November 30, 2017

Brock McCorvey

Brock McCorvey, 35, died suddenly Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017).

He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County and was a 2001 graduate of the Ware County Magnet School. He was employed as a boilermaker with Frye and Rowe Company and was of the Baptist faith.

He will be fondly remembered for his love of his wife, children, his friends and family. He loved to mechanic and work on different things.

Survivors include his wife, Courtney Spradley McCorvey; his son, Landon Brock McCorvey, and his daughter, Paizley Leighanne McCorvey, of Waycross; his mother, Brenda O’Berry Steverson (husband, Scottie); his father, Keith McCorvey, of Waycross; his maternal grandparents, Lizzie O’Berry Mercer (the late Tallie O’Berry), of Waycross, and John and Wanda Stapleton, of Millwood; his paternal grandmother, Betty McCorvey (the late Rev. Earldene McCorvey), of Waycross; his mother-in-law, Tammy Spradley (husband, the late Donnie Spradley), of Waycross; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Members of the 2001 graduating class of the Ware County Magnet School are asked to gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Edwards Sr.

FOLKSTON — A celebration of life service for Robert Edwards Sr., 90, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., Folkston, with the church pastor, the Rev. Atwan Nixon, presiding, and the Rev. Rock E. Sims, pastor of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., offering words of comfort.

He was born June 18, 1927 in Silco (Camden County) to the late Charlie Everette Sr. and Celia Taylor Everette.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during World War II. He was employed by Gilman Paper Company in St. Marys for many years before his retirement.

He was the family gardener and was known for having a great passion for gardening, where he grew many vegetables.

He departed this life on Thursday (Nov. 23, 2017) at Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five children and nine siblings.

Those lift to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Julia Mae Haynes Edwards, of Folkston; his children, Robert Edwards Jr., Erwin Edwards, Calvin Edwards, Alvin Edwards, Donald Williams Sr. (Rose), Bernell Sims (Phyllis), Reginald Sims, Stanley Sims (Lisa), Brenda Sims, all of Folkston, Norma Jean Sims (the Rev. Rock), of Columbia, S.C., Richard Edwards, Wilbur Edwards (Robin), Carolyn Edwards, Michael Hozendorf, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Jacqueline Williams, of Brunswick, and Fredrick Sims (Eva), of Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Roberta Battle, of West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Pearline Hurst, of Tennille; two brothers-in-law, Ernest Haynes and Willie Haynes, of Homestead, Fla.; three special children whom were very dear to his heart, Kendrinna Lewis (Alvin), Kendall Sims and Anthony Wooding; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Edwards residence, 210 Boyd St., in Folkston.

The body will lie in repose state at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Theresa Z. Spatola

Theresa Juanita Zeagler Spatola, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2017).

She was born in Monroe, La., but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Her career in life was her family, friends and providing a home where family and friends were always welcome. She was labeled the best Italian cook in her family, and she was an accomplished seamstress as well. She loved to travel and working in the yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Preston Zeagler and Minnie Mae Smith Zeagler, her husband, Joseph Salvatore Spatola Sr., a grandchild, Christian Kass Kimbrell, and two brothers, Harold Zeagler and Roy Zeagler Sr.

Survivors include her two sons, Joseph Salvatore Spatola Jr. (wife, Lawanda), of Waycross, and Carmen Anthony Spatola, of Jekyll Island.

She will be missed by her grandchildren, Wendy Carmela Spatola Clay (husband, Chris), of Lake Guntersville, Ala., Joseph Carmen “Joey” Spatola, of Saint Simons Island, Nora Candler “Camie” Spatola, of Savannah, and Guy Spatola (wife, Nicole), of Waycross, and her great-grandchildren, Hampton Hamner, Giovanna Spatola, Molly Clay, Tanner Spatola, Ella Clay, Justin Spatola and Julianna Spatola, as well as a sister, Maureen Bringol, and an older brother, Fred Zeagler Jr.

A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2011 Darling Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Thelma Cowart Lee

Thelma Cowart Lee, 102, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning (Nov. 29, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla House.

Born on Dec. 9, 1914 in Valdosta, she made Waycross her home for most of her life. She was the youngest daughter of the late Francis Marion and Mary Olive Fussell Cowart. She graduated from Wacona High School where she was salutatorian of her graduating class.

After completing business school she began her career in banking and retired in 1979 from Commercial Bank with 32 years of service.

She was a charter member of Faith Temple Church where she served for many years as church secretary. She will be remembered for her strength and endurance and especially for her love and devotion to her church and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Lee, three sisters, Elizabeth Cowart, Miranda Gillis Wildes and Lucile Thompson, four brothers, Charles Orien Cowart, Thomas Elam Cowart, Kenneth Cowart and F.M. “Sonny” Cowart.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Capps (Larry), of Waycross, two grandchildren, Jeffrey Thrift, of Waycross, and Gina Rusgrove (Adam), of Savannah, two great-grandchildren, Caleb Thrift and Ashlyn Rusgrove, one nephew, Larry Cowart, of Waycross, one niece, Ann Hall, of Waycross, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers at Baptist Village for their care and compassion over the past 10 years and also to the staff at Hospice Satilla.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Cora Lee Jones

Cora Lee Jones, of Jesup, departed her earthly home Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2017) after a brief illness at the Harborview Nursing Home in Jesup, surrounded by family and friends.

She was Wayne County native who lived in Odum for many years.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Warren Christensen

Pastor Warren Christensen, 59, died Wednesday night (Nov. 29, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Music Funeral Home.

Patricia V. Parker

Patricia V. Parker, 78, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native of Hollywood, Fla., but she lived most of her life in Waresboro as a homemaker and was a member of Waresboro United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin C. Robertson and Anna Mae Carey Robertson, her husband, Gary C. Parker, one grandson, Joseph Thompson, two brothers, Winfred Robertson and Kenneth Robertson, and two sisters, Becky Brown and Linda Robertson Tice.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Hersey (Bruce), of Waycross, Teresa Collins (Michael), of Hoboken, Nova Thompson, of Waresboro, Eric Thompson (Elaine), of Blackshear, and Brian Thompson (Tonya), of Nahunta, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one brother, Donald Robertson, one sister, Donna Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at New Life Church.

Burial will follow in Waresboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from, 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

LaToya A. Harris

LaToya Altovese Harris, 44, passed away Sunday evening (Nov. 26, 2017) at Miller Hospital in Colquitt after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 15, 1973 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Deacon John Wesley Harris and the late Clementine Harris. She was raised and lived most of her life in Blackshear.

Shortly after graduating from Pierce County High School in 1992, she moved to Waycross but returned to Blackshear in 2016. As a youth, she attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Prior to becoming ill, she was employed at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Kadijah Davis, Blackshear; two sons, Matthew O’Hara Jr. and Jeremiah O’Hara, both of Waycross; two grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Airanna Davis and Yorel Jenkins, Blackshear; two brothers, John Antwyne (Patrice) Harris and Tyrone (Anita) Harris Sr., both of Blackshear; a devoted and loving sister, Sonya (Tchaikousky) Thomas, Blackshear; four nephews, Tyrone Harris Jr., Blackshear, Damion Harris, Jacksonville, Fla., Tchaikousky (Porcia) Thomas II, Norcross, and Joshua Harris, Nashville, Tenn.; three nieces, Clarissa Thomas, Duluth, Tynisha Harris, Valdosta, and Erika Thomas, Macon; two great-nephews, Amir Thomas, Duluth, and Tchaikousky Thomas III, Norcross; two great-nieces, So-Mell and Kassidy Thomas, both of Norcross; one great-great-aunt, Frances Jacobs, Blackshear; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of Tyrone and Anita Harris, 2408 Cobblestone Drive, Blackshear, this evening from 6 until 8:30 p.m.

A visitation will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church with the Rev. Morris Pate, pastor, offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Moore Street, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha Mae Mincey

A celebration of life service for Bertha Mae Mincey, 80, of Argyle, will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2104 Pearson Highway, Homerville, where the Rev. Donald Stalvey is pastor and the Rev. Walter Scott Jr., former pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross, will offer words of comfort.

She was the youngest of four children, born Nov. 3, 1937 in Tallahassee, Fla., to the late Sylvester Dawson Sr. and Lula Maw Weston Dawson. Her mother passed away shortly after giving birth, leaving her to be raised by her paternal aunt, the late Rosa Bell Dawson Haywood. She remained in Tallahassee until the age of eight, when the family moved to Clinch County.

She received her formal education from the public school systems of Leon County, Fla. and Clinch County. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Wallace Mincey Sr., who preceded her in death on April 12, 2013. To this union six children were born, Warren, Darnell, Franklin D., Rosa M., Gloria J. and Wallace D. Jr.

She was very active in her church and community. She was a longtime and faithful member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Argyle where she sang in the choir and served as its presidents for many years. She was also president of the Clinch County Chapter of the NAACP and one of the original founders of the Clinch County Love-in-Action Ministry.

She began a career in insurance sales in January 1964 and was top insurance sales agent for two insurance companies (Pilgrim Health and Life Insurance Company and Atlanta Life Insurance Company). And she started her own insurance agency.

While at Pilgrim Health and Life, she earned top awards such as Top District Sales Agent in 1969, Top Sales Agent in 1980 and Agent of the Year in 1984. With Atlanta Life, she earned such awards as the CEO Award for Outstanding Sales in 1995, Top Company Producer in 1995 and received the President’s Award for Outstanding Sales in 1996. However, due to illness, she retired from insurance in 2007 after 43 years of service.

She departed this life on Tuesday night (Nov. 21, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an extended illness.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Warren Mincey and the Rev. Franklin D. Mincey, a sister, Julia Freeman (husband, Orlando), two brothers, Lee C. Dawson (wife, Frankie) and Sylvester Dawson Jr., and a grandchild, Eric Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Darnell Mincey, of Argyle, Rosa M. Mincey, of Winston-Salem, N.C., Gloria J. Mincey, of Argyle, and Wallace D. Mincey Jr., of Argyle; an adopted son, Erroll Flynn, of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Tawalla Mincey, Shandora Mincey, both of Summerville, S.C., Franklin D. Mincey (Moneka), of Jesup, Byron Mincey, of Macon, and Dane D. Mincey, of Valdosta; three great-grandchildren, Kareem D. Peart (KJ), Mikayla Mincey and Melody Mincey; two loving and dedicated daughters-in-law, Brenda C. Thomas Mincey, of Argyle, and Scheneicia Ann Barfield, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Alice Mincey, of Sacramento, Calif., and Frankie Dawson, of Tallahassee, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.

Friends are being received Friday at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 53 Church St., in Argyle from 5 to 7 p.m.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at Lighthouse Assembly of God from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Deacon Paul Dixon

The celebration of life for Deacon Paul Dwight Dixon will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where the pastor is Bishop John A. Moss Jr.

The Rev. Stephon Deen, of First African Baptist Church, of Alma, will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1415 Assembly St., Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

The wake service will be held Friday evening at St. Johns Baptist Association Headquarters, 701 Morton Ave., Waycross, from 6 until 8 o’clock.

He was born Aug. 18, 1971 in Waycross to Vallee “Mary” Rooks and the late Joel White.

He received a public education including at Bacon County High School. He learned welding and also attended Okefenokee Technical College in Alma where he studied air conditioning and refrigeration and electronics. He was employed by Fleetwood Homes, Clayton Homes and General Housing.

In 1999, he moved to Fitzgerald where he worked for Fleetwood Homes and Fitzgerald Rail Car, where he was a welder. Welding was his first love. He always said he “was a golden arm.”

Upon moving back to Waycross, he was employed with Trinity Rail/Transco Rail for many years but later moved his employment to GATX.

In 2014 he resigned his employment with GATX to pursue his own business. He established his own trucking company, PSU (Paul, Sha, Unique) Dixon Transportation, in 2013. In February 2017 he started a second business, Unique Cargo and Trailers.

He was very skilled and loved working with his hands, the backbone was his domain.

He gave his life to Christ and joined New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in 2006. In 2007 he was ordained as a deacon under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. James E. Owens Sr. He continued to serve as Sunday School superintendent, church treasurer and trustee under the Rev. Gloria J. Oden until God called him home.

He served in the St. John Missionary Baptist Association, holding the position of treasurer and Sunday School superintendent. He was also a member the Masonic Lodge, Bright Star No. 108 of Waycross.

He met his soul mate Ethel Sha Sequoia Clark in 1993 and they were united in marriage Oct. 19, 2002. To this union, a daughter was born, Unique Laquoia Dixon. He was a devoted family man and friend that will stick closer than a brother. He loved family, family gatherings, grilling, cooking, having fun and helping others.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Edwin White, Edward White and Joel “JoJo” White, one sister, Annette Dixon-Heard, one god-son, Arzjahwun McGauley, and his step-father, Walter Rooks, and step-mother, Ida White.

God called his servant home to rest from his earthly labor on Wednesday (Nov. 22, 2017).

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Ethel Sha Dixon; one daughter, Unique Dixon, of Waycross; his mother, Valle Rooks, of Alma; nine sisters, Peal Allen (Thomas), of Jesup, Brenda Roberts (Henry), Glenda Bacon (Eric), of Midway, Bell Bivins, of Alma, Peggy Buxton, of Hinesville, Shirley Lee, Carolyn Allen, Rosa O’Neal and JoAnn Peterson (Larry), of Alma; five brothers, Henry “Dee-Dap” Dixon, of Fitzgerald, Larry Dixon, Jerome White, Timothy King, of Alma, and Vince White (Penny), of Waycross; several aunts and uncles, Roger King (Sarah), Priscilla King, Dorothy Taylor (Charles), Maude King, Geraldine Grant (Ulysses) and the Rev. Willie White (Elizabeth); one great-aunt, Estella Edwards, of Bristol; one god-daughter, Patricia Avigail Simmons; his father and mother-in-law, David and Diane Moore-Parker; two brothers-in-law, Cedric L. King and Sharrod Parker-Craig (Bonnie), all of Waycross; his extended Moore family of Waycross, Blackshear, Atlanta, South Carolina and Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart; a host of sorrowing family and friends and his brothers from another mother.

Condolences may be expressed by signing online at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Vera Nell Vollenweider

Vera Nell Vollenweider, 71, of Hazlehurst, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017) at the Bacon County Hospital after a short illness.

She was born in Tampa, Fla., to the late David O. and Sarah Markey Vollenweider. Her family moved to Waycross in 1950 and she attended the local schools and was a graduate of Georgia Southern College with a degree in special education.

She was a special education teacher in Ware County at Memorial Drive Elementary School and Wacona Elementary and also worked in Savannah, Clinch County and Emmanuel County.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Vollenweider, David Vollenweider and Charles Vollenweider, and two sisters, Carol Steinberg and Jane Thomas.

Survivors include two brothers, Don Vollenweider (wife, Margie), of Valdosta, and Walter Vollenweider, of St. Simons Island, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Culbert M. Johns

NAHUNTA — Culbert Mallard Johns, 88, of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, he was the son of Walter Rembert Johns and Eliza Jane Morgan Johns. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stevie Patten, his grandson, Stephen Hartwig, three sisters, Cecelia Cherry, Estelle Moore and Blanche Johns, and three brothers, W.O. Johns, Isaac Johns and Ray Johns.

He was a member of Nahunta First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Men’s Bible Sunday School Class. He worked many years as a superintendent for OREMC before retiring.

He also served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War, and loved hunting and restoring old automobiles and guns. He was a very loving man and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary E. Johns, of Nahunta, three children and their spouses, Wayne Patten (Vickie), of Moultrie, Patricia “Patsy” Patten, of The Colony, Texas, and Debbie Tallevast (Johnnie), of Nahunta, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Sue Maddox, of Ocala, Fla., Rita Johns, of South Carolina, and Alene Evans, of Brunswick, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

The funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Nahunta First Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Carson, the Rev. Leon Wilson and the Rev. Jake Baum officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1 until 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Paul Thomas, Larry Griffin, Chris Crews, H.C. Morgan, Staten Braddy and Doug Lane.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Bible Sunday School Class and Andy Riggins.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Friday by 1:30 p.m.

The family is receiving friends at his residence, 13177 W. Cleveland St., Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com