November 30, 2018

Kenneth D. Kimbro

Kenneth Edward Kimbro, 80, of 5787 Cantrell Road, Patterson, passed peacefully away on Friday (Nov. 2, 2018) at his residence with loved ones at his bedside.

He was born to the late John Emory Kimbro and Wynelle Forrester Kimbro in Atlanta. He was educated in Atlanta and later in the U.S. Army with 15 years of civilian education in architectural engineering.

He is survived by his partner of 41 years, James Huskey.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., in the Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The Rev. Kit Brinson, pastor of Grace Episcopal Church, Waycross, will deliver words of comfort.

The family will meet at Rainge Memorial Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred L. Carter

A funeral for Mildred L. Carter was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Buck Morgan and Dr. Kim Morgan officiating.

Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman.

Pallbearers were Brandon Carter, Michael Carter, Todd Carter, Craig Morgan, Austin Moss and Doug Moss with grandchildren and great-grandchildren following.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lewis Moore Jr.

A graveside service for Lewis Moore Jr. was held Thursday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with Colvin Robertson officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Wildes

A graveside service for Betty Wildes was held Thursday afternoon at Greenlawn Mausoleum with the Rev. Sarah Moody officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.