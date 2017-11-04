November 4, 2017

Ethel Virginia LaRoche

FOLKSTON — Ethel “Virginia” Inman LaRoche, 81, of Hilliard, Fla., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 31, 2017).

She was born Nov. 1, 1935 in Manor to William Inman and Virginia Inman. She was a loving wife and mother. Praising and playing her keyboard for the Lord was her passion. She attended Live Oak Baptist Church of Callahan, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert S. “Pete” LaRoche, and her eldest son Elbert D. “Dennis” LaRoche.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie Pittman (Tim), of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Frank LaRoche (Donna), of Hilliard, Fla.; three grandchildren, Mitchell Cody Pittman, (great-grandson, Bradley Pittman), Racheal Elizabeth Pittman, of Jacksonville, Jennifer Alexis LaRoche, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother, David Inman (Dorothy); and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at Live Oak Baptist Church, Callahan, Fla., Sunday at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Wolgamott.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Vickie Bell

Vickie Bell, 74, died Thursday (Nov. 2, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross but lived in Appling County many years before moving back to Waycross. She was a retired bus driver for the Ware County Board of Education and also a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Appling County.

She was a daughter of the late John Ban “J.B.” Roberson Jr. and Mary Bertha Carter Robinson. She was married to the late James F. “Jimmy” Bell and was also preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Lee Bell.

She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Hugh Bell (wife, Pam), of Waycross, and Jeffrey Bell, of Bristol; six grandchildren, Kim Frazier, Rick Hall, Amanda Lee Bell, Rachel Bell Pearce, Jacob Robert Bell and Anna Lee Bell; four great-grandchildren, Leah Bell, Jamie Grace Bell, Olivia Pearce and Reagan Pearce; a sister, Madge Fullwood (husband, Bill), of Savannah, Tenn.; and two special cousins, Cindy Slaughter, of Acworth, and Jayne Corley, of Augusta.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Richard Hickson Sr.

Richard B. Hickson Sr., 68, died Friday morning (Nov. 3, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

Brenda Sue Cardenas

A funeral for Brenda Sue Copeland Cardenas was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Smith and the Rev. Bob Cushing officiating.

