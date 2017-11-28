November 28, 2017

Othedis N. Clements

BLACKSHEAR — Othedis Nancy Watson Clements, 68, of Blackshear, died Sunday evening (Nov. 26, 2017) at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 11, 1949 in Ocilla, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Ella Irene Howell Watson. She was raised and lived many years in Douglas before moving to Blackshear in 1984. She was a retired restaurant manager and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas Clements, a sister, Ollie Tiner, and three brothers, Shorty Watson, Jack Watson and John Watson.

Survivors include her three sons, Tommy Clements (wife, Becky), of Offerman, Jesse Clements (wife, Theresa), of Blackshear, and Chester Clements (wife, Theresa), of Blackshear; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters, Betty Merritt, of Ambrose, Faye Harrell (husband, Donnie), of Manchester, and Ida Mae Mcllrath (husband, Teddy), of Winter Park, Fla.; two brothers, Tom Watson, of Valdosta, and Ralph Watson (wife, Francis), of Yulee, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Gary F. Tanguay

Gary F. Tanguay, 65, died Friday (Nov. 24, 2017).

He was a native of New Britain, Conn., moving to Waycross in 1986. He was the son of the late Francis Tanguay and Claire Padelli Tanguay.

He worked for the Waycross Journal-Herald as a paper deliverer. He delivered the Waycross Journal-Herald in the Ware County area and the Jacksonville Times paper in the Pierce County area.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tanguay.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane Tanguay, of Waycross; a daughter, Melissa Tanguay, of Connecticut; a step-daughter, Maggie Hackett (husband, Michael), of Waycross; a step-son, Jeff Davison (wife, Christine Doyle), of Woodstock; four grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathon, Lauren and Emma; a sister, Jill Blackwell (Larry), of Plainville, Conn.; two brothers, Timothy Tanguay, of Kensington, Conn., and Thomas Tanguay (wife, Lisa), of Newington, Conn.; and a nephew, Matthew Tanguay, of Newington, Conn.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 10 o’clock at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Demery L. Lloyd Sr.

FOLKSTON — Demery Laverne Lloyd Sr., 91, of Folkston, passed away Monday (Nov. 27, 2017) at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born in Manor to Pearl Nix and Wonnie Lloyd on March 17, 1926. He was raised by his grandmother, Nora Lloyd.

He served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge on May 7, 1946. His home was in Folkston except for 25 years in Jacksonville where he retired from UPS in 1989 as a diesel mechanic.

He was a member of Camp Pinckney Baptist Church. He loved God and his family. He had no enemies and loved everyone. He loved to hunt and fish and work on lawn mowers.

He had many friends, especially at the Okefenokee Restaurant where he ate six days a week. He coached a women’s softball team for nine years and was a professional umpire for 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Frances Lloyd, a daughter, JoAnn Lewis, a brother, W.L. Lloyd, and sister, Estelle Woolard.

He is survived by four children, Demery Lloyd Jr. (Lura), of Folkston, Nancy Spencer (Joe), of Longmont, Colo., Jane Taylor (Howard), of Folkston, and Paul Lloyd (Beth), of Callahan, Fla., five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Pearl Batton and Mary Helen Davis (Will), and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery.

One of his most heard comments was:

“If you want to see me again, you know where I have gone and you know how to get there.” —Demery Lloyd Sr.

Trenton R. Graham

ALMA — Trenton Rodney Graham, 20, of Nicholls, passed away suddenly Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) at the Bacon County Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter B. and Margie Rigby, great-great-paternal grandparents, Ledley “Sain” and Bessie Holton, great-great-maternal grandparents, Alex and Avadell Simmons.

Survivors include his father, Rodney Graham (Tina); his mother, Angie Rigby Davis (Roger), of Alma; his fiancée, Jade Durrance; a daughter, Addie Kay Graham, of Nicholls; his paternal grandparents, JoAnn Mims, of Waycross, and Leroy Graham, of Hazlehurst; two brothers, Tyler Keith Graham and Roger Dewayne Davis, of Nicholls; a sister, Amy Meeks (Timothy), of Nicholls; special aunts, Judy Anderson (Michael), of Nicholls, and Deborah Lee (Gordon), of Bickley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Kylie Smith and Alex Moore.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Crosby Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins, the Rev. Mark Anderson, the Rev. Richard Jeffers and Scott Hennesy officiating.

Interment will follow in Holton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 to 9.

Active pallbearers will be Alex Moore, Colon Taylor, Hunter Taylor, Eric Davis, Steven Ashton, James Johnson, Andy Rigby and Dustin Justice.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Davis, Colon Brantley, Joseph Davis, Ryan Streat, Sheyenne Smith, Bethel Colony of Mercy, Caleb Anderson, Bradley Sharpe, Bubby Cox and the class of 2015.

Wilbert Jed Sloan

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Wilbert Jed Sloan, 60, was held Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Brother Mark Griffis.

Interment was in the Foster Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Royce Berry, Little George Berry, Juan Cruz, Jacob Ramirez, Jacque Mackey Jr. and Kenny Parker.

Honorary pallbearers were Troy Altman, Kenny Mosley, Riley Chancey and Robert Emmons.

