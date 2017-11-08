November 8, 2017

Ona Mae S. Smith

Ona Mae Stephens Smith, 79, of Waycross, passed away early Tuesday morning (Nov. 7, 2017, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear April 14, 1938, she lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of her life.

She was a licensed practical nurse having worked for Satilla Memorial Hospital for a number of years and was also a housewife.

She was a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church but also attended Pebble Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a daughter of the late Johnny Lester and Eula Mae Justice Stephens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Smith, her first husband and father of her children, Joseph Roswell Dixon Sr., two sisters, Amy Taylor and Gaynell McCumbers, and all three of her brothers, W.F. Stephens, John Stephens and James Stephens.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Winona Dixon Taylor (husband, Kenny), of Waycross, and Stephanie Dixon Taylor (husband, Danny), of LaGrange; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Dixon (wife, Janice), of the Hacklebarney Community; two sisters, Dillis (Neil) Sinclair, of Sumner, and Lynda (Dennie) Velte, of Lake Park; seven grandchildren, Kenyatta (Jamie) Smart, Kathy (Tommy) Dyson, Jenna Dixon, Ran (Jenie) Martin, Rodney (Rebecca) Martin and Tifanie (Misty Summerville) Martin; 12 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Valentine Martinez, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Hacklebarney Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

J.W. Bowen Sr.

BRUNSWICK — James Wynan “J.W.” Bowen Sr., 80, of Waynesville, passed away Saturday (Nov. 4, 2017).

He was born Jan. 6, 1937 in Blackshear to Maggie Bowen and L.K. Bowen.

He was a graduate of Blackshear High School and had been a resident for the past 23 years of Waynesville.

He began his working career in the insurance profession as manager of Independent Life Insurance Company and as family service counselor with Edo Miller and Son’s Funeral Home.

After retiring from the insurance profession, he continued working at Piggly Wiggly in Nahunta. He served as president of the Brunswick Lions Club and the Georgia Underwriters Life Insurance Association.

He was also a member of the Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club. Those who knew and loved him will remember him for his love of fishing, golfing and gardening.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Edith Daniels Bowen, of Waynesville; sons, Jerome Buchanan (wife, Marcella), of Dallas, Texas, Micheal Buchanan, of Waynesville, James W. Bowen Jr. (friend, Rochelle), of Brunswick; daughter, Brigitte B. Lee (husband, Timothy), of Brunswick; sister, Saundra Bowen Aldrich, of Blackshear; granddaughters, Courtney Buchanan Barnard, of Waynesville, and Maggie Yeomans Harrell, of Brunswick, and Jessica Lee Pittman, of Waycross; grandsons, James Buchanan and Drew Bowen, of Brunswick, and Timothy “Hugh” Lee Jr., of Waynesville; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, L.K. Bowen, and mother, Maggie Bowen.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Monroe Gill speaking at 3:30 p.m. and military honors at 4:30 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick.

Rev. M.W. Mathison

The Rev. Malcolm Mathison, 84, died suddenly Monday afternoon (Nov. 6, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was an avid sports fan who was the batboy for the Waycross Bears in 1948 and was later signed to the team in 1954 by the same agent who signed Willie Mays.

He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1959 and was later ordained as a minister at Millwood Baptist Church. He was the current pastor of Temple Baptist Church and has been for the last 28 years. He was the former pastor of many churches including Newbern Baptist Church, Bristol Baptist Church, Pineview Baptist Church and Sunnyside Baptist Church.

He was very proud of the fact he was able to make three trips to the Holy Land and preached various revivals across the United States and the Philippines. He was also able to broadcast “Bible Time” on WACL radio for more than 20 years and served as the voluntary chaplain at Ware Correctional Institute for 38 years.

He was a son of the late William Burdett Mathison and Carrie Ryals Mathison.

He is survived by four children, Malcolm “Matt” Mathison Jr. (Sarah), of Waycross, Marcia Mathison Gill, of Valdosta, William “Bill” Mathison (LuAnn), of Odum, and Sarah Mathison Zaruba (John), of Palatka, Fla., nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, two brothers, Larry Mathison (Carol), of Waycross, and Tommy Mathison, of Belleair, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home from 9:30 until 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to the Temple Baptist Church “Bible Ministry,” 351 N. Anita St., Waycross, Ga. 31501

