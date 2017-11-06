November 6, 2017

Barbara Jean Chancey

NAHUNTA — Barbara Jean Harris Chancey, 82, passed away Sunday morning (Nov. 5, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of William B. and Mary L. White Harris and was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Franklin D. Harris and James William “J.W.” Harris.

She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta where she loved working and helping.

She was retired as secretary for the Brantley County School System. She also was a leader that helped start the annual Nahunta Christmas Parade. Her favorite of all was being a “Nana” and spoiling her grandchildren; her other pasttimes were sewing, embroidery and cooking.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward J. Chancey, of Nahunta; her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sara Chancey, of Hoboken; two daughters and a son-in-law, Phyllis Chancey, of Nahunta, and Patricia and Paul Carrier, of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Melissa Strickland (Travis Meyers), of Bloomington, Ind., Constance Carrier, of Atlanta, Garrett Strickland (Casey Albritton), of Hoboken, and Loren Chancey, of Hoboken; four great-grandchildren, Annie Mae Grace Strickland, Jackson Carrier, both of Atlanta, Tennessee Jackson Strickland, John Lee Dempsey Strickland, both of Hoboken; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

The funeral will be Wednesday afternoon 3 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Hickox.

Pallbearers are William Harris, Garrett Strickland, Bobby Chancey, Marc Chancey, Ricky Stewart and Travis Meyers.

Honorary pallbearers are her Sunday School class, “The Joy Class.” Honorary pallbearers, active pallbearers and family will meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Southeast Georgia Cancer Unit, Inc., 401 Pendleton St. Waycross, Ga. 31501, also Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525

The family will be receiving friends at the Chancey home, 1433 Baker Creek Road.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Richard B. Hickson Sr.

Richard B. Hickson Sr., 68, died Friday morning (Nov. 3, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

He was born in Hazlehurst but resided in Waycross most of his life. He was a master cabinet builder and retired from Ware State Prison Woodshop. He has also been a member of Bennett Bay Hunting Club since 1976 and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and saltwater fishing.

He was a son of the late Irvin Bryant Hickson and Oleen Hersey Hickson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Irvene Hickson, and a brother, Billy E. Hickson.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Chastain Hickson, of Waycross; three children, Richard B. Hickson Jr. (wife, Tammy), of Waycross, Dana Dixon (husband, Curtis), of Blackshear, and Cynthia Hickson, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Afton, Shelby, Leanna, Curt, Chloe, Nate, Matthew and Aleia; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4 o’clock this afternoon at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Members of the Bennett Bay Hunting Club are asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:40 p.m. today to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna J. Williams

Donna Jenkins Williams, 49, of 401 N. Nichols St., Waycross, passed early Sunday morning (Nov. 5, 2017) at home with her husband, sons and family at her bedside.

She was the wife of Anthony Williams Sr. and mother of Travis Dominique White, Terrell Marquise White and Anthony Leon Williams Jr.

She was the daughter of Marion A. Hill Jenkins and the late Lester Jenkins.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Leroy ‘Lee’ Marshall

NAHUNTA — Leroy Allen “Lee” Marshall, 79, of Nahunta, passed away early Friday morning (Nov. 3, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Born in Luthersburg, Pa., he was the son of Blair Marshall and Amy Muth Marshall. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Kerri Lisa Marshall and Laurie Suzanne Marshall Angell, a brother, Gordan Marshall, and a sister, Beverly Marshall.

He served in the United States Army and the United States Navy and was a business manager. He was of the Baptist faith and loved golfing, reading, watching football and military history, and doing puzzles.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Denty Marshall, of Nahunta; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Marcean Marshall, of Athens, Scott Marshall (fiancée, Cristy Lynch), of Buford, and David and Jodi Harris, of Corunna, Ind.; two daughters and a son-in-law, Arlene Brown and Mary and William C. “Billy” Crews, all of Nahunta; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Jenny Spivey (Candler), Brenden Marshall, Austin Harris, Darien Harris, Evie Marie Harris, Justin Brown, Jordan Brown, Erik Crews (Ashley), Grant Crews (Katie) and Alex Angell; four great-grandchildren, Oliver Spivey, Max Spivey, Erika Faith Crews and Gunner Lee Crews; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Suzuko Marshall, of Tampa, Fla., and Dale and Loraine Marshall, of Connecticut; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Jeff Marshall and Wiley Crews officiating.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Billy and Mary Crews 898 Buffalo Creek Road, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Mary L. Saunders Lee

A funeral for Mary L. Saunders Lee was held Saturday morning at University Boulevard Church of God with the Rev. Wanda Peacock and the Rev. Jerry Herndon officiating.

Burial followed in Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

Pallbearers were Terry Prescott, Jayson Griffis, Brandon Price, Paul Pittman, Wyatt Blount and Marty Browning. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Willie Pierce Jr.

A celebration of life for First Gentleman John Willie Pierce Jr. “J.Wonderful” took place Saturday afternoon at Faithworks Church of God in Christ with Pastor Gregory Durr presiding, Pastor Clarence Adamson Sr. delivering the prayer, scriptures by Pastor Larry Rogers Sr. and Pastor Betty Lewis.

A reflective “As I Knew Him” was given by Brother Darren Durr, along with Brother Jeremy Carter and Sister Sandra McKelvin.

Acknowledgements and resolutions were given by Pastor Janice Thomas, words of encouragement by Mother Lucy Sanders and eulogistic words of comfort and strength from Superintendant William Williams.

Burial was in Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Kevin Hopkins, James Doe, Jeremy Carter, Khalen Jonques Hopkins, Jaylen Carter and D’Anthony Hopkins.

Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Moore Jr., Kameron Hopkins, Ishmael Williams, Johnny Peoples and Remer Pierce.

Flower attendants were nieces and friends.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Kenny Boyett

A funeral for Kenny Boyett took place Saturday morning at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. David Marshall giving remarks, scripture and prayer.

Comments were made by Andy Hickox, special personal comments by Johnny Sikes, Clarence Billups and Wayne Dasher.

The Rev. Edward Hurst delivered the message.

Burial was in Hoboken Cemetery with Masonic rites by Frank C. Folks Lodge No. 192 F&AM.

Serving as active pallbearers were Kris Boyett, Jordan Boyett, Jay Boyett, Danny Boyett, Lamar Dukes and Kevin Martin.

Honorary pallbearers were the Adult Men’s No. 1 Sunday School class.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Vickie Bell

A graveside service for Vickie Bell took place Sunday afternoon in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Jacob Bell and the Rev. Steve Hughes officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Mark Boyette, Joey Boyette, Stan Harris, Steve Harris, Tony O’Steen, Robert Eunice, John Robert Miles and Sam Harris.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Gilbert L. Denton Jr.

A funeral for Gilbert L. Denton Jr. took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Dwain Simpson, J.W. Conley, George Murray and Damon Roundtree.