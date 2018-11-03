November 3, 2018

Buddy Lowe

Buddy Lowe, 57, of Blackshear died Thursday night (Nov. 1, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. after a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home

Rebecca P. Washington

Just give me a cool drink of water

Of family, friends and other riches,

Of kindness, giving and patience,

Yet of burden, sacrifice and other glitches.

Just allow me a cool drink of water,

That’s all I need from life,

A drink of joy, love, hope and faith,

Of time, space and a little strife.

Just a little drink of cool water,

With God the Father and nature the Mother,

Of acceptance respect and grace

Extended to one another

We all must have that cool drink of water

However long it may be

This one thing I must assert

You had the best of me.

A cool drink of water was born in the person of Rebecca Patricia Washington on Jan. 22, 1943. She was a “gift” bestowed to Christopher and Willie Lee Washington.

Rebecca began her uncertain excursion with anticipation, hope and wide-eyed innocence. Having been born the fourth of 12 siblings, Rebecca knew from childhood that her thirst for blessings were being fulfilled. Her first drink of life came as she entered this life at the hand of God. As she grew, she understood His love, His mercy and His protection.

In her youth, Rebecca became a member of The St. James Missionary Baptist Church. There she chiseled out her spiritual skills that would serve her for the rest of her life.

In the 1940s, education in rural America had just begun to take flight. Rebecca attended The Pierce County Training School. Later she graced the halls of Lee Street High School where she graduated with honors.

After high school, Rebecca attended Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla., enrolling in The school of nursing. Before completing this program, Rebecca moved to Miami, Fla. where she sought gainful employment.

At the age of 20, Rebecca was employed by Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She received experiences in various capacities. However, she spent more than 40 years with the Dental Research Department. One of her positions there was as an administrative assistant.

Upon retirement, Rebecca returned to her roots — the peace, calm and tranquility of The Ridge, Patterson, Georgia.

This is Rebecca we all knew and loved. Rebecca embodied an aura of her own. She unapologetically imparted her own brand of wisdom. She said what she meant and meant what she said. She did not believe in political correctness or unnecessary decorum.

Misunderstood frequently, Rebecca often used sly humor or indifference in response to another’s point of view. Rarely admitting that there might have been a better option or a better view, Rebecca stood steadfast in her opinions.

She was steadfast in giving instructions too. She delivered them with directness and urgency, fully expecting that the task at hand would be executed to her specifications, Rebecca was perpetually enigmatic and kept everyone on their toes, especially when she was unceremoniously curt. This was her special form of endearment and she was much loved for it. This was part of a refreshing drink of water she gave to others.

Rebecca chose her friends sparingly and thoughtfully. Her friends were committed and loyal. She brought her unique drink of cool water to these relationships, as she received their gifts of friendship,

The joys of life were not lost on Rebecca, Rebecca cherished her proficiency with computer games. She would often leave a conversation without saying a word to play them. But Rebecca was an active being, she was an avid tennis player for many, many years. She believed in physical activity, she danced to the music of the sixties until she fell ill. The most poignant pronouncement to her physicality is her deep passion for the outdoors and all the physical labor that it engenders. You could not pass by the Ridge without looking upon a slight figure of a woman raking, picking up limbs, burning debris, tending a garden or fruit trees, or clearing a path. This was a spiritual experience for her — her cool drink of water from nature.

Rebecca was never married, nor did she have children. She did, however, have a special affinity for children and animals. Sometimes she became the kid and connected on that level. Other times she had no patience. She was sometimes generous and gentle with them, sharing all the joy and delights of childhood. Rebecca received her cool drink of water here too.

There were strifes and misfortunes along the way for Rebecca. These too were cool drinks of water, for they made her stronger. She was seriously burned, consumed by serious vascular, cardiac and respiratory conditions, and endured the demise of her family structure. She witnessed the death of her parents, Christopher and Willie Lee Washington, and the death of six siblings, Bessie, David, Jonathan, Christopher Jr. Albert, and Ruby. God gave her the strength to endure.

Rebecca is still providing a cool drink of water to those she left behind on Oct. 29, as her memories are cherished by four sisters: Louisa Taylor (Richard), Patterson, Georgia. Beulah Brown, Statesboro, Georgia, Sylvia Johnson (Isaac) Suwanee, Georgia, and Freddie Washington, Brooklyn, New York. One Brother: Isaiah Washington, Patterson, Georgia. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins’, friends and acquaintances.

A visitation will be held today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The cortege will assemble Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at 5608 Aarons Way, Patterson, the family home house.

A celebration of life homegoing service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church (on the Ridge), Patterson. Bishop Albert Williams, pastor, will bring words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the St. James (on the Ridge) Cemetery, Patterson

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kenny Herrington

A funeral for Kenny Herrington was held Friday morning at Cornerstone Church of God with the Rev. Brian Powell officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kelvin Morris, Brad Barker, Josh Sanders, Steve King, Kenny Allen and Johnny Hodges. Honorary pallbearers were Ronald Smart, B.J. Harrelson and Larry Smith.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Kenny Harrell

A funeral for Kenny Harrell was held Friday afternoon at University Boulevard Church of God with Rev. Jerry Herndon officiating.

Burial followed in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Aaron Blair, Johnny Bradham, Ricky Fullwood, Brian Leggett, Andy Varnadore and Kenny Varnadore.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.