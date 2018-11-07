November 7, 2018

Britain Alex Taylor

Britain Alex Taylor, infant son of Brittany Youmans and Alex Taylor, was born on Aug. 28, 2018 and passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning (Nov. 4, 2018) in Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Pamela Gail Youmans.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one sister, Zamyah Weeden; two brothers, Michael Dennis and Chadarious Williams; maternal grandfather, Chad Williams, of Waycross; maternal grandmother, Eva Roberson; maternal great-grandparents, Diane and Morris Dixon, of Blackshear, and Brenda and Jesse Williams, of Waycross; paternal grandmother, Yolando Taylor; paternal great-grandmother, Geraldine Taylor; god-parents, Kristen and Ray Wilson, of Waycross; god-family, Jaelin Wilson, Akira Strickland and Bentley; god-grandmother, Angela Bennett, of Warwick; maternal aunts, Kaley Williams, of Kentucky, and Jennifer Henderson, of Waycross; maternal uncle, C.J. Williams; paternal aunts, Diamond Taylor and Allison Hawkins; paternal uncle, Daniel Taylor; numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeffery L. McKnight

A celebration of life service for Jefferey Lloyd McKnight will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at First Born Church of The Living God, 1120 H.J. Echols Drive, with the church pastor, Bishop Michael Flynn Sr., offering words of comfort.

Friends are being received at the McKnight residence, 1303 Riverside Ave.

Public vistation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland cemetery.

He was born Sept. 6, 1958 in Waycross to the late Prince McKnight Jr. and Emma Mae Lloyd McKnight. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1976.

After graduation, he moved into the workforce, developing many different skills and trades. While working as a traveling salesman he met his lovely wife, Peggy, and her two children in 1997 in New Orleans, La.

He lived in New Orleans for four years before relocating back to Waycross with his family. It was here that he reconnected with family and longetime friends and established his church home. He rededicated his life to Christ, under the Sheppardship of his friend, Bishop Michael Flynn, and became a member of First Born Church of The Living God. He was faithful in his service in the church as he was in all aspects of his life. He became a vital component of his congregation, always making himself available to all those who needed him.

He enjoyed the little things in life, such as a good barbecue cookout, shopping, but most of all he relished in the times he shared with his grandkids, nieces and nephews, making sure he was present at every athletic function, honors programs and birthday.

He was affectionately coined “Cake Papaw” because a birthday could not go by without him getting cake and ice cream. He always found a deep empathy for the elderly and a need to help those who needed him most, never leaving those in distress, advising those who need it and was always reliable. He took extreme pride in his work and service, which was unparalleled at church, in the community and amongst his family and friends.

On Saturday (Nov. 3, 2018), he departed the world suddenly. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings, Kimberly McKnight Stephenson and Lorenzo “Hawk” McKnight.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Peggy McKnight, of Waycross; daughters, Reshaunna McKnight, Keaunna Martinez (Martin Jr.), both of Ft. Myers, Fla., Tiffany Oliver, of Atlanta, Tabitha Mack, Tania Swilley, Deleshia Swilley and Michelle Love, all of Waycross; grandchildren, Ariaunna Saldana, Tae’Shon Saldana, La’Shon Saldana, Martin Martinez III, Martavian Martinez, Keaunni Martinez, Rodney Davis Jr., A’Zaria Oliver, Unique Cooper, Monteal “Duce” Baldwin, Carter Kemp, Javont’e Evans and Jada Evans; a sister, Azuloy Burse, of Waycross; brothers, Eugene McKnight, Kevin McKnight, both of Waycross, and Larry Holmes, of Albany; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including the class of 1976 of Waycross High School.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Florice S. Deen

Florice Strickland Deen, 105, of Mershon, died Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 6, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home.

Raymond L. Stanfield

PATTERSON — Raymond Lewis Stanfield Sr., 88, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday night (Nov. 6, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Buddy Lowe

A funeral for Buddy Lowe was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Van Spradley, the Rev. Donnie Durrance and the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Audrey R. Mock

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Audrey Robinson Mock, 84, was held Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor Joanie Scarpitti.

Interment was in the Ben James Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were all of her grandsons.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.