November 6, 2018

Britain Alex Taylor

Britain Alex Taylor, infant son of Brittany Youmans and Alex Taylor, was born on Aug. 28, 2018 and passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning (Nov. 4, 2018) in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at 1405 Grove Ave., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Martha P. Donaldson

Martha Carswell Parker Donaldson, 89, died Monday (Nov. 5, 2018) of natural causes.

Born April 13, 1929, she was the youngest of four children born to William Cling Parker and Jessie Carswell Parker, both of whom were natives and lifelong residents of Waycross.

She graduated from Waycross High School in 1946 and from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville in 1950. Having inherited from her mother an unusually lovely soprano voice, she majored in music and was a soloist with the college A Capella Choir for her four years there.

Following graduation she taught elementary school in Waynesboro, Dalton and Atlanta before returning to Waycross to accept a position as children’s librarian in the Okefenokee Regional Library System.

During her teaching years she attended summer school at Peabody College, now part of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., where she earned a masters degree in education. As children’s librarian she also attended Peabody where she received a masters in library science. When the State of Georgia decided to combine smaller systems and hire a state-paid librarian to serve at least 100,000 people in some way, she was the first one selected for such a position, serving first in the Okefenokee region at Douglas, later in Waycross and Brunwick.

During this period she decided to go back to school and get her six-year degree (advanced masters degree) from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. The school offered her a grant for the last two quarters, and so she earned her last degree.

During that time she met and became engaged to James Donaldson in Waycross. They married and moved to Griffin, where she worked in the library while he taught in high school and went to night school at Atlanta University to get another graduate degree.

When he finished they moved back to Waycross, where she became director of the Okefenokee Library System, while he went to work at the newly established Waycross College. The Donaldsons were married for 34 happy years. They had no children, but have a number of nieces and nephews on both sides.

She used her talents. She used her music, singing for funerals, weddings and in the church choir at First Baptist Church in Waycross where her family on both sides had been members for a century. She taught Sunday School and when it was necessary she substituted as choir director. She became known in the community as a professional storyteller most likely remembered for telling the story of the “Pea Patch Murders.” She was named “Woman of the Year” by the Pilot Club.

She was also a licensed airplane pilot back when few women achieved such. She also volunteered for many years at the Ware State Prison, directing the library program there.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Waycross. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon at the church beginning at 1 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to the Music Program at First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marguerite E. Carter

ALMA — Marguerite Elizabeth Carter, 102, of Alma, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 4, 2018) at her residence with loved one by her side.

She was born in Alma on June 18, 1916 to the late Floyd Carter and Margie Johnson Carter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Hoke Carter, one son, Marion Smith Carter, daughter, Elizabeth Ann Carter, great-grandchild, John Hudson Carter, brother, James “Buddy” M. Carter, and two sisters, Mary Kathryn Bruner and Johnnie Tillman.

She was a charter member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include three sons, Dr. Harry Carter (Johnnie), of Baxley, Larry Carter (Lou Ann), of Blackshear, and Marion Carter, of Alma; one brother, Doug Carter (Winnie), of Duluth; five grandchildren, Dr. Clay Carter, Keven Carter, Caroline Anderson, Patrick Carter and Elizabeth Carter; and six great-grandchildren, Maggie, Jack, Natalee and Bentlee Carter, Mara and Marlee Anderson.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the First Church of Nazarene with Dr. Douglas Carter officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Active pallbearers will be Dr. Clay Carter, Keven Carter, Patrick Carter, Bentley Carter, Danny Bruner, Jerry Carter and Wayne Anderson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Zack and Jackie Johnson, Mark Sharer, Roy Henry Carter, James Henry and Bertha Carter and Monte Bruner.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Imogene Merritt

Imogene Merritt passed away Monday (Nov. 5, 2018) after a brief illness.

The family is receiving friends at 810 Cedar St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.