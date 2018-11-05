November 5, 2018

Buddy Lowe

Buddy Lowe, 57, of Blackshear, died Thursday evening (Nov. 1, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville after a sudden illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Ocie Lowe Jr. and Nada Lou Wall Lowe and lived here all of his life. He attended Waycross-Ware Tech for welding and owned his own welding shop for many years. Through the years his passion was car racing, from building race cars to watching local races and Nascar. He also liked drag racing, turkey shoots and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Daisy Lowe.

Survivors include his wife of almost 39 years, Elizabeth Corbitt Lowe; two sons, Clark Lowe (fiancée, Sarah), of Blackshear, Cale Lowe (fiancée, Kelly), of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Brianna Lowe, Gavin Lowe, Bethany Lowe, Kimberly Lowe, “Little Clark” Ocie Lowe, V, Elizabeth Lowe, Jaidyn Lowe and Kailyn Lowe; one brother, Aaron Lowe (wife, Petresa), of Blackshear; four sisters, Teresa Lowe, of Blackshear, Loree Crews, of Waycross, Rebecca Barber (husband, Mike), of Alma, Mary Ann Lott (husband, Jerry), of Alma; best friend, Ronnie Zittrauer (wife, Tricia), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family will also receive family and friends at their residence, 5141 Kate Lane, Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Audrey Fean R. Mock

BLACKSHEAR — Audrey Fean Robinson Mock, 84, of Blackshear, passed away early Saturday morning (Nov. 3, 2018) at her residence.

Born April 2, 1934 in Blackshear, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a retired CNA having worked for Pierce County Health Department Home Care and the Pierce County Nursing Home. Following her retirement, she went to work as a private sitter. She was a member of Liberty Lighthouse Church where she was considered the “mother of the church.”

She was a daughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Robinson and Julia Elizabeth “Lizzie” Smith Robinson Durrence. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Cecil Mock, five sisters, Lee Moody, Jewel Bargeron, Latrelle Manning, Eva Turner and Gladys Cribb, and four brothers, Clifford Robinson, J. C. Robinson, Hamp Robinson and Earl Robinson.

Survivors include three daughters, Belinda Hayes, of Byron, Jo (Johnny) Holland, of Alma, and Joanie (Marc) Scarpitti, of Savannah; two sons, James Mock and Terry (Brenda) Mock, all of Blackshear; a sister, Debbie Pittman, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Shane (Shannon) Farmer, Michelle Farmer, Kathryn (Ben)) Bishop, Jami Lynne (Mitchell) Tanner, Terryn (Justice) Mock, John (Daphne) Willis, Courtney Scarpitti, and Alicia (Jimmy) Ruger; 16 great-grandchildren, Tanner Farmer, Laine Farmer, Gunner Farmer, Bryson Farmer, Gavin Hall, Madelyn Parker, Landon Hughes, Xander Tanner, Xane Tanner, Lexi Willis, Paige Willis, Reese Willis, Jake Herrin, Allee Kate Ruger, Mandy Beverly and Megan Ruger; five great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Farmer, Asher Farmer, Aiden Farmer, Greyson Farmer and Ryker Beverly; a special friend, Susan Snead, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Ben James Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon from 2 until 4 at the funeral home.

The family is also receiving friends at Liberty Lighthouse Church, 7202 Blue Lake Road, Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Wilbert Johnson

Wilbert Johnson, 61, died Thursday (Nov. 1, 2018) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Friends are being received at 2209 Sunnyside Drive.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Jeffrey A. Cauley, DDS

Jeffrey A. Cauley, 62, of Alma, passed away Friday (Nov. 2, 2018).

A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at his place of burial, 541 Pine Level Church Road, Alma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Level Church of Alma.

He was born Sept. 6, 1956 in Alma. After graduating from Bacon County High School in 1974 and earning an associate of science degree from South Georgia State College (Douglas), he earned a bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of Georgia in 1978. Thereafter, he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree from Howard University College of Dentistry, Washington, D.C., in 1983.

He then completed the Georgia Regents University (Medical College of Georgia) MaxiCourse® in 2007 and he served as a Fellow of Oral Implantology with the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) in 2013 and as a diplomat of the American Board of Oral Implantology (ABOI) in 2012.

After graduating from dental school, he started his dental practice in Waycross in 1983 where he served the greater Waycross community for more than 30 years.

His love for adventure and challenge filled his life with joy as he hiked the trails of the Philmont Scout Ranch on the Eagle Scout journeys of himself and then with his son, Clif.

After training his daughter, Jena, to become a horseback riding champion, he found himself riding planes across the world in support of her international trade aspirations. His love, support and dedication for his loved ones, family, friends, staff and patients will continue on.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Cauley, his son, Clifton Cauley, his daughter, Jena Cauley, his sister, Denise Graham, his brother-in-law, Dr. Errol Graham, his brother, Mark Cauley, his sister-in-law, Heather Cauley, his mother-in-law, Margie Hodges.

He was preceded in his death by his father, Alton Cauley, his mother, Joan Cauley Lee, and his father-in-law, Windell Hodges.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth E. Kimbro

Kenneth Edward Kimbro, 80, of Patterson, passed away Friday (Nov. 2, 2018) at his residence with loved ones at his bedside.

Final arrangements will be announced by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Arthur L. Lee Jr.

Arthur L. Lee Jr., 52, died Sunday (Nov. 4, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Jefferey L. McKnight

Jefferey Lloyd McKnight, 60, died Saturday (Nov. 3, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Friends are being received at the McKnight residence, 1303 Riverside Ave.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Ola Mae M. Ray

A memorial service for Ola Mae McGauley Ray was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, with the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr., pastor, delivering words of comfort “She Has a New House” from Psalm 84:10.

Active pallbearers were her nephews.

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Robert Interval

A memorial service for Robert Interval was held Saturday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating. Memorialization was by cremation.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Knights of Columbus.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Neita Olene Herrin

A graveside service for Neita Olene Herrin was held Saturday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Johns officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Joyce ‘Ty’ Carroll

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Talitha Joyce “Ty” Tallevast Carroll, 73, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Tim King.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Douglas Lynn, Ishmael Sellers, Josh Tallevast, Taylor Tallevast, T.J. Thrift and Zachary Crews.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jack Neel Ingalls Sr.

A memorial service for Jack Neel Ingalls Sr. took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Alma Lucille Beasley

A memorial service for Alma Lucille Beasley took place Saturday afternoon at First Christian Church with the Rev. Heath Coker officiating.

A private burial took place in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Gennie Davis Hogans

A celebration of life and homegoing for Gennie Davis Hogans, was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Ministries, 89 Dowling St., Hoboken.

Elder Lawrence Hill, pastor, delivered words of comfort from “The After Party” from I Thessalonians 4:13.

Pallbearers were Stacey Coley, Eddie Davis, James Davis, Terrance Davis, Cornellius Davis, Ernest Davis, Lenoris Davis and Willie Davis.

Interment followed in Hoboken City Cemetery, Hoboken.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca Washington

A homegoing celebration for Rebecca Patricia Washington was held Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church (The Ridge), Patterson, and the Rev. Albert Williams, pastor, delivered the eulogy “Sleeping in Jesus” from I Thessalonians 4:13.

Pallbearers were Michael Carr, Larry Grant, General Rhem, Richard Burnell Taylor, Alex DeWayne Taylor, David Washington, Mark Washington and Raymond Lincoln.

Interment followed in the Ridge Cemetery, Patterson.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.