November 28, 2018

Jonathan Mark Huling

Jonathan Mark Huling, 60, of Hortense, passed away Monday (Nov. 26, 2018) in Brunswick.

He was born April 26, 1958 in Folkston. He was a graduate of Charlton County High School class of 1976. He attended Bay Harbor Church of God in Hortense since moving to Brantley County. He was a proud patriot and retired as an underground utilities contractor.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Huling, his parents, Robert and Janice Huling, his children, Jennifer Rodriguz, Justin Mark Huling, Joshua Mitchell Huling, Joseph Michah Huling, Ryan (Danielle) Bass and Casey Bass, a brother, Tim (Karen) Huling, four grandchildren, Journey Pippa Ivey Toler, Amelia Crews, Blayde Brewer and Gabe Brewer, a niece, Mandy (Brad) Westerbeck, and a nephew, Benji (Katy) Huling.

The funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Lewis Moore Jr.

Lewis Moore Jr., 72, died Monday afternoon (Nov. 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following an extended illness.

He was a native of Andrews, S.C., and lived most of his life in Ware County. He was the husband of the late Julia Ann Thomas Moore and son of the late Lewis Moore Sr and Susie Bowers Moore. He was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Lewis Cinco Moore.

He served three years with the United States Army and was stationed in Vietnam from September 1967 until September 1968. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with the 60 device, the M-14 Sharpshooter and M-16 Marksmanship Medals.

He retired in 2007 after many years of service as an over-the-road truck driver.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Miravete (Fidencio), of Waycross, and Lorrie Moore (Mark Eason), of Stockton, Calif., a son, Lewis Moore III, of Waycross, five grandchildren, Lewis Moore IV (Rebecca), Jasmin Miravete, Gabirela Miravete, Ariel Eason and Mark Eason Jr., a sister, Doris Weeter, of Georgetown, S.C., a brother, Jack Moore, of Andrews, S.C., nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Zorida Hamid

A funeral for Zorida Hamid was held Tuesday afternoon at Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kent Hamid, Kendrick Hamid, Patrick Simmons, Audi Lalla, Imtiaz Karim and Timothy Seebran.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.