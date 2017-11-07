November 7, 2017

Rev. M.W. Mathison Sr.

The Rev. Malcolm W. Mathison Sr., 84, died suddenly Monday afternoon (Nov. 6, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Music Funeral Home.

Richard B. Hickson Sr.

A memorial service for Richard B. Hickson Sr., 68, was held at 4 p.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Lightsey officiating.

Members of the Bennett Bay Hunting Club served as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.