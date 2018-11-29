November 29, 2018

Marguerite W. Thomas

Marguerite W. Thomas, 86, died Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Years ago, she was employed by the dentist, Dr. Lawrence, but she spent most of her days as a homemaker.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, John Wesley Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women’s Circle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Woodard and Pearl Musgrove Woodard, her husband, J. Floyd Thomas Sr., and five siblings, Dot Crosby, J. L. Woodard, Howard Woodard, Ira Woodard and Edgar Woodard.

Survivors include one son, Jim Thomas (wife, Marsha), of Waycross, one granddaughter, Jamie Thomas, of Valdosta, one sister, Donna Turner, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

The John Wesley Sunday School class is asked to meet 1:40 p.m. Friday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Mable Balkcom

A graveside service for Mable Balkcom was held Wednesday afternoon at Jacksonville Memory Garden in Orange Park, Fla., with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Everett Altman

A funeral for James Everett Altman was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lamar Music officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dwayne Boutwell, Justin Boutwell, Terry Boutwell, Erik Hindenburg and Tim Watkins.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Air Force.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.