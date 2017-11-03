November 3, 2017

John Willie Pierce Jr.

John Willie Pierce Jr., 57, died Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2017) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

He was born in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School in 1978. He went on to complete his military training and education in the United States Army. He served his country from 1979 until 2000. He was also employed as a correctional officer with the State of Georgia from 1992 until 2008.

He was a son of the late John Willie Pierce Sr. and was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Moore.

He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy Prichett Pierce, of Brunswick; four daughters, Anneka Ewing (Stephen), of Orlando, Fla., Tunisia Hopkins (Kevin), of Bolingbrook, Ill., Julonda Slay (Darel), of Brunswick, and Kutrena Carter (Jeremy), of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren, James Doe, Khalen Jonques Hopkins, Jaylen Carter, D’Anthony Hopkins, Kyara Pierce, Kameron Hopkins, Jaliyah Carter, Jazlyn Carter, Sa’Niya Ewing, Jarren Carter, Jarron Carter, Stephen Ewing Jr.; his mother, Louvenia Ellis, of Waycross; three brothers, Raymond Pierce (Elaine), of Warner Robins, Anthony Ellis Sr. (fiancée, Tiona Torres), of Waycross, and Earl Ellis Jr. (Lavonda), of Waycross; two sisters, Patricia Williams (Ronnie), of Waycross, and Deborah Griffin (Walter), of Orlando, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Debbie Burkhalter (Mario), of Waycross, Sandra McKelvin (Tony), of Blackshear, and Priscilla McDaniels, of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Moore and Ross Prichett (Tracy), of Waycross; an uncle, Warner Harris (Zandra), of Orlando, Fla.; a special nephew/son, Jimmy Moore Jr., of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Faithworks Church of God in Christ. Burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Huey Lewis Green Sr.

The homegoing service for Huey Lewis Green Sr. Will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 4298 Glenmore Road, Waycross, where the Rev. Darrell McElroy is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Taylor Chapel Cemetery in Millwood.

Visitation hour will precede the funeral on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 409 Howe St., Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

Huey Lewis Green Sr. was born in Millwood Nov. 28, 1934 to Mary and Jimmy Green. He was the oldest of 17 siblings.

He accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Waycross. He was a graduate of Center High School. During his working years he was employed in numerous capacities on a variety of jobs.

In later years he moved to Chicago where he met and married Roberta Green. To this union he was the father of seven children, Lee, Mary Ann, Glenzey, Sammy, Deborah, Huey Jr. and Benita.

On his journey home he will join his mother, father, wife, 11 siblings, two sons, one daughter, one grandson and other relatives who preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, five sisters, Jessie Studivent, Mary Kitchen (Harry), Killer Kitchen (Freddie), Cynthia Miller (Bernard) and Gwendolyn Miller; three daughters, Mary Ann James (Jesse), Deborah Green and Benita Bryant (Jeff), all of Chicago; one son, Huey Green Jr., of California; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Kathryn O. Johnson

Deaconess Kathryn Olivia Johnson, 95, went peacefully home to be with the Lord Sunday morning (Oct. 29, 2017) after an extended illness.

She was born April 1, 1922 in Waycross to the late Eddie Small and Olivia Brinson Small. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a longtime member of St, John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St., where she served as president of the deaconess board and church announcer. She was a member of several community clubs and was a life member of Ocean Star Chapter No. 183 Order of the Eastern Star.

She became a beacon of inspiration and strength to her daughter-in-law (care giver), Bobbie Jean Johnson, and seven grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. Her caring sprit and sense of humor will live on in the hearts and minds of all who were privileged to know her.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hazzard Hill Cemetery, 905 Central Ave., with her pastor, the Rev. Paul J. Bailey, delivering words of comfort.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Elbert Johnson Sr., a son, Elbert Johnson Jr., a daughter, Barbara Ann Dyson, a granddaughter, Tracey Lorraine Dyson, and siblings, Frances, Irene, Lizzie Mae, Eddie Lou and Charlie.

Those left to cherish memory include her daughter-in-law and care giver, Bobbie Jean Johnson, of Waycross; seven loving grandchildren, Felice Dyson, of Waycross, Marvin L. Dyson Jr., of Apex, N.C., Tangie D. Morris, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sandra Barrett, of Savannah, Angela Johnson, of Waycross, Valerie Roberson and Letisha Johnson, both of St. Marys; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Amos and Rosa Myles, of Waycross; special nieces and nephews, Frances Logan (Royal), Yvonne Wilson, Charles Lockhart (Leslie ), Gloria Lee and Bobby Hill; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends will be received this evening from 4 to 6 o’clock at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Vickie L. Bell

Vickie L. Bell, 74, died Thursday evening (Nov. 2, 2017) at her son’s residence in Appling County after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Mary L. Lee

Mary L. Saunders Lee, 80, of Waycross died Wednesday night (Nov. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a sudden illness.

She was born in Live Oak, Fla., to the late Joseph Washington and Elizabeth Chancey Saunders. She was and raised in Homerville and lived in Waycross since 1974. She retired as a LPN after 30 years of service in area nursing homes. She was a member of University Boulevard Church of God and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Lee, two sisters, Sophronia Pittman and Salena Cooper, two brothers, Raven Saunders and Fennis Saunders.

Survivors include two daughters, Amelia Sutton (Carl), of Blackshear, and Laurelle Griffis (Snooky), of Homerville; two sons, Edmond Pittman (Donna), of Live Oak, Fla., and Archie Pittman (Michelle), of Homerville; one brother, Waylonzey Durham, of Homerville; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at University Boulevard Church of God. Burial will follow in Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests the Senior Adult Sunday School Class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They should meet at the church by 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Gilbert L. Denton Jr.

Gilbert L. Denton Jr., 78, died Thursday morning (Nov. 2, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and retired in 2002 from CSX Railroad after 45 years of employment. He also served in the National Guard for 10 years.

He was a son of the late Gilbert L. Denton Sr. and Bernice J. Denton. He was preceded in death by two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Denton, of Waycross; two sons, Joey Matranga (wife, Mandy), of Waycross, and Gilbert L. Denton V (wife, Rachael), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Devan Matranga (wife, Courtney), Courtney Matranga, Harley Lee, Destiny Matranga and Cash James Denton; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Sunday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

Norman Gilbert Gibson

A graveside service for Norman Gilbert Gibson was held Thursday morning at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.