday School Class for many years, was the former church secretary and served as the Sunday School director. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), serving as a former president, and was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).

At the time of her passing, she was the oldest known living person in Pierce County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Herbert Deen Sr., and her two brothers and sister-in-law, Evan Parnell Strickland and J.E. (Waunell) Strickland Jr.

Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald H. Deen Jr. (wife, Ester), of Blackshear, and Evan P. Deen (wife, Melba), of Mershon; five grandchildren, Ron Deen (wife, Heidi) of Alma, Joe Deen, of Blackshear, Anna Norris (husband, Donny), of Patterson, Ellen Thornton (husband, Josh) of Mershon, and Susan Barber (husband, Joe), of Mershon; six great-grandchildren, Jarrod Deen and Katilyn Deen, both of Alma, Coleman Lee and Mary Grace Norris, both of Patterson, and Lilli Thornton and Lee Thornton, both of Mershon; two nieces, Diann Strickland, of Mershon, and Debra Giddens, of Millwood; a nephew, John Earl Strickland Jr., of Mershon; and several great-nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday afternoon at 3 at Mershon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mershon Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1771 Mershon Road, Mershon, Ga. 31551 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Gladys Jacobs Crews

Gladys Vera Jacobs Crews, 91, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 6, 2018) at Bayview Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, her parents were Will Jacobs and Ethel Sapp Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Crews, grandson, Jimmy Crews, daughter-in-law, Sandra Crews, two sons-in-law, Raymond Martin and Kenny Boyett, three brothers, Vess Jacobs, Winton Jacobs, and Opp Jacobs, three sisters, Ona Mae Batten, Geneva Newmans and Dicie Hamilton.

She worked many years as a factory machine operator for Transco in Waycross and was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and loved working in her flowers.

Survivors include three sons and a daughter-in-law, Ferrell Crews, Eddie Crews, Tommy Crews (Martha), all of Hoboken, two daughters, Geraldine Boyett and Lois Martin, both of Waycross, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Ralph Jacobs, of Midway, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Freddie Newman officiating.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kris Boyett, Jordan Boyett, Jay Boyett, Spencer Martin, Cameron Martin,Trace Martin and Trey Crews.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Friday by 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Eddie Tyre

Eddie Tyre, 67, of Screven, died Tuesday (Nov. 6, 2018) of injuries sustained from a car accident.

He lived in K-Ville most of his life and was a retired carpenter. The U.S. Army veteran loved Jesus, his family and ministering through his woodworking skills. His favorite pastime was focused on his grandchildren and their activities. He was predeceased by his parents, Dub and Wilma Tyre, granddaughter, Walton Leighla Tyre.

Survivors are three children, Graham (Dana) Tyre, of Nicholls, Summer (Billy) Vaughn, of Virginia, Exley Tyre, of Springfield, five grandchildren, Kayden Tyre, Johnni Lyn Tyre, John Michael O’Brien, Tyler Vaughn and Ethan Vaughn, two brothers, Steve (Sandra) Tyre and Ray (Robin) Tyre, both of K-Ville, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at O’Quinn Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Campbell and the Rev. Gerald Greenlee officiating. Interment will be in the O’Quinn Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be his morning coffee group friends. The family invites everyone for lunch at the church following the service.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. today at Rinehart and Sons Chapel.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Imojean Poke Merritt

The homegoing service for Imojean Poke Merritt will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, where the Reverend Fer-Rell Malone Sr. is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

The body will be in repose in the church from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 810 Cedar St. Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday during visitation from 5 until 6 p.m.

Imojean Poke Merritt was born Aug. 8, 1947 in Sylvester to Maxie Poke Johnson and the late Robert Porter. She was a 1966 graduate of Monroe High School in Cocoa, Fla. She met and married James A. Merritt on Oct. 20, 1967 in Waycross.

She was a member at Macedonia Baptist Church. During her years of employment she worked at King Edward Cigars for 11 years. Once she was unable to work at King Edward Cigar Factory she kept a host of children through the years.

To know “Jean” as everyone called her, was to love her as she was. She loved drinking her Pepsi, eating banana now and later candy, fudge popsicles, chewing bubble gum, making you laugh and feel loved.

On Monday (Nov. 5, 2018) Imojean Poke Merritt, 71, passed away peacefully from labor to reward.

She leaves to honor her, and remember her love, her loving husband of 51 years, James A. Merritt, her mother, Maxie Johnson; her daughter, Nikki Cohen, of Clarksville, Tenn., her son, Tarvis Merritt (Traci), of Fort Hood, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jamilla Jenkins, Jacinia Walthour, Janiya Merritt, Zhivontae Sanders, Genesis Cohen, Zamirah Merritt and Zhion Merritt, a close “sister” friend, Carletha Cecil who was there with her until the end.

Sympathy may be express by signing the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneral home.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Warren Allen Price Jr.

A celebration of life service for Warren Allen Price Jr., 72, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the churh pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., offering words of comfort.

“Wap,” as he was affectionately called, was born Aug. 1, 1946 in Waycross to the Warren Allen Price Sr. and Bertha Mae Thomas Price who both preceded him in going to heaven. He also had a niece, Yetta Naieen Bennett, that preceded him in going to heaven.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1964. It was at Center High School where he found his God-given musical talent beginning with the trumpet that he played in the school band.

He developed an undying love for music and practiced diligently, mastering his craft to become a skillful musician. His devotion to study music led him to attend one of the most prestigious HBCU’s after graduating from high school which was, Florida A&M University (FAMU) and was a member of the school’s Marching Band 100 as a trumpet player.

He graduated from FAMU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration (BBA) in 1968 after which he attended Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. where he received a master’s degree in education.

Upon graduation from Temple, he put his degree to use and taught in the Philadelphia Inner City schools with a program called “Teacher Corps.”

In the year 2000, he became a trade show executive for a successful San Diego, Calif., marketing firm. He excelled in his position and received a promotion that transfered him to Baltimore, Md. From that point he took a position with the prestigious Washington Post as an account executive.

He started a prominent jazz band entitled, Vanguard, of which he was the band leader and featured as a stellar saxophonist, flutist and music composer. He was known to be caring, dependable and generous man, who was always available for family and friends in time of need. Some of his noteworthy hobbies and accomplishments were his participation in several charitable events including San Diego’s 26 mile Rock and Roll Marathon.

Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Dr. Taifa M. Price, of Long Island, N.Y., Zaina Price, Najuma Wilkerson, both of San Diego, Calif.; two sisters, Shekerah “Juanita” Price, JD, Of San Diego, Calif. and Patrice Price-Burse, of Waycross; a favorite nephew, Kalif Warren Allen Price, of Sa Diego, Calif.; a favorite niece, Africa Sarun Roberson, of Decatur; great-nieces, Jada Bennett, of Waycross, Khalifa Price, Kio Price and Kenya Price, all of San Diego, Calif.; great-nephews, Jalen Bennett, of Waycross, and Kairee Price, of San Diego; a great-great-nephew, R.J. Eason, of Waycross; a host of cousins, other relative and friends.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Emeritus A. Stafford

A celebration of life service for Emeritus Antonio Stafford, 40, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., Folkston, where the Rev. Antwon Nixon is pastor and Bishop Willie L. Moore Sr., pastor of House of Faith Church, Folkston, offering words of comfort.

He was born Nov. 13, 1977 in St. George (Charlton County) to Hattie Young and Anthony Stafford. He was a graduate of Milford Mills Academy in Baltimore, Maryland and shortly thereafter enter the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he returned home to Baltimore and Folkston. He was outgoing, jovial, friendly and observant and loved the Georgia Bulldogs , the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers football teams.

As a child, Antonio as he was affectionately called, joined Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed in the industrial maintenance field having worked for SMS Construction Co., Zachary Construction Co. and concluded with Saulsbury Construction Co. He traveled to various states, learned how to network and met new people along the way.

Greater expectation ignited his ambitions and he became the first welder in his family. While in Wise, W.Va., he met Kali Payne and began to understand commitment, responsibility and having someone to share in his life’s successes and failures. Unfortunately, Antonio’ life ended suddenly on Oct. 29, 2018 in Georgetown, S.C.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Hattie Young, of Valdosta, and Anthony Stafford, of Folkston, caring companion, Kali Payne, and her daughter, Arianna Payne, of Wise, W.Va., a special child, Sariyah Winn, of Waycross, two sisters, LaToyla Yvonne Stafford, of Baltimore, Md., and Samandra Stafford, of Jacksonville, Fla., a brother, Christopher Garard, of Jacksonville, Fla., one special niece, Tonea Smith, a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Stafford residence, 17 Clay St., Folkston.

The body will lie in repose at church Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery with military honors.

Fluker funeral home of Waycross is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Paull

Phyllis Paull, 71, of Blackshear, died Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 7, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Raymond Stanfield Sr.

PATTERSON — Raymond Lewis Stanfield Sr., 88, of Patterson, passed away late Tuesday night (Nov. 6, 2018) at his residence.

Born Oct. 13, 1930, in Patterson, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1949 Graduate of Patterson High School where he was a very active member of the FFA. After high school, he went to work for Barnard & Sons Construction Company while also running the family farm.

While working at Barnard & Sons, he was the project manager responsible for building schools on St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. He was active in the business community where he was a part-owner in the Farmer’s Tobacco Warehouse as well as co-owner of Zero Bay Farms with his late son, Ray Stanfield Jr.

He was a devoted and active member of Patterson Baptist Church where he served as a former chairman of the ceacons and was a member of the Men’s Bible Sunday School Class. He had many joys in life but his greatest joy was his family whom he dearly loved.

He was a son of the late Jasper Clarence “Bud” and Mattie Walker Stanfield. He was preceded in death by his son, Ray Stanfield Jr., and a brother, Troy Stanfield.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Latrelle Barnard Stanfield, of Patterson; two daughters, Brenda Rowland and Margaret Stanfield, both of Saint Simons Island; four grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin) Crotty, Brooke Cosby, Emily (Michael) Hughes and Ellen (Brad) Arington; seven great-grandchildren, Drew Crotty, Ellie Crotty, Charlie Grace Cosby, Grayson Arington, Hadley Arington, Jones Arington and Sam Hughes; four sisters, Mina Griner, of Patterson, Laverne Griffis, of Patterson, Mary Lou Tatum, of Alma, and Iris (Floy) Cobb, of Cuthbert; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday morning from 10 o’clock until the service hour at Patterson Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial to be made in his honor to Patterson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385, Patterson, Ga. 31557 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Icie Jean Raulerson

BLACKSHEAR — Icie Jean Hinerman Raulerson, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday morning (Nov. 7, 2018) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Billy Ray Works

Bill Ray Works, 66, died Tuesday (Nov. 6, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral home.

Martha Donaldson

A memorial service for Martha Parker Donaldson was held Wednesday afternoon at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.