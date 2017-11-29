November 29, 2017

Caleb Aaron Adams

BLACKSHEAR — Caleb Aaron Adams, 23, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Nov. 23, 2017) in Pierce County.

Born in Gainesville, Fla., May 28, 1994, he lived in Kentucky for several years before moving to Pierce County in 2006.

He was a 2012 graduate of Pierce County High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army where he had been an MP while stationed in Germany. He was a correctional officer at the Federal Correction Institution in Jesup and attended Bridge Community Church.

He loved hunting, cars, motorcycles and anything fast but especially loved his boys.

Survivors include his wife, Ashlee Black Adams, of Blackshear; his three boys, Hudson Adams, Hunter Short and Hayden Short, all of Blackshear; his parents, Allen and Melisa Adams, of Blackshear; his sister and brother-in-law, Audry and Gerald Wright Jr., of Plant City, Fla.; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Waylon and Sabrina Holland, of Newport, N.C., and Dalton Adams, of Blackshear; his maternal grandmother, Mary Patricia Smith, of Brookfield, Fla.; his paternal grandfather, Larry Allen Adams, of Tampa, Fla.; his best friend, Jonathan Tussey, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family will have a private memorial service.

The family kindly requests that no flowers be sent. Memorials may be made in honor of Caleb’s boys to a trust fund that has been established at PrimeSouth Bank — Account #03645090.

Rosemary B. Eversole

Rosemary Bates Eversole, 74, passed away Thursday (Nov. 23, 2017) at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by family.

She was born in Waycross on July 31, 1943 to the late Richard Eugene Bates Sr. and Mary Haynes Bates.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edmee Bates Pearson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Eversole, their only child, Paula Corley (husband, Dr. Aaron Corley), her grandchildren, Landon Corley, Adalyn Corley, and brother Richard E. Bates Jr.

The memorial service is Saturday at 12 p.m. at Sharpsburg Baptist Church with Dr. Wallace McAbee officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Rosemary’s name to Sharpsburg Baptist Church Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 127, Sharpsburg, Ga. 30277 or Coweta Public Library System, 85 Literary Lane, Newnan, Ga. 30265.

Gary F. Tanguay

Gary F. Tanguay, 65, died Friday (Nov. 24, 2017).

He was a native of New Britain, Conn., moving to Waycross in 1986. He was the son of the late Francis Tanguay and Claire Padelli Tanguay.

He worked for the Waycross Journal-Herald as a paper deliverer. He delivered the Waycross Journal-Herald in Ware County area and the Jacksonville Times paper in the Pierce County area.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tanguay.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane Tanguay, of Waycross; a daughter, Melissa Tanguay, of Connecticut; a step-daughter, Maggie Hackett ( husband, Michael), of Waycross; a step-son, Jeff Davison (wife, Christine Doyle), of Woodstock; four grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathon, Lauren and Emma; sister, Jill Blackwell (Larry), of Plainville, Conn.; two brothers, Timothy Tanguay, of Kensington, Conn., and Thomas Tanguay (wife, Lisa), of Newington, Conn.; a nephew, Matthew Tanguay, of Newington, Conn.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 10 o’clock at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Donna Marie Guess

BLACKSHEAR — Donna Marie “Dee” DeSilva Guess, 55, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Nov. 24, 2017) at the Memorial Medical Center in Savannah following a sudden illness.

Born in Providence, R.I. on Feb. 26, 1962, she had lived in Pierce County most of her adult life. She was a homemaker and loved her family and animals especially her baby Chihuahua, Pup-Pup, and her horse, Gigi. She was always so full of life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Robert DeSilva. She was also preceded in death by a son, Donald Guess Jr., a grandson, Brayden Warren, and a brother, Bobby DeSilva.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Guess, of Blackshear; her daughter, Christy McNally, of East Providence, R.I.; sons, William Hersey, John Henry (Kimberly) Guess, and Ronald Guess, both of Blackshear; her mother, Barbara Juskiewicz, of Warwick, R.I.; two sisters, Catherine Dellatore, of North Providence, R.I., and Paula Girardi, of Warwick, R.I.; three brothers, Paul Girardi, Derek DeSilva, Tony DeSilva, all of Warwick, R.I.; seven grandchildren, Trae Long, Angel Long, Dominic Hersey, Elizabeth Hersey, Hayden Guess, Haley Guess, Bailey Guess; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Theresa Z. Spatola

Theresa Juanita Zeagler Spatola, 97, died Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Brock McCorvey

Brock McCorvey, 35, died suddenly Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017).

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Sharon S. Wylie

Sharon Lynn Sedgwick Wylie, 61, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., and lived in South Florida many years. She was a former EMT in New York, N.Y., and most recently was a homemaker and a good one. While living in Naples, Fla., she raised wild cats and always loved all animals. She enjoyed shooting darts and playing pool.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Katie Aylor Fullwood.

Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Ronald Carlton Wylie, of Waycross; one daughter, Gail Foss, of Naples, Fla.; one son, Joshua Wylie, of New York; five sisters, Anita Head (husband, Donald), of Blackshear, Janet Cooper (husband, Richard), of Musella, Ga., Terri Przewoznik (husband, Tom), of Virginia Beach, Va., Carolyn Becker, of Lake Worth, Fla., Sylvan Wellham, of Blackshear; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Patricia V. Parker

Patricia V. Parker, 78, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 28, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Elizabeth C. Fulford

A funeral for Elizabeth Evelyn Carver Fulford was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Cox and the Rev. Jimbo Cox officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Barber, Aaron Barber, Zeth Tanner, Conner McQuaig, Nathan Murray and Archie Murray.

